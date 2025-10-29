Caring Through The Years: How Rob's Experience Built A Home Care Agency Seniors With Alzheimer's Can Trust

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Care to Stay Home, founded by Rob Fraser, is redefining home care for seniors living with Alzheimer's by combining experience, compassion, and a personal touch that makes families feel supported and understood. For Rob, building a care service was not just a professional pursuit-it was deeply personal.

A Foundation Built on Experience and Compassion

Rob Fraser has spent years observing the unique challenges families face when caring for loved ones with Alzheimer's.“I've seen how confusing and stressful it can be for both seniors and their families,” Rob shares.“My goal was to create a place where families could feel confident leaving their loved ones, knowing they are treated with dignity, respect, and genuine care.”

At Care to Stay Home, seniors are not just clients-they are individuals with stories, preferences, and needs that matter. The team focuses on building lasting relationships, providing comfort, and creating routines that feel familiar and calming to those living with memory loss.

Supporting Families Every Step of the Way

Caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's goes far beyond helping with daily tasks. Families often face the challenge of balancing caregiving responsibilities with work, personal life, and their own well-being. At Care to Stay Home, the team acts as a compassionate partner, easing some of that pressure while keeping families closely involved in their loved one's day-to-day life.

“Our caregivers build genuine relationships with each client,” Rob explains.“We want families to feel like they're part of a team that truly cares, not just observers of a service being performed.”

Care to Stay Home offers a wide range of support, including companionship, personal care, medication reminders, and assistance with daily living activities. Every interaction is guided by patience, understanding, and empathy, allowing seniors to preserve their dignity, independence, and sense of belonging in their own homes.

Creating a Calm and Familiar Environment

For seniors living with Alzheimer's, even small changes can feel overwhelming. Care to Stay Home focuses on creating predictable routines and comforting, familiar surroundings to ease anxiety. By paying close attention to each client's personality, history, and preferences, caregivers design meaningful activities that promote cognitive health, emotional comfort, and everyday joy.

“Every family's situation is different, and we want to help seniors enjoy the comfort of home while feeling supported,” Rob says.“We hope to make life a little brighter and more fulfilling for both our clients and the families who care so deeply for them.”

About Care to Stay Home

Care to Stay Home is a Spokane-based home care provider specializing in services for seniors living with Alzheimer's. Founded by Rob Fraser, the agency is devoted to helping families navigate the complexities of memory care while keeping seniors safe, engaged, and supported in their own homes. With a team committed to compassionate, person-centered care, Care to Stay Home creates connections that truly make a difference in the lives of clients and their families.

Care to Stay Home's excellence has been recognized with the Great Place to Work award, reflecting the organization's commitment to creating a supportive and positive environment for both caregivers and clients.

Families seeking Alzheimer's home care support are invited to reach out and learn how Care to Stay Home can provide a warm, secure, and caring environment for their loved ones.