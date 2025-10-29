Sun Communities Reports Results For The Third Quarter Of 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Southfield, MI, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Net Income per Diluted Share of $0.07 for the Quarter, inclusive of Income from Discontinued Operations

Core FFO per Share of $2.28 for the Quarter

North America Same Property NOI for MH and RV Increased by 5.4% for the Quarter on a Year-over-Year Basis

North America Same Property Adjusted Blended Occupancy for MH and RV of 99.2%

Represents a 130 Basis Point Year-over-Year Increase

Completed Sale of Remaining Safe Harbor Marinas Delayed Consent Properties

Since Initial Closing of Safe Harbor Sale, Over $1.0 Billion of Capital Return to Shareholders, Inclusive of Cash Distributions and Share Repurchases

Subsequent to Quarter End, Acquired 14 Communities for $457.0 million

Raising Full-Year 2025 Core FFO per Share Guidance by $0.04, a 0.6% Increase at the Midpoint, to $6.59 to $6.67

Raising North American Same Property NOI Growth Guidance by 35 Basis Points at the Midpoint, to 4.6% - 5.6%

Increasing UK Same Property NOI Growth Guidance to 3.7% - 4.4%

Establishing Preliminary 2026 Full Year Rental Rate Guidance as 5.0% for MH, 4.0% for Annual RV, and 4.1% for UK

Southfield, Michigan, October 29, 2025 – Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its third quarter results for 2025.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025



For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net loss from continuing operations was $3.7 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $278.4 million, or $2.09 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.



For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $8.5 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $288.7 million, or $2.31 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net loss from continuing operations was $119.0 million, or $1.48 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $274.4 million, or $2.01 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, net income attributable to common shareholders was $1.2 billion, or $9.81 per diluted share, compared to net income attributable to common shareholders of $313.4 million, or $2.51 per diluted share for the same period in 2024.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $2.28 per common share and convertible securities ("Share") and $5.28 per Share, respectively, as compared to $2.36 and $5.41 for the same periods in 2024.



Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI")





North America Same Property NOI for MH and RV increased by $14.5 million and $35.3 million, or 5.4% and 5.0%, respectively, for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2024.

UK Same Property NOI increased by $1.7 million and $3.2 million, or 5.4% and 5.2%, respectively, for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2024.



"I'm pleased to share that Sun delivered strong third quarter results that surpassed our expectations, driven by exceptional performance in manufactured housing, and continued progress in our RV business," said Charles Young, Chief Executive Officer. "This success reflects our team's unwavering commitment to operational excellence. Looking forward, the demand fundamentals for our communities remain intact, fueled by sustained demand for affordable housing and recreational experiences. I'm honored to join this remarkable team at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey. With our thoughtful strategic and financial re-positioning, I'm excited about the future and confident in our ability to create long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

North America Portfolio Occupancy



MH and annual RV sites were 98.4% occupied at September 30, 2025, as compared to 97.7% at September 30, 2024.



During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 520 sites.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 1,000 sites.



Same Property Results

For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2024, excluding properties classified as discontinued operations, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the same period in 2024:

Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 North America MH RV Total UK Revenue 7.3 % (1.0) % 3.5 % 4.8 % Expense 0.1 % (0.8) % (0.4) % 4.0 % NOI 10.1 % (1.1) % 5.4 % 5.4 % Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 North America MH RV Total UK Revenue 7.1 % (0.6) % 4.1 % 5.4 % Expense 2.5 % 2.1 % 2.3 % 5.6 % NOI 8.9 % (2.8) % 5.0 % 5.2 % Number of Properties 281 156 437 51

North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 130 basis points to 99.2% at September 30, 2025, from 97.9% at September 30, 2024.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company completed the following dispositions:



In August 2025, a total of nine marina properties for total cash consideration of $117.5 million. See "Balance Sheet, Capital Markets Activity, and Other Items" on page (v) for additional information.

In September 2025, one RV development land parcel in California for total consideration of $18.0 million.



Subsequent to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company completed the following acquisitions:

In October 2025, a total of 11 MH properties and 3 Annual RV properties for total cash consideration of $457.0 million.



Refer to page 15 for additional details related to the Company's acquisition and disposition activity.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY, AND OTHER ITEMS

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $4.3 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 3.4% and a weighted average maturity of 7.4 years. At September 30, 2025, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 3.3 times.

Safe Harbor Sale

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company completed the sale of the remaining nine Delayed Consent Subsidiaries pertaining to its sale of the Safe Harbor Marinas business (the "Safe Harbor Sale"). With the initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale in the prior quarter, and the closing of all Delayed Consent Subsidiaries, the Company has fully divested its investment in Safe Harbor for total net cash proceeds of approximately $5.5 billion. Refer to page 20 for additional details related to the closing of the Safe Harbor Sale.

