First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results For The Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2025

Commenting on the Company's performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO, stated“We are pleased with the strong performance for the 2025 fiscal year and continually improving trends. Earnings per share, diluted, increased significantly from $1.98 for 2024 to $3.32 for 2025. Annualized return on average assets, return on average equity, and net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) improved 39 basis points, 450 basis points, and 26 basis points, respectively, when compared to the prior fiscal year. The efficiency, nonperforming loans, and nonperforming assets ratios decreased 723 basis points, 8 basis points, and 5 basis points, respectively, from September 2024. Additionally, customer deposits increased $118.2 million since September 2024 and the SBA Lending segment posted its third consecutive profitable quarter, which included a solid level of loans originations and sales. On September 25, 2025, we announced our agreement to merge with First Merchants Corporation. We are proud of what we've accomplished throughout our history and the 17 years since our public listing on Nasdaq Capital Markets. We will continue to execute and enhance shareholder value as we prepare for the planned 2026 integration and believe that the First Savings franchise will be a meaningful contributor to the future success of First Merchants.”

(1) Non-GAAP net income and net income per diluted share exclude certain nonrecurring items. A reconciliation to GAAP and discussion of the use of non-GAAP measures is included in the table at the end of this release.

Results of Operations for the Fiscal Years Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

Net interest income increased $7.2 million, or 12.5%, to $65.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the year ended September 30, 2025 was 2.94% as compared to 2.68% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to a $5.5 million increase in interest income and a $1.7 million decrease in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for unfunded lending commitments of $452,000 for the year ended September 30, 2025 and a reversal of provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $118,000 and $9,000, respectively, compared to provision for credit losses for loans and securities of $3.5 million and $21,000, respectively, and a reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments of $421,000 for the same period in 2024. Provisions for the year ended September 30, 2025 were lower due to lower loan balances and a decrease in qualitative reserves. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $887,000 for the year ended September 30, 2025, of which $454,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $527,000 in 2024, of which $104,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $2.3 million from $16.9 million at September 30, 2024 to $14.6 million at September 30, 2025.

Noninterest income increased $6.3 million for the year ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to a $4.0 million net gain on sales of home equity lines of credit (“HELOC”) in 2025 with no corresponding amount for 2024, a $1.2 million increase in net gain on sale of SBA loans, and increases in ATM and interchange fees and service charges on deposits of $374,000 and $277,000, respectively.

Noninterest expense increased $4.1 million for the year ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in compensation and benefits and other operating expenses of $2.9 million and $1.2 million, respectively. The increase in compensation and benefits is primarily due to routine salary increases and increases in incentive and bonus compensation in 2025 related to stronger Company performance. The increase in other operating expenses was due primarily to a $395,000 accrued contingent liability associated with employee benefits recognized in the 2025 period with no corresponding amount in 2024 and a $721,000 reversal of accrued loss contingencies for SBA-guaranteed loans in the 2024 period with no corresponding amount for 2025.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $3.7 million for the year ended September 30, 2025 compared to $1.0 million for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in the 2025 period. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 13.8% compared to 7.0%. The effective tax rate is below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 and 2024

The Company reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to net income of $3.7 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Excluding expenses related to the announced and pending merger with First Merchants Corporation, the Company reported net income of $5.9 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Excluding all nonrecurring items, the Company reported net income of $5.8 million (non-GAAP measure)(1) and net income per diluted share of $0.82 (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $3.7 million (non-GAAP measure)(1), or $0.53 per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)(1) for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Net interest income increased $2.1 million, or 13.6%, to $17.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The tax equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 3.07% as compared to 2.72% for the same period in 2024. The increase in net interest income was due to an increase of $67,000 in interest income and a decrease of $2.0 million in interest expense. A table of average balance sheets, including average asset yields and average liability costs, is included at the end of this release.

The Company recognized a provision for credit losses for loans and unfunded lending commitments of $383,000 and $206,000, respectively, and a reversal of provision for credit losses on securities of $1,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses for loans of $1.8 million and a reversal of provision for unfunded lending commitments and securities of $262,000 and $86,000, respectively, for the same period in 2024. The Company recognized net charge-offs totaling $616,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2025, of which $402,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans. During the three months ended September 30, 2024, the Company recognized net charge-offs of $304,000, of which $120,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans.

Noninterest income increased $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase was due primarily to increases in net gain on sales of HELOC and net gain on sales of SBA loans of $929,000 and $853,000, respectively. There was no gain on sales of HELOC in the 2024 period as sales of this product commenced in fiscal 2025.

Noninterest expense increased $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the same period in 2024. The increase in compensation and benefits is primarily due to routine salary increases and increases in incentive and bonus compensation in 2025 related to stronger Company performance.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $1.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 compared to $145,000 for the same period in 2024. The increase is due primarily to higher taxable income in 2025 as compared to 2024. The effective tax rate for 2025 was 19.8% compared to 3.8% for 2024. The effective tax rate is below the statutory tax rate primarily due to the recognition of investment tax credits related to solar projects in both the 2025 and 2024 periods.

Comparison of Financial Condition at September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024

Total assets decreased $50.8 million, from $2.45 billion at September 30, 2024 to $2.40 billion at September 30, 2025. Net loans held for investment decreased $77.0 million during the year ended September 30, 2025, due primarily to an $87.2 million sale of HELOC during the year ended September 30, 2025 that were previously classified as held for investment at September 30, 2024. Total loans held for sale increased $25.7 million due primarily to an increase in HELOC loans held for sale of $36.1 million, partially offset by a decrease in SBA loans held for sale of $10.9 million.

Total liabilities decreased $67.2 million due primarily to a decrease in total deposits and subordinated debt and other borrowings of $171.0 and $19.8 million, respectively, partially offset by an increase in FHLB borrowings of $133.4 million. The decrease in total deposits was due to a decrease in brokered deposits of $289.2 million, which was due primarily to proceeds from the aforementioned HELOC sale and greater utilization of FHLB borrowings, partially offset by an increase in customer deposits of $118.2 million. The decrease in subordinated debt and other borrowings is due to the redemption of $20.0 million of subordinated notes during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025, deposits exceeding the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 per insured account were 41.9% of total deposits and 25.6% of total deposits when excluding public funds insured by the Indiana Public Deposit Insurance Fund.

Total stockholders' equity increased $16.4 million, from $177.1 million at September 30, 2024 to $193.5 million at September 30, 2025, due primarily to a $18.8 million increase in retained net income, partially offset by a $3.9 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss. The increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss was due primarily to increasing long-term market interest rates during the year ended September 30, 2025, which resulted in a decrease in the fair value of securities available for sale. At September 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the Bank was considered“well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank is an entrepreneurial community bank headquartered in Jeffersonville, Indiana, which is directly across the Ohio River from Louisville, Kentucky, and operates fifteen depository branches within Southern Indiana. The Bank also has two national lending programs, including single-tenant net lease commercial real estate and SBA lending, with offices located predominately in the Midwest. The Bank is a recognized leader, both in its local communities and nationally for its lending programs. The employees of First Savings Bank strive daily to achieve the organization's vision, We Expect To Be The BEST community BANK, which fuels our success. The Company's common shares trade on The NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol“FSFG.”

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions; changes in market interest rates; changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this release or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

