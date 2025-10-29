Videotron Found To Infringe Adeia's Media Patents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adeia Inc. (Nasdaq: ADEA), the company whose innovations shape the way the world explores and experiences entertainment, today announced that the Federal Court of Canada has issued a favorable judgment in its patent infringement litigation against Videotron Ltd.

On October 24, 2025, the Honorable Madam Justice Gagné awarded Adeia a permanent injunction, finding that Videotron's Helix, illico+ and illico video platforms infringe an Adeia media patent. The Federal Court also ruled that Videotron's Helix video platform infringes an additional Adeia media patent and awarded Adeia damages for both patents. Two other patents asserted in the case were found invalid.

“We are very pleased with the Federal Court's decision,” said Kevin Tanji, chief legal officer at Adeia.“This outcome underscores the strength of Adeia's intellectual property and the critical role our innovations play in advancing media and entertainment technologies. Adeia's patented innovations have enabled key capabilities that define how consumers experience content today. We will continue to vigorously defend our patent portfolio and ensure that the value of our pioneering work continues to be recognized and respected.”

The full decision remains subject to confidentiality restrictions. A public version of the ruling is expected to be issued shortly. The parties have until late November to file a notice of appeal.

About Adeia Inc.

Adeia is a leading R&D and intellectual property (IP) licensing company that accelerates the adoption of innovative technologies in the media and semiconductor industries. Adeia's fundamental innovations underpin technology solutions that are shaping and elevating the future of digital entertainment and electronics. Adeia's IP portfolios power the connected devices that touch the lives of millions of people around the world every day as they live, work and play. For more, please visit .