1031 Update

As of September 30, 2025 the Company had $629.5 million in 1031 exchange escrow accounts to fund potential acquisitions, with those funds held as Restricted Cash until and if utilized in connection with potential acquisitions. In October 2025, the Company closed on the acquisitions of 14 MH and RV properties for total cash consideration of $457.0 million, which was primarily funded with restricted cash held in 1031 exchange escrow accounts. As of October 29, 2025 the Company had approximately $50 million remaining in 1031 exchange escrow accounts and approximately $550 million of unrestricted cash on the balance sheet.

New Credit Facility Agreement

As previously announced, during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company entered into a new credit facility agreement with certain lenders (the "New Credit Agreement"). The New Credit Agreement replaced the Company's previous senior credit facility, which was scheduled to mature on April 7, 2026.

Pursuant to the New Credit Agreement, the Company may borrow up to $2.0 billion under a revolving loan (the "New Credit Facility"). The maturity date of the New Credit Facility is January 31, 2030. As of September 30, 2025, there were no borrowings outstanding under the New Credit Facility.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average cost of $126.92 per share for a total of $297.5 million. Year-to-date through October 29, 2025, the Company has repurchased 4.0 million shares of the Company's common stock at an average cost of $125.74 per share for a total of $500.3 million.

UK Ground Lease Transactions

During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased the titles to six UK properties, previously controlled via ground leases for $101.2 million, inclusive of taxes and fees. In conjunction with the transaction, the Company recorded a lease termination gain of $19.2 million. Subsequent to September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased the title to one additional UK property, previously controlled via a ground lease, for $23.2 million, inclusive of taxes and fees.

On a year-to-date basis through October 29, 2025, the Company repurchased the titles to 28 UK properties, previously controlled via ground leases for $323.6 million, inclusive of taxes and fees.

The Company has entered into definitive agreements to acquire the titles to an additional five properties for approximately $63 million, inclusive of taxes and fees. The Company expects these transactions to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026, bringing the total number of titles previously held under ground lease acquired, or agreed to purchase, to 33.

2025 GUIDANCE

The Company is updating full-year and establishing fourth quarter 2025 guidance for diluted EPS and Core FFO per Share as follows:

Fourth Quarter Ending December 31, 2025 Full Year Ending December 31, 2025 Low High Low High Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (a) $ 0.34 $ 0.42 $ 10.25 $ 10.33 Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (a)(b)(c) $ 1.31 $ 1.39 $ 6.59 $ 6.67

(a)The diluted share counts for the quarter and the year ending December 31, 2025 are estimated to be 128.5 million and 130.6 million, respectively, which assumes full conversion of all equity participating units, including common and preferred OP units, into the Company's common stock.

(b)No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Core FFO per share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, particularly with respect to the allocations of itemized adjustments to the Consolidated Portfolio as the initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale was effective on April 30, 2025, and the remaining closings of the sale of all Delayed Consent Subsidiaries were effective between June 30, 2025 and August 31, 2025, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

(c)The Company's guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate provided in the table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on guidance are not material.

Currencies Exchange Rates U.S. dollar ("USD") / pound sterling ("GBP") 1.24 USD / Canadian dollar ("CAD") 0.70 USD / Australian dollar ("AUD") 0.62

Supplemental Guidance Tables:

Expected Change in 2025 Same Property Portfolio (in millions and %) (a) FY 2024 Actual Results Prior FY Range October 29, 2025 Update MH NOI (281 properties) $ 630.9 7.2 % - 7.8 % 7.7 % - 7.9 % RV NOI (156 properties) $ 280.8 (3.5 %) - 0.5 % (2.5 %) - 0.5 % North America (MH and RV) Revenues from real property $ 1,385.9 3.6 % - 4.4 % 4.0 % - 4.6 % Total property operating expenses 474.1 2.2 % - 3.0 % 2.7 % - 2.9 % Total North America Same Property NOI (b) $ 911.8 3.9 % - 5.6 % 4.6 % - 5.6 % UK (51 properties) Revenues from real property $ 150.0 4.3 % - 4.9 % 4.8 % - 4.9 % Total property operating expenses 72.3 6.6 % - 7.5 % 5.5 % - 6.0 % Total UK Same Property NOI (b) $ 77.7 1.3 % - 3.3 % 3.7 % - 4.4 %

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2025, the Company's guidance range assumes North America Same Property NOI growth of 3.5% - 7.5% and UK Same Property NOI growth of (2.0%) - 1.0%.

