John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. Declares $1.00 Per Share Special Dividend

The Special Dividend will be paid on December 30, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 1, 2025.

“We are pleased to announce the $1.00 per share Special Dividend,” stated Jeffrey T. Sanfilippo, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.“Our financial performance over the last several quarters have provided us the opportunity to declare the Special Dividend to be paid at the beginning of the third quarter of fiscal 2026. This special dividend, like our previous dividends, further reinforces our goal of creating long-term stockholder value through the responsible use of cash. Furthermore, this special dividend would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of all our employees during our busy holiday season,” Mr. Sanfilippo concluded.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. is a processor, packager, marketer and distributor of nut and dried fruit-based products, snack bars, and dried cheese snacks that are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Company's Fisher®, Orchard Valley Harvest®, Squirrel Brand®, Southern Style Nuts®, and Just the Cheese ® brand names.

Forward Looking Statements

