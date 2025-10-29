Timbercreek Financial Announces 2025 Third Quarter Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) (the“Company”) announced today its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (“Q3 2025”). Q3 2025 Highlights 1

Steady top-line income and distributable income:



Net investment income of $25.4 million compared to $25.4 million in Q3 2024.



Net income and comprehensive income before expected credit losses ("ECL") of $14.3 million (Q3 2024 - $14.3 million) or basic earnings per share before ECL of $0.17 (Q3 2024 - $0.17)



Net income and comprehensive income of $8.5 million (Q3 2024 – $14.1 million) or basic earnings per share of $0.10 (Q3 2024 – $0.17)



Distributable income of $14.1 million ($0.17 per share) compared with $15.0 million ($0.18 per share) in Q3 2024.



Declared a total of $14.3 million in dividends to shareholders, or $0.17 per share, reflecting a distributable income payout ratio of 101.4% (Q3 2024 – 95.3%). On a year-to-date basis the distributable income payout ratio was within the Company's targeted range at 97.2% and the Company expects the full year payout ratio to remain within this range. At the current trading price of $7.24, the dividend represents a 9.5% yield – a 7.1% premium over the 2-year Canadian bond yield (2.4% as at October 28, 2025). The net mortgage investment portfolio increased by $36.9 million or 3.6% to $1,054.5 million over the prior year, and decreased by $59.5 million from Q2 2025 in Q3 2025, driven by a large $82.9 million repayment in September 2025. Looking forward, the Company's Q4 2025 transaction pipeline is strong with over $200.0 million of funded and committed deals so far. The weighted average interest rate ("WAIR") on the portfolio remains resilient due to a high percentage of variable rate loans with protection of interest rate floors - as indicated by the Company's WAIR decreasing by 100 bps versus 175 bps drop in the Bank of Canada prime rate over the same 12 month period. At the end of Q3 2025, variable rate loans with rate floors represented 85.8% of the portfolio (Q3 2024 – 77.9%) and 92.7% of these variable rate loans with floors are currently at their floor rates. As part of Q3 2025 valuation updates, the Company recorded an ECL of $5.9 million, with $3.0 million related to a revaluation of an office asset in Calgary, which was recently disclosed by the Company as being in receivership proceedings, as well as $2.1 million related to a revaluation of a Vancouver retail portfolio slated for redevelopment into multi-family. While economic uncertainty continues to pose challenges for certain sectors, the Company's focus on multi-family residential real estate-an essential and resilient asset class-positions the Company to deliver stable income and protect investor capital. The Company recently upsized and renewed its revolving credit facility, increasing the capacity from $510.0 million to $600.0 million for another 2-year term at improved economics. This capacity enables the Company to continue to grow the portfolio over the coming quarters. “Transaction volumes remained solid during the quarter, though modestly impacted by ongoing macroeconomic volatility, which led to delays in select transactions,” said Blair Tamblyn, CEO of Timbercreek Financial.“Despite this, our investment pipeline continues to show strength, supported by recalibrated commercial real estate valuations and a reduced interest rate environment, both of which are laying the foundation for a new real estate cycle. Originations have been productive through the fourth quarter to date, and we anticipate closing the year on a strong note as portfolio growth resumes. Although distributable income declined slightly this quarter, we remain within our targeted payout ratio year-to-date and expect to finish the year within this range, reinforcing the stability of our monthly dividend.” Mr. Tamblyn added:“Despite short-term share price volatility, we are delivering strong, risk-adjusted returns – our core objective. This is evidenced by a 10-year internal rate of return exceeding 7.8%, highlighting our consistent long-term performance.” _____ Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio investments, and distributable income.