Consolidated Portfolio Guidance For 2025

(in millions, excluding marinas)

Expected Change / Range in FY 2025 FY 2024 Actual Results Prior FY Range October 29, 2025 Update Ancillary NOI $ 23.6 $ 19.0 - $ 21.7 $ 26.1 - $ 27.8 Interest income $ 20.2 $ 52.9 - $ 55.7 $ 46.7 - $ 48.6 Brokerage commissions and other, net(c) $ 44.5 $ 32.8 - $ 39.3 $ 38.4 - $ 41.6 FFO contribution from North American home sales $ 9.9 $ 3.5 - $ 5.1 $ 6.5 - $ 8.1 FFO contribution from UK home sales $ 59.9 $ 56.4 - $ 63.0 $ 50.1 - $ 56.4 General and administrative expenses excluding non-recurring expenses $ 196.3 $ 194.6 - $ 198.1 $ 198.3 - $ 202.0 Interest expense $ 350.3 $ 221.0 - $ 224.0 $ 221.1 - $ 223.3 Current tax expense $ 3.6 $ 13.0 - $ 15.1 $ 13.0 - $ 15.1





Seasonality (excluding marinas) 1Q25 2Q25 3Q25 4Q25 North America Same Property NOI: MH 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % RV 16 % 25 % 40 % 19 % Total 23 % 25 % 29 % 23 % UK Same Property NOI 12 % 28 % 40 % 20 % Home Sales FFO North America 7 % 33 % 47 % 13 % UK 19 % 32 % 33 % 16 % Consolidated Ancillary NOI (10 )% 31 % 79 % - % Consolidated EBITDA (d) 22 % 27 % 31 % 20 % Core FFO per Share (d)(e) 19 % 27 % 34 % 20 %

Preliminary 2026 Rental Rate Increase

The Company expects to realize the following rental rate increases, on average, during 2026:

Average 2026 Rental Rate Increases Expected North America MH 5.0 % Annual RV 4.0 % UK 4.1 %





Footnotes to Supplemental Guidance Tables: (a) The amounts in the Same Property Portfolio table reflect constant currency, as Canadian dollar and pound sterling figures included within the 2024 amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rates used for 2025 guidance. (b) Total North America Same Property results net $90.5 million and $95.2 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. Total UK Same Property results net $18.1 million and $20.1 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. (c) Brokerage commissions and other, net includes approximately $18.0 million and $13.8 million of business interruption income and $9.5 million and $14.5 million of income from nonconsolidated affiliates for full year 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. (d) Includes realized contribution from marinas through the date of the initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale and the subsequent dates of the Delayed Consent Subsidiary closings. (e) Assumes full conversion of all equity participating units, including common and preferred OP units, into the Company's common stock.

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through October 29, 2025. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Corporate Debt Ratings Moody's S&P Baa2 | Stable BBB+ | Stable





Financial and Operating Highlights

($ in millions, except Per Share amounts, Unaudited)





Quarters Ended 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 12/31/2024 9/30/2024 Financial Information Basic earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.05 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.84 ) $ 2.09 Basic earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations 0.12 11.25 (0.15 ) 0.08 0.22 Basic earnings / (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ 10.02 $ (0.34 ) $ (1.76 ) $ 2.31 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.05 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (1.85 ) $ 2.09 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from discontinued operations 0.12 11.25 (0.15 ) 0.08 0.22 Diluted earnings / (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ 10.02 $ (0.34 ) $ (1.77 ) $ 2.31 Cash distributions declared per common share(a) $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 0.94 $ 0.94 $ 0.94 FFO per Share(b) $ 2.18 $ 1.36 $ 1.06 $ 1.30 $ 2.22 Core FFO per Share(b) $ 2.28 $ 1.76 $ 1.26 $ 1.41 $ 2.36 Real Property NOI(b) MH $ 171.8 $ 168.6 $ 172.5 $ 161.9 $ 158.3 RV 115.5 72.9 44.7 50.4 117.0 UK 32.9 22.1 9.2 16.3 28.8 Total $ 320.2 $ 263.6 $ 226.4 $ 228.6 $ 304.1 Recurring EBITDA(b) $ 335.7 $ 291.3 $ 236.7 $ 271.5 $ 382.6 TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest(b) 4.4 x 3.8 x 3.6 x 3.5 x 3.4 x Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA(b) 3.3 x 2.9 x 5.9 x 6.0 x 6.0 x Balance Sheet Total assets $ 12,800.3 $ 13,362.1 $ 16,505.6 $ 16,549.4 $ 17,085.1 Total debt $ 4,271.7 $ 4,283.5 $ 7,348.1 $ 7,352.8 $ 7,324.8 Total liabilities $ 5,438.0 $ 5,570.0 $ 9,235.4 $ 9,096.8 $ 9,245.7 Operating Information Properties MH 284 284 284 287 287 RV 164 164 165 167 180 UK 53 53 53 53 54 Total 501 501 502 507 521 Sites MH 97,070 97,380 97,320 97,430 97,300 Annual RV 32,480 32,100 31,960 32,100 34,480 Transient 23,560 23,440 23,810 24,830 25,060 UK annual 17,650 17,510 17,510 17,690 17,790 UK transient 3,920 4,020 4,250 4,340 4,500 Total sites 174,680 174,450 174,850 176,390 179,130 Occupancy MH 97.9 % 97.4 % 97.3 % 97.3 % 96.9 % Annual RV 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Blended MH and annual RV 98.4 % 98.1 % 98.0 % 98.0 % 97.7 % UK annual 90.7 % 90.3 % 89.8 % 89.7 % 91.5 % MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains (c) MH leased sites, net 152 170 47 406 159 RV leased sites, net 371 288 (31 ) 304 893 Total leased sites, net 523 458 16 710 1,052

