NN, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Strategic value creation actions fully underway with active M&A program and preferred equity refinancing initiative

Softness in global automotive markets has created opportunity for closure of the final high-cost, unprofitable plant in NN's 5-year plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) (“NN” or the“Company”), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Highlights: (results from continuing operations compared with prior year, where comparisons are noted)



Net sales of $103.9 million, down 8.5%; Power Solutions grew 4.7%, and Mobile Solutions declined 16.4%.

Proforma net sales down 4.4% after accounting for rationalization of unprofitable business.

Gross margin improved to $17.5 million (16.8% of sales) and adjusted gross margin improved to $19.6 million (18.8% of sales), up from $16.5 million (14.5%) and $18.6 million (16.3%), respectively, due to net sales growth in Power Solutions, and a successful continuous improvement cost-reduction program.

Operating loss of $2.2 million improved versus $3.8 million, and adjusted operating income improved to $4.0 million versus adjusted operating income of $1.3 million.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to $12.4 million and 11.9% margin rate versus $11.6 million and 10.2% margin rate. Free cash flow improved to $9.1 million; NN has seen step change in working capital, strengthening cash flow performance.

New Business Wins



Third quarter wins of $11.3 million, led by strategic wins in North America auto, fire protection and aerospace & defense products.

Wins of $44.4 million through the third quarter; underway with launch of new programs with $48 million expected run-rate value. NN has taken aggressive actions in the third quarter to address future organic net sales growth. The Company has strategically expanded its electrical leadership and commercial team with technical and commercial additions.



Harold Bevis, President and Chief Executive Officer, said,“NN maintained its advancement program during the quarter, balanced around growth in targeted areas, rationalization of underperforming business, cost optimization, and cash management. We delivered another quarter of strong progress, as our transformation plan generated measurable improvement to our business fundamentals, while driving higher operating income, improved gross and adjusted EBITDA margins, and positive free cash flow performance. While certain global automotive markets remain soft in base volumes along with some new program pushouts, we are seeing better forward forecasts and tangible benefits from prior program wins, which are helping to counterbalance persistent macro pressures.”

“We are nearing the completion of the rationalization of unprofitable legacy Mobile Solutions business, with one plant consolidation remaining. We have been mindful of the cash flow requirements of these activities but remain persistent on our continued actions. Along with diligent cost management, our operational efficiency initiatives and our commercial growth are taking hold while we can see market inflections in 2026, particularly in North America auto, Europe auto and North America commercial vehicle markets.”

Bevis continued,“Our commercial engine and new business program continues to both deliver results and expand in breadth. We remain on track to achieve our 2025 and multi-year growth objectives. We are launching approximately $48 million of new programs in 2025, and as these programs ramp up and scale, alongside our robust pipeline, they will serve to further strengthen our foundation and position NN for solid top-line growth in 2026 and beyond. Additionally, we fundamentally increased the size and breadth of our Electrical, Medical and Defense commercial team with key new hires in the quarter.”

“In the quarter, our organization turned a corner in cash flow generation, driven by diligent operational and cost leadership, combined with a clear step-change in working capital management. These are structural changes which we will carry forward, and as our sales ramp from new program launches on previously won programs, we will translate operating leverage into improved earnings power and materially improved returns.”

Bevis concluded,“In parallel with our ongoing operational agenda, we are underway on several strategic fronts aimed at enhancing and unlocking shareholder value. We are actively evaluating multiple acquisition opportunities to scale up the organization through an aggressive M&A program while incorporating the refinancing of our preferred stock. We are taking decisive action to position the company for greater financial flexibility and improved common equity accretion. NN's transformation is advancing on multiple fronts-commercially, operationally, and strategically-and our focus remains squarely on creating sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Third Quarter Results

Net sales were $103.9 million, a decrease of 8.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024 net sales of $113.6 million, primarily due to the rationalization of underperforming Mobile Solutions business and plants, and lower volumes. These net sales decreases were partially offset by higher precious metal pass-through pricing in the Power Solutions business, new business launches and favorable foreign exchange effects.



The company is underway remaking the Mobile Solutions business profile with initiatives in medical products, industrial products and is launching over 100 new business programs in 2025, along with the benefits of higher metal pass-through pricing. Loss from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.2 million, an improvement of 40.1% compared to the third quarter of 2024 loss from operations of $3.8 million.

Third Quarter Adjusted Results

Adjusted income from operations for the third quarter of 2025 was $4.0 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $1.3 million for the same period in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $12.4 million, or 11.9% of sales, compared to $11.6 million, or 10.2% of sales, for the same period in 2024. The improvement in adjusted income from operations and adjusted EBITDA was driven by the impacts of cost reduction initiatives, and higher precious metal pass-through pricing.

Adjusted net loss was $0.3 million, or $(0.01) per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $2.5 million, or $(0.05) per diluted share, for the same period in 2024. Free cash flow was a generation of cash of $9.1 million compared to a generation of cash of $0.3 million for the same period in 2024.

Power Solutions

Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $44.9 million compared to $42.9 million in the same period in 2024. The increase is primarily due to higher precious metal pass-through pricing, partially offset by lower sales volumes. Income from operations was $5.4 million compared to income from operations of $2.5 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to improved margins and lower operating costs from headcount reductions.

Adjusted income from operations was $8.1 million compared to $5.2 million in the third quarter of 2024. The increase in adjusted income from operations was primarily due to favorable product mix, and lower operating costs.

Mobile Solutions

Net sales for the third quarter of 2025 were $59.1 million compared to $70.7 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in sales was primarily due to the rationalization of underperforming business and plants, and lower volumes. Loss from operations was $2.9 million compared to loss from operations of $1.4 million for the same period in 2024, primarily due to lower net sales, partially offset by lower depreciation expense.

Adjusted income from operations was $0.3 million compared to adjusted income from operations of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in adjusted income from operations was primarily due to lower sales volumes, partially offset by lower operating costs.

2025 Outlook

NN is adjusting its full-year 2025 guidance for net sales, while reiterating the existing ranges on adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, and new business wins, again guiding to the low-end of its ranges due to market uncertainties.



Net sales to range between $420 to $440 million

Adjusted EBITDA to range between $53 to $63 million

Free cash flow to range between $14 to $16 million; guidance assumes receipt of CARES Act refund in 2025 New business wins to range between $60 to $70 million

2026 Outlook

NN expects to have an improving core markets outlook in 2026, supporting net sales growth and profitability.





North American passenger vehicle production outlooks showing some signs of improvement

Commercial vehicle production is forecast to improve in the second half of 2026

Defense and electronics markets are forecast to continue growing for multiple years

Some remaining legacy NN minimal-profit auto business will be rationalized, and this multi-year program will be completed

Over $60 million of new business launches and ramp-ups already in the 2026 forecast

Metal costs are forecast to continue to climb and plateau, causing year-over-year increases again Some improvement in US home building rates, will benefit NN's Power Solutions segment

Conference Call

NN will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on October 30, 2025, at 9 a.m. ET. The call and supplemental presentation may be accessed via NN's website, The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-255-4315 or 1-412-317-6579. For those who are unavailable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call.

NN discloses in this press release the non-GAAP financial measures of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share, and free cash flow. Each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides supplementary information about the impacts of acquisition, divestiture and integration related expenses, foreign-exchange impacts on inter-company loans, reorganizational and impairment charges.

The financial tables found later in this press release include a reconciliation of adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted operating margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, free cash flow to the U.S. GAAP financial measures of income (loss) from operations, net income (loss), net income (loss) per diluted common share, and cash provided (used) by operating activities.