Quarterly Comparison

$ millions Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Q2 2025 Net Mortgage Investments1 $ 1,054.5 $ 1,017.6 $ 1,114.0 Enhanced Return Portfolio Investments1 $ 20.2 $ 50.7 $ 20.1 Real Estate Inventory $ 28.2 $ 34.4 $ 28.8 Real Estate held for sale, net of collateral liability $ - $ 62.2 $ - Joint Venture $ 18.4 $ - $ 18.2 Net Investment Income $ 25.4 $ 25.4 $ 25.2 Income from Operations $ 16.0 $ 22.5 $ 19.6 Net income and comprehensive Income before ECL $ 14.3 $ 14.3 $ 14.5 Net Income and comprehensive Income $ 8.5 $ 14.1 $ 12.4 Distributable income1 $ 14.1 $ 15.0 $ 14.6 Dividends declared to Shareholders $ 14.3 $ 14.3 $ 14.3 $ per share Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Q2 2025 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17 Distributable income per share1 $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.17 $ 0.15 Payout Ratio on Distributable Income1 101.4 % 95.3 % 97.8 % Payout Ratio on Earnings per share 168.8 % 101.9 % 115.4 % Net Mortgage Investments Q3 2025 Q3 2024 Q2 2025 Weighted Average Loan-to-Value 67.9 % 63.8 % 66.0 % Weighted Average Remaining Term to Maturity 0.9 yr 0.9 yr 0.9 yr First Mortgages 93.6 % 87.1 % 91.6 % Cash-Flowing Properties 82.0 % 83.2 % 76.3 % Multi-family residential 56.5 % 59.8 % 54.4 % Floating Rate Loans with rate floors (at quarter end) 85.8 % 77.9 % 87.4 % Weighted Average Interest Rate For the quarter ended 8.3 % 9.3 % 8.6 % Weighted Average Lender Fee New and Renewed 0.5 % 0.7 % 0.7 % New Net Mortgage Investment Only 1.0 % 1.1 % 1.0 %

Refer to non-IFRS measures section below for net mortgages, enhanced return portfolio investments and distributable income.

About the Company

Timbercreek Financial is a leading non-bank, commercial real estate lender providing shorter-duration, structured financing solutions to commercial real estate professionals. Our sophisticated, service-oriented approach allows us to meet the needs of borrowers, including faster execution and more flexible terms that are not typically provided by Canadian financial institutions. By employing thorough underwriting, active management and strong governance, we are able to meet these needs while generating strong risk-adjusted yields for investors. Further information is available on our website, .

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company prepares and releases financial statements in accordance with IFRS. As a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Company discloses certain financial measures not recognized under IFRS and that do not have standard meanings prescribed by IFRS (collectively the "non-IFRS measures"). These non-IFRS measures are further described in Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") available on SEDAR+. Certain non-IFRS measures relating to net mortgages have been shown below. The Company has presented such non-IFRS measures because the Manager believes they are relevant measures of the Company's ability to earn and distribute cash dividends to shareholders and to evaluate its performance. The following non-IFRS financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to total net income and comprehensive income or cash flows from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance.

Certain statements contained in this news release may contain projections and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "should", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "objective" and similar expressions may be used to identify forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements reflect the Company's current views, beliefs, assumptions and intentions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including, without limitation, those risks disclosed in the Company's public filings. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. The Company does not intend to nor assumes any obligation to update these forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, plans, events or otherwise, unless required by law.