(a)During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company also paid a one-time special cash distribution of $4.00 per common share and unit.

(b)Refer to Definition and Notes for additional information.

(c)Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.

Portfolio Overview as of September 30, 2025





MH & RV Properties Properties

MH & Annual RV Transient RV

Sites

Total Sites

Sites for Development

Location Sites Occupancy % North America Florida 124 40,960 98.8 % 4,650 45,610 1,720 Michigan 85 33,050 98.0 % 480 33,530 1,150 California 37 7,030 99.4 % 1,790 8,820 570 Texas 29 9,330 98.1 % 1,580 10,910 3,850 Connecticut 16 1,900 96.7 % 100 2,000 - Maine 15 2,590 97.5 % 950 3,540 200 Arizona 11 4,190 97.6 % 820 5,010 1,120 Indiana 11 2,950 98.8 % 990 3,940 180 New Jersey 11 3,140 100.0 % 840 3,980 260 Colorado 11 2,970 91.5 % 900 3,870 1,390 New York 10 1,580 98.9 % 1,370 2,950 780 Other 88 19,860 99.2 % 9,090 28,950 1,530 Total 448 129,550 98.4 % 23,560 153,110 12,750





Properties

UK Properties Transient Sites

Total Sites

Sites for Development

Location Sites Occupancy % United Kingdom 53 17,650 90.7 % 3,920 21,570 3,110









Properties

Total Sites

Total Portfolio 501 174,680

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in millions)





(Unaudited) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Land $ 3,388.1 $ 3,461.5 Land improvements and buildings 8,949.2 9,058.7 Rental homes and improvements 897.8 834.1 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 746.4 739.2 Investment property 13,981.5 14,093.5 Accumulated depreciation (3,495.6 ) (3,228.4 ) Investment property, net 10,485.9 10,865.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash(a) 1,180.0 57.1 Inventory of manufactured homes 155.1 129.8 Notes and other receivables, net 468.4 430.1 Collateralized receivables, net(a) 45.4 51.2 Goodwill 9.5 9.5 Other intangible assets, net 97.0 102.5 Other assets, net 359.0 442.4 Assets held for sale and discontinued operations, net(a) - 4,461.7 Total Assets $ 12,800.3 $ 16,549.4 Liabilities Mortgage loans payable $ 2,440.4 $ 3,212.2 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(a) 45.4 51.2 Unsecured debt 1,785.9 4,089.4 Distributions payable 131.4 122.6 Advanced reservation deposits and rent 308.3 249.4 Accrued expenses and accounts payable 282.0 265.8 Other liabilities 444.6 819.3 Liabilities held for sale and discontinued operations, net(a) - 286.9 Total Liabilities 5,438.0 9,096.8 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity 256.2 259.8 Shareholders' Equity Common stock 1.2 1.3 Additional paid-in capital 9,573.0 9,864.2 Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss) 25.9 (7.9 ) Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (2,615.0 ) (2,775.9 ) Total SUI Shareholders' Equity 6,985.1 7,081.7 Noncontrolling interests Common and preferred OP units 120.6 110.4 Consolidated entities 0.4 0.7 Total noncontrolling interests 121.0 111.1 Total Shareholders' Equity 7,106.1 7,192.8 Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $ 12,800.3 $ 16,549.4

(a)Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)





Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 % Change September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 % Change Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 384.2 $ 364.1 5.5 % $ 1,106.9 $ 1,058.1 4.6 % Real property - transient 133.5 138.1 (3.3) % 245.4 257.2 (4.6) % Home sales 95.6 105.3 (9.2) % 262.9 281.7 (6.7) % Ancillary 60.8 61.0 (0.3) % 115.4 114.9 0.4 % Interest 17.3 5.3 226.4 % 38.2 15.0 154.7 % Brokerage commissions and other, net 5.8 6.6 (12.1) % 22.1 19.0 16.3 % Total Revenues 697.2 680.4 2.5 % 1,790.9 1,745.9 2.6 % Expenses Property operating and maintenance(a) 168.8 172.2 (2.0) % 458.0 451.0 1.6 % Real estate tax 28.7 25.9 10.8 % 84.1 77.6 8.4 % Home costs and selling 71.1 74.3 (4.3) % 200.5 203.0 (1.2) % Ancillary 38.7 42.5 (8.9) % 87.6 90.9 (3.6) % General and administrative 55.8 58.7 (4.9) % 174.0 170.3 2.2 % Catastrophic event-related charges, net 0.8 0.8 - % 1.1 10.3 (89.3) % Depreciation and amortization 126.2 124.1 1.7 % 377.3 368.1 2.5 % Asset impairments(a) 165.9 - N/A 356.0 30.4 N/M Loss on extinguishment of debt 1.6 0.8 100.0 % 104.0 1.4 N/M Interest 41.5 87.6 (52.6) % 181.8 267.1 (31.9) % Total Expenses 699.1 586.9 19.1 % 2,024.4 1,670.1 21.2 % Income / (Loss) Before Other Items (1.9 ) 93.5 (102.0) % (233.5 ) 75.8 N/M Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges (22.6 ) (4.5 ) N/M 25.5 (6.2 ) N/M Gain / (loss) on dispositions of properties (1.3 ) 178.7 N/M (3.7 ) 186.6 N/M Other income / (expense), net(a) 19.1 (0.8 ) N/M 56.7 (4.3 ) N/M Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of notes receivable - 0.1 (100.0) % (1.6 ) (1.0 ) 60.0 % Income from nonconsolidated affiliates 4.3 2.1 104.8 % 11.1 6.5 70.8 % Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates 0.4 1.2 (66.7) % (1.1 ) 6.5 N/M Current tax benefit / (expense) (3.8 ) 1.0 N/M (11.8 ) (6.0 ) 96.7 % Deferred tax benefit 2.1 7.1 N/M 39.4 16.5 138.8 % Net Income / (Loss) from Continuing Operations (3.7 ) 278.4 (101.3) % (119.0 ) 274.4 (143.4) % Income from discontinued operations, net(a) 14.6 26.8 (45.5) % 1,418.6 63.7 N/M Net Income 10.9 305.2 (96.4) % 1,299.6 338.1 N/M Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.2 3.2 - % 9.5 9.6 (1.0) % Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.8 ) 13.3 (106.0) % 50.8 15.1 236.4 % Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 8.5 $ 288.7 (97.1) % $ 1,239.3 $ 313.4 N/M Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(a) 123.9 124.0 (0.1) % 125.6 123.8 1.5 % Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(a) 124.1 124.0 0.1 % 125.6 126.5 (0.7) % Basic earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations $ (0.05 ) $ 2.09 (97.0) % $ (1.48 ) $ 2.01 N/M Basic earnings per share from discontinued operations 0.12 0.22 (45.5) % 11.29 0.51 N/M Basic earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 2.31 (97.0) % $ 9.81 $ 2.52 N/M Diluted earnings / (loss) per share from continuing operations(b) $ (0.05 ) $ 2.09 (97.0) % $ (1.48 ) $ 2.01 N/M Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations(b) 0.12 0.22 (45.5) % 11.29 0.50 N/M Diluted earnings per share(b) $ 0.07 $ 2.31 (97.0) % $ 9.81 $ 2.51 N/M

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO

(amounts in millions, except for per share data)





Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 8.5 $ 288.7 $ 1,239.3 $ 313.4 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization - continuing operations(a) 124.1 123.5 373.0 366.0 Depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations(a) - 48.1 36.1 142.1 Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates 0.2 0.1 0.6 0.3 Asset impairments - continuing operations(a) 165.9 - 356.0 30.4 Asset impairments - discontinued operations(a) - 0.2 2.3 2.1 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.4 ) (1.2 ) 1.1 (6.5 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable - (0.1 ) 1.6 1.0 (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties, including tax effect - continuing operations (0.3 ) (181.4 ) 3.7 (188.5 ) Gain on dispositions of properties, including tax effect - discontinued operations (13.8 ) - (1,458.8 ) - Add: Returns on preferred OP units 3.1 3.2 9.3 9.5 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.9 ) 13.3 50.8 15.1 Gain on disposition of assets, net (3.9 ) (7.1 ) (11.8 ) (21.1 ) FFO (a)(c)(d)(e) $ 282.5 $ 287.3 $ 603.2 $ 663.8 Adjustments Business combination expense - discontinued operations - 0.2 - 0.4 Acquisition and other transaction costs - continuing operations(a) 2.2 2.4 18.5 12.9 Acquisition and other transaction costs - discontinued operations(a) 0.5 0.5 63.4 3.0 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1.6 0.8 104.0 1.4 Catastrophic event-related charges, net - continuing operations 0.8 0.8 1.1 10.3 Catastrophic event-related charges, net - discontinued operations - 0.1 - 0.1 Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net(b) 4.2 5.9 2.5 11.5 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges 22.6 4.5 (25.5 ) 6.2 Other adjustments, net - continuing operations(a) (20.0 ) 3.7 (88.7 ) 0.7 Other adjustments, net - discontinued operations(a) - - 14.8 (9.9 ) Core FFO (a)(c)(d)(e) $ 294.4 $ 306.2 $ 693.3 $ 700.4 Weighted Average Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding (a)(c) 129.3 129.5 131.2 129.4 FFO per Share (a)(c)(d)(e) $ 2.18 $ 2.22 $ 4.60 $ 5.13 Core FFO per Share (a)(c)(d)(e) $ 2.28 $ 2.36 $ 5.28 $ 5.41

