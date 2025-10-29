Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces The Date Of Its 2025 Annual Meeting Of Limited Partners
The Partnership's Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement will be mailed on or about October 29, 2025 to Limited Partners of record as of the Record Date and will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“ Commission”) and available on the Commission's website at The Notice of the Meeting and Proxy Statement and the Partnership's 2024 Annual Report are also available on the Partnership's website at
Contact Information:
Dynagas LNG Partners LP
Attention: Michael Gregos
Tel. +30 210 8917960
Email: ...
Investor Relations/ Financial Media:
Nicolas Bornozis/ Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: ...
