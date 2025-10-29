C3 Global Launches The Authority Amplifier to Support Executive English Communication for Global Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New executive communication system helps international professionals speak with clarity and confidence in high-stakes meetings and presentations.

Roanoke Rapids, NC, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C3 Global has officially launched The Authority Amplifier, a professional communication resource designed to support executives, business leaders, and professionals-especially those using English as a second or additional language-in mastering executive English communication during high-stakes meetings and presentations.









The Authority Amplifier is a digital toolkit created to meet the growing demand for clear, credible, and culturally intelligent business communication in English-speaking environments. With a focus on executive communication training and global executive skills, the product offers a structured set of resources to help users speak with clarity, confidence, and cultural awareness in professional settings.

Developed by Dr. Charity Kapela, founder of C3 Global, the toolkit is grounded in both academic research and real-world application. It combines mindset tools, language frameworks, and curated phrasebooks to deliver support across various communication contexts. The offering includes four core components tailored to professionals seeking measurable improvement in how they show up and speak up in business environments:



The Clarity Prep Sheet – a planning resource to help users structure their ideas with purpose before every meeting or presentation

The Executive Phrasebook Vault – a library of 150+ situational phrases to enhance authority and precision in English business communication

Global Confidence Audio Affirmations – short guided sessions and printable cards to build inner confidence and composure The Vocal Victories Tracker – a journaling tool that encourages users to reflect on and celebrate daily communication wins

“The Authority Amplifier is designed to meet a very real need among today's globally mobile professionals-particularly those navigating business communication in English under pressure,” said Dr. Charity Kapela, creator of the program.“Executives often have the expertise, but they feel their ideas lose impact when expressed in English. This toolkit helps bridge that gap with clarity, structure, and confidence”.

With its emphasis on practical application, The Authority Amplifier offers value not only for individual leaders but also for organizations seeking to upskill their leadership teams across global offices. It is particularly relevant in international industries such as finance, technology, consulting, and academia, where high-stakes communication is frequent and performance expectations are high.

C3 Global reports that the product's early adopters have already seen improvements in fluency, presentation delivery, and cross-cultural communication effectiveness.“This toolkit isn't about fixing English,” added Dr. Kapela.“It's about equipping professionals with the language and presence they need to lead effectively in English-speaking contexts without compromising who they are.”

Professionals and organizations can access The Authority Amplifier directly through the C3 Global website at /authority-amplifier. More information about C3 Global's broader mission and services can be found at .

The release aligns with C3 Global's mission to support inclusive leadership and cross-cultural excellence in global communication. By removing linguistic and cultural barriers in executive contexts, The Authority Amplifier contributes to more equitable and effective leadership across industries.





About C3 Global Agency

C3 Global is a cultural-intelligence and executive-communication firm founded by Dr. Charity Kapela. The company helps global leaders - especially non-native English speakers - communicate with clarity, cultural nuance, and authority through digital products, training, and immersive experiences.