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net include the following:

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Hurricane Ian - Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible $ 4.1 $ 4.6 $ 12.0 $ 15.2 Hurricane Ian - Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings - - (9.9 ) (5.0 ) Hurricane Helene - Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible, net 0.1 - 0.4 - Flooding event - estimated loss of earnings at one New Hampshire RV community - 1.3 - 1.3 Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net $ 4.2 $ 5.9 $ 2.5 $ 11.5

(c) Assumes full conversion of all equity participating units, including common and preferred OP units, into the Company's common stock, and has no material impact on previously reported results.

(d)FFO and Core FFO include discontinued operations activity of $1.0 million or $0.01 per Share, and $1.5 million or $0.01 per Share, respectively, during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and $75.1 million or $0.58 per Share, and $75.8 million or $0.59 per Share, respectively, during the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

(e)FFO and Core FFO include discontinued operations activity of $(1.8) million or $(0.01) per Share, and $76.7 million or $0.58 per Share, respectively, during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, and $208.0 million or $1.61 per Share, and $201.4 million or $1.56 per Share, respectively, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI

(amounts in millions)





Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 8.5 $ 288.7 $ 1,239.3 $ 313.4 Interest income (17.3 ) (5.3 ) (38.2 ) (15.0 ) Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net (5.8 ) (6.6 ) (22.1 ) (19.0 ) General and administrative 55.8 58.7 174.0 170.3 Catastrophic event-related charges, net 0.8 0.8 1.1 10.3 Depreciation and amortization 126.2 124.1 377.3 368.1 Asset impairments(a) 165.9 - 356.0 30.4 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1.6 0.8 104.0 1.4 Interest expense 41.5 87.6 181.8 267.1 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges 22.6 4.5 (25.5 ) 6.2 (Gain) / loss on disposition of properties 1.3 (178.7 ) 3.7 (186.6 ) Other (income) / expense, net(a) (19.1 ) 0.8 (56.7 ) 4.3 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable - (0.1 ) 1.6 1.0 Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (4.3 ) (2.1 ) (11.1 ) (6.5 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.4 ) (1.2 ) 1.1 (6.5 ) Current tax (benefit) / expense 3.8 (1.0 ) 11.8 6.0 Deferred tax benefit (2.1 ) (7.1 ) (39.4 ) (16.5 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net (14.6 ) (26.8 ) (1,418.6 ) (63.7 ) Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.2 3.2 9.5 9.6 Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.8 ) 13.3 50.8 15.1 NOI $ 366.8 $ 353.6 $ 900.4 $ 889.4





Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Real property NOI(a) $ 320.2 $ 304.1 $ 810.2 $ 786.7 Home sales NOI(a) 24.5 31.0 62.4 78.7 Ancillary NOI(a) 22.1 18.5 27.8 24.0 NOI (a) $ 366.8 $ 353.6 $ 900.4 $ 889.4

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information. Excludes properties classified as discontinued operations. During the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company's marina properties generated total NOI of $1.5 million and $93.7 million, respectively. During the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024, the Company's marina properties generated total NOI of $89.5 million and $243.3 million, respectively, which was recorded within Income from discontinued operations, net on the Consolidated Statements of Operations. Refer to the section "Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations" within the Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA

(amounts in millions)





Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $ 8.5 $ 288.7 $ 1,239.3 $ 313.4 Adjustments Depreciation and amortization - continuing operations 126.2 124.1 377.3 368.1 Depreciation and amortization - discontinued operations 0.2 48.3 36.3 142.4 Asset impairments - continuing operations(a) 165.9 - 356.0 30.4 Asset impairments - discontinued operations(a) - 0.2 2.3 2.1 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1.6 0.8 104.0 1.4 Interest expense - continuing operations 41.5 87.6 181.8 267.1 Interest expense - discontinued operations - 0.1 - 0.1 Current tax (benefit) / expense - continuing operations 3.8 (1.0 ) 11.8 6.0 Current tax expense - discontinued operations 1.7 0.1 2.3 0.5 Deferred tax benefit (2.1 ) (7.1 ) (39.4 ) (16.5 ) Income from nonconsolidated affiliates (4.3 ) (2.1 ) (11.1 ) (6.5 ) Less: (Gain) / loss on dispositions of properties - continuing operations 1.3 (178.7 ) 3.7 (186.6 ) Less: Gain on dispositions of properties - discontinued operations (15.4 ) - (1,460.4 ) - Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net (3.9 ) (7.1 ) (11.8 ) (21.1 ) EBITDAre (a) $ 325.0 $ 353.9 $ 792.1 $ 900.8 Adjustments Transaction costs - discontinued operations(b) 0.5 N/A 63.1 N/A Catastrophic event-related charges, net - continuing operations 0.8 0.8 1.1 10.3 Catastrophic event-related charges, net - discontinued operations - 0.1 - 0.1 Business combination expense - discontinued operations - 0.2 - 0.4 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges 22.6 4.5 (25.5 ) 6.2 Other (income) / expense, net - continuing operations(a) (19.1 ) 0.8 (56.7 ) 4.3 Other (income) / expense, net - discontinued operations(a) - - 14.8 (9.9 ) (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of notes receivable - (0.1 ) 1.6 1.0 (Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates (0.4 ) (1.2 ) 1.1 (6.5 ) Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests 3.2 3.2 9.5 9.6 Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (0.8 ) 13.3 50.8 15.1 Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net 3.9 7.1 11.8 21.1 Recurring EBITDA (a) $ 335.7 $ 382.6 $ 863.7 $ 952.5

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Represents non-recurring transaction costs that are directly attributable to the Safe Harbor Sale.

Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio

(amounts in millions, except statistical information)





Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Information MH RV UK Total MH RV UK Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 254.6 $ 96.2 $ 33.4 $ 384.2 $ 240.2 $ 91.5 $ 32.4 $ 364.1 Real property - transient 0.1 106.2 27.2 133.5 0.2 114.1 23.8 138.1 Total operating revenues 254.7 202.4 60.6 517.7 240.4 205.6 56.2 502.2 Expenses Property operating expenses 82.9 86.9 27.7 197.5 82.1 88.6 27.4 198.1 Real Property NOI (a) $ 171.8 $ 115.5 $ 32.9 $ 320.2 $ 158.3 $ 117.0 $ 28.8 $ 304.1 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Financial Information MH RV UK Total MH RV UK Total Revenues Real property (excluding transient)(a) $ 753.2 $ 255.5 $ 98.2 $ 1,106.9 $ 717.1 $ 242.1 $ 98.9 $ 1,058.1 Real property - transient 0.8 197.7 46.9 245.4 0.9 216.3 40.0 257.2 Total operating revenues 754.0 453.2 145.1 1,352.3 718.0 458.4 138.9 1,315.3 Expenses Property operating expenses 241.1 220.1 80.9 542.1 236.5 216.0 76.1 528.6 Real Property NOI $ 512.9 $ 233.1 $ 64.2 $ 810.2 $ 481.5 $ 242.4 $ 62.8 $ 786.7 As of September 30, 2025 As of September 30, 2024 Other Information MH RV UK Total MH RV UK Total Number of Properties 284 164 53 501 287 180 54 521 Sites Sites(b) 97,070 32,480 17,650 147,200 97,300 34,480 17,790 149,570 Transient sites N/A 23,560 3,920 27,480 N/A 25,060 4,500 29,560 Total 97,070 56,040 21,570 174,680 97,300 59,540 22,290 179,130 Occupancy 97.9 % 100.0 % 90.7 % 97.5 % 96.9 % 100.0 % 91.5 % 97.0 %

N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) MH annual sites included 11,856 and 10,457 rental homes in the Company's rental program at September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at September 30, 2025 was $863.4 million, an increase of 18.4% from $729.5 million at September 30, 2024.

Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio (a)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Quarter Ended September 30, 2024 Total Change

% Change (d) MH (b) RV (b) Total MH (b) RV (b) Total MH RV Total Financial Information Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 233.2 $ 86.8 $ 320.0 $ 217.3 $ 80.3 $ 297.6 $ 22.4 7.3 % 8.1 % 7.5 % Real property - transient 0.1 98.4 98.5 0.2 106.7 106.9 (8.4 ) (39.0) % (7.8) % (7.8) % Total Same Property operating revenues 233.3 185.2 418.5 217.5 187.0 404.5 14.0 7.3 % (1.0) % 3.5 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(e)(f) 61.6 75.5 137.1 61.5 76.1 137.6 (0.5 ) 0.1 % (0.8) % (0.4) % Real Property NOI (a) $ 171.7 $ 109.7 $ 281.4 $ 156.0 $ 110.9 $ 266.9 $ 14.5 10.1 % (1.1) % 5.4 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Total Change

