FLUOR CLASS ACTION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Urges Fluor Stockholders To Contact The Firm Regarding Their Rights Before November 14Th

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Fluor Corporation (“Fluor” or the“Company”) (NYSE:FLR) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Fluor securities between February 18, 2025 and July 31, 2025, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until November 14, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding Fluor's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) costs associated with the Gordie Howe, I-635/LBJ, and I-35 projects were growing because of, inter alia, subcontractor design errors, price increases, and scheduling delays; (ii) the foregoing, as well as customer reduction in capital spending and client hesitation around economic uncertainty, was having, or was likely to have, a significant negative impact on the Company's business and financial results; (iv) accordingly, Fluor's financial guidance for FY 2025 was unreliable and/or unrealistic, the effectiveness of the Company's risk mitigation strategy was overstated, and the impact of economic uncertainty on the Company's business and financial results was understated; and (v) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



