Maxus Mining Announces Flow-Through Financing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxus Mining Inc. (or the) (CSE:| FRA:), is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the“”) for gross proceeds of up to C$2,499,999.70 from the sale of up to 2,272,727 flow-through shares of the Company (each, a“”) at a price of C$1.10 per FT Share. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering towards exploration on the Company's project portfolio.

Each FT Share will consist of one (1) common share of the Company to be issued as a“flow-through share” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The Company may pay finder's fees to third parties sourced by finders. The FT Shares will be offered by way of the“accredited investor” and“minimum amount investment” exemptions under National Instrument 45 -106 – Prospectus Exemptions in all the provinces of Canada. The FT Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada ending on the date that is four months plus one day following the closing date of the Offering.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares will be used by the Company to incur eligible“Canadian exploration expenses” that will qualify as“flow-through mining expenditures” as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the“ Qualifying Expenditures”) related to the Company's projects in Canada. All Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2025.

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

A bout Maxus Mining Inc.

Maxus Mining Inc. (CSE: MAXM | FRA: R7V) is a mineral exploration company focused on locating, acquiring, and if warranted, developing economic mineral properties in premier jurisdictions. The Company is working towards progressing its diverse portfolio of exploration properties which includes approximately 9,921 hectares of prospective terrane comprising 6,376 hectares of terrane amongst three antimony projects, 3,123 hectares encompassing the Penny Copper Project & the remaining 422 hectares coming from the Lotto Tungsten Project.

The Penny Copper Project covers approximately 3,123 hectares and has seen exploration activity throughout the last 100+ years with recent work including rock sampling and minor geological mapping2. The Penny Copper Project is located near the major past producing Sullivan Mine at Kimberley, British Columbia, an area that has stimulated both junior and major exploration company activities in the past year. Additionally, the Penny Copper Project saw a 2017 work program return 17 grab samples, which returned copper values up to 1,046 ppm Cu (TK17-149c), 1,808 ppm Cu (TK17-28) and 2,388 ppm Cu (TK17-12)2.

At the Quarry Antimony Project, in well-established British Columbia, Canada, one historical sample taken assayed 0.89 g/t Au, 3.8% Cu, 0.34% Zn, 42.5% Pb, and 0.65% g/t Ag and 20% Sb3.A selected grab sample taken in 1980 at the Lotto Tungsten Project from a quartz vein with scheelite assayed 10.97% WO34. Additionally, the Altura Antimony Project & the Hurley Antimony projects are strategically positioned; Altura is on strike from Equinox Resources recent antimony discovery which saw high-grade naturally occurring antimony with assays up to 69.98% Sb5; Hurley neighbours Endurance Gold Corp.'s Reliance Gold Project which saw antimony results from 2024 work programs include 19.2% Sb and 2.16 g/t Au over 0.5 m encountered during the 2024 drilling program1.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Scott Walters

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 374-9699