OPERATING RESULTS

$ thousands Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

Year ended December 31,

NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 2025 2024 2025 2024 2024 Net investment income on financial assets measured at amortized cost $ 25,422 $ 25,411 $ 79,229 $ 76,442 $ 104,344 Fair value gain and other income on financial assets measured at FVTPL 81 291 225 863 1,041 Net rental income/(loss) (253 ) 459 (178 ) 1,322 1,544 Net income from joint venture 194 - 287 - - Net gain/(loss) on sale of real estate properties 100 - (2,302 ) - - Gain on real estate held for sale collateral liability - - 2,715 - 1,500 Expenses: Management fees (2,790 ) (2,681 ) (8,316 ) (7,697 ) (10,548 ) Servicing fees (181 ) (132 ) (507 ) (435 ) (555 ) Expected credit loss (5,885 ) (252 ) (9,533 ) (1,067 ) (16,134 ) General and administrative (708 ) (564 ) (2,713 ) (2,527 ) (3,340 ) Income from operations $ 15,980 $ 22,532 $ 58,907 $ 66,901 $ 77,852 Financing costs: Financing cost on credit facility (4,909 ) (5,865 ) (15,467 ) (15,721 ) (21,664 ) Financing cost on convertible debentures (2,613 ) (2,611 ) (7,840 ) (7,396 ) (10,031 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 8,458 $ 14,056 $ 35,600 $ 43,784 $ 46,157 Payout ratio on earnings per share 168.8 % 101.9 % 120.4 % 98.1 % 124.1 % DISTRIBUTABLE INCOME Net income and comprehensive income $ 8,458 $ 14,056 $ 35,600 $ 43,784 $ 46,157 Less: Amortization of lender fees (1,891 ) (1,342 ) (6,418 ) (4,425 ) (6,588 ) Less: Accretion income, deferred consideration (44 ) - (103 ) - - Less: Straight-line rent adjustment (147 ) - (147 ) - - Add: Lender fees received and receivable 1,200 1,139 3,941 4,146 7,610 Add: Amortization expense, credit facility 322 205 755 821 1,030 Add: Amortization expense, convertible debentures 294 291 881 819 1,110 Add: Accretion expense, convertible debentures 161 160 481 409 569 Add: Unrealized fair value loss (gain) on DSU (27 ) 146 89 211 38 Add: Unrealized (gain) loss on FVTPL (34 ) 114 (112 ) 305 304 Add: Realized gain on sale of real estate properties and real estate held for sale collateral liability (100 ) - (413 ) - (1,500 ) Add: Expected credit loss 5,885 252 9,533 1,067 16,134 Distributable income $ 14,077 $ 15,021 $ 44,087 $ 47,137 $ 64,864 Payout ratio on distributable income 101.4 % 95.3 % 97.2 % 91.1 % 88.3 % PER SHARE INFORMATION Dividends declared to shareholders $ 14,275 $ 14,319 $ 42,857 $ 42,957 $ 57,277 Weighted average common shares (in thousands) 82,753 83,010 82,810 83,010 83,010 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.52 $ 0.52 $ 0.69 Earnings per share (basic) $ 0.10 $ 0.17 $ 0.43 $ 0.53 $ 0.56 Earnings per share (diluted) $ 0.10 $ 0.17 $ 0.43 $ 0.53 $ 0.56 Distributable income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.18 $ 0.53 $ 0.57 $ 0.78





Net mortgage investments

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except units, per unit amounts and where otherwise noted)

The Company's exposure to the financial returns is related to the net mortgage investments as mortgage syndication liabilities are non-recourse mortgages with periodic variance having no impact on Company's financial performance. Reconciliation of gross and net mortgage investments balance is as follows:

Net Mortgage Investments September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Mortgage investments, excluding mortgage syndications $ 1,041,394 $ 1,078,238 Mortgage syndications 628,341 427,263 Mortgage investments, including mortgage syndications 1,669,735 1,505,501 Mortgage syndication liabilities (628,341 ) (427,263 ) 1,041,394 1,078,238 Interest receivable (17,438 ) (15,533 ) Unamortized lender fees 5,117 6,276 Expected credit loss 25,412 20,796 Net mortgage investments $ 1,054,485 $ 1,089,777

Enhanced return portfolio

As at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Other loan investments, net of expected credit loss $ 8,153 $ 30,912 Finance lease receivable, measured at amortized cost 6,020 6,020 Investment in participating debentures, measured at FVTPL 842 756 Joint venture investment in indirect real estate development 2,225 2,225 Investment in equity instrument, measured at FVTPL 3,000 3,000 Total enhanced return portfolio $ 20,240 $ 42,913

Real estate held for sale, net of collateral liability

As at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Real estate held for sale - 132,635 Real estate held for sale collateral liability - (67,312 ) Total real estate held for sale, net of collateral liability $ - $ 65,323

