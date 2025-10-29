Michael“Mensa Mike” Francis Named 2026 Elite Lawyer Recognized Among The Nation's Top Attorneys For Excellence In Personal Injury Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Francis Injury: Car & Truck Accident Lawyers is proud to announce that founding attorneyhas been officially recognized as a, an honor reserved for attorneys who demonstrate exceptional skill, integrity, and success in their field.

The Elite Lawyer Award highlights Francis's ongoing commitment to client advocacy and professional excellence, honoring his proven track record of verdicts and settlements exceeding $50 million. The recognition includes a dual-year award (2025–2026).

“This recognition isn't just about me - it's about every client who trusted us to fight for them,” said Michael (Mensa Mike) Francis, founder of Francis Injury.“We don't settle for less. We litigate for maximum justice because every client deserves the truth to be told in court.”

The Elite Lawyer designation distinguishes top attorneys who meet the highest standards of experience, reputation, and professionalism. Each honoree undergoes a rigorous evaluation to ensure their practice reflects leadership, integrity, and client satisfaction.

Francis's recognition further cements Francis Injury car, truck, motorcycle, and catastrophic injury cases across Dallas–Fort Worth and surrounding areas.

About Michael“Mensa Mike” Francis

Michael Francis is a Texas trial attorney, Mensa member, (an international organization for remarkable individuals with verified genius level IQs,) and founder of Francis Injury: Car & Truck Accident Lawyers, based in Fort Worth, Texas. With over two decades of litigation experience, he has successfully represented thousands of clients and continues to champion the rights of Texans injured by negligence and corporate misconduct.

About Elite Lawyer

Elite Lawyer is a national organization that recognizes the top attorneys in the United States for their excellence in the legal profession. Only attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional competence, achievements, and reputation among peers are eligible for inclusion.

