$HAREHOLDER ALERT: The M&A Class Action Firm Encourages $Hareholders To Act Before The Vote CYBR, PNFP, TGNA, And MTSR

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for November 13, 2025.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for November 6, 2025.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA ) related to its sale to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, TENGA shareholders will receive $22.00 per share in cash.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for November 18, 2025.

Click here for more information . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSR ) related to its sale to Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Metsera shareholders will receive $47.50 per share in cash at closing, plus a non-transferable contingent value right entitling holders to potential additional payments of up to $22.50 per share in cash tied to three specific clinical and regulatory milestones.



ACT NOW. The Shareholder Vote is scheduled for November 13, 2025.

Click here for more info . It is free and there is no cost or obligation to you.

NOT ALL LAW FIRMS ARE THE SAME. Before you hire a law firm, you should talk to a lawyer and ask:

About Monteverde & Associates PC

Our firm litigates and has recovered money for shareholders...and we do it from our offices in the Empire State Building. We are a national class action securities firm with a successful track record in trial and appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court.

No company, director or officer is above the law. If you own common stock in the above listed company and have concerns or wish to obtain additional information free of charge, please visit our website...

Contact:

Juan Monteverde, Esq.

MONTEVERDE & ASSOCIATES PC

The Empire State Building

350 Fifth Ave. Suite 4740

New York, NY 10118

United States of America

...

Tel: (212) 971-1341

Attorney Advertising. (C) 2025 Monteverde & Associates PC. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Monteverde & Associates PC ( ). Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.