% Change (d) MH (b) RV (b) Total MH (b) RV (b) Total MH RV Total Financial Information Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 691.7 $ 232.1 $ 923.8 $ 645.4 $ 215.2 $ 860.6 $ 63.2 7.2 % 7.9 % 7.3 % Real property - transient 0.8 184.7 185.5 0.9 204.1 205.0 (19.5 ) (11.6) % (9.5) % (9.5) % Total Same Property operating revenues 692.5 416.8 1,109.3 646.3 419.3 1,065.6 43.7 7.1 % (0.6) % 4.1 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(e)(f) 181.0 191.4 372.4 176.6 187.4 364.0 8.4 2.5 % 2.1 % 2.3 % Real Property NOI (a) $ 511.5 $ 225.4 $ 736.9 $ 469.7 $ 231.9 $ 701.6 $ 35.3 8.9 % (2.8) % 5.0 % Other Information Number of properties 281 156 437 281 156 437 Sites 96,580 53,040 149,620 96,670 53,490 150,160

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b)Same Property results for the Company's MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $0.6956 USD and $0.7102 per Canadian dollar, respectively, during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

(c) Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.

(d) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(e) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(f) Total Same Property operating expenses consist of the following components for the periods shown (in millions) and exclude amounts invested into recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards:

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Change % Change (d) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Change % Change (c) Payroll and benefits $ 40.2 $ 42.8 $ (2.6 ) (6.1) % $ 109.0 $ 111.7 $ (2.7 ) (2.4) % Real estate taxes 25.7 23.0 2.7 11.4 % 75.8 69.4 6.4 9.3 % Supplies and repairs 22.0 22.9 (0.9 ) (3.5) % 57.5 55.2 2.3 4.2 % Utilities 21.8 20.4 1.4 6.8 % 55.1 51.6 3.5 6.7 % Legal, state / local taxes, and insurance 12.0 10.3 1.7 16.4 % 33.4 34.5 (1.1 ) (3.1) % Other 15.4 18.2 (2.8 ) (15.5) % 41.6 41.6 - (0.1) % Total Same Property Operating Expenses $ 137.1 $ 137.6 $ (0.5 ) (0.4) % $ 372.4 $ 364.0 $ 8.4 2.3 %





As of September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 MH RV MH RV Other Information Number of properties(b) 281 156 281 156 Sites MH and annual RV sites 96,580 31,480 96,670 30,730 Transient RV sites N/A 21,560 N/A 22,760 Total 96,580 53,040 96,670 53,490 MH and Annual RV Occupancy Occupancy(c) 98.0 % 100.0 % 97.2 % 100.0 % Average monthly base rent per site $ 737 $ 677 $ 700 $ 644 % Change of monthly base rent(d) 5.3 % 5.1 % N/A N/A Rental Program Statistics included in MH Number of occupied sites, end of period(e) 11,630 N/A 10,340 N/A Monthly rent per site – MH rental program $ 1,376 N/A $ 1,339 N/A % Change(d) 2.8 % N/A N/A N/A

N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.

(c) Same Property blended occupancy for MH and RV was 98.5% at September 30, 2025, up 60 basis points from 97.9% at September 30, 2024. Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 130 basis points year over year, to 99.2% at September 30, 2025, from 97.9% at September 30, 2024.

(d) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(e) Occupied rental program sites in Same Property are included in total sites.

Real Property Operations - UK Same Property Portfolio ( a)

(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)





Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 % Change (c) September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 % Change (c) Financial Information (b) Same Property Revenues Real property (excluding transient) $ 28.5 $ 27.4 4.1 % $ 81.0 $ 77.8 4.1 % Real property - transient 26.0 24.5 5.6 % 44.7 41.5 7.7 % Total Same Property operating revenues 54.5 51.9 4.8 % 125.7 119.3 5.4 % Same Property Expenses Same Property operating expenses(a) 22.4 21.5 4.0 % 60.5 57.3 5.6 % Real Property NOI (a) $ 32.1 $ 30.4 5.4 % $ 65.2 $ 62.0 5.2 %





As of September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Other Information Number of properties 51 51 Sites UK sites 16,830 16,840 UK transient sites 3,320 3,500 Occupancy(d) 90.9 % 91.9 % Average monthly base rent per site $ 601 $ 561 % change in monthly base rent(c) 7.2 % N/A

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b)Same Property results for the Company's UK properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. British pound sterling figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $1.2400 and $1.2958 USD per pound sterling, respectively, during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025.

(c) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(d)Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted occupancy decreased by 90 basis points year over year, to 91.3% at September 30, 2025, from 92.2% at September 30, 2024.

Home Sales Summary

($ in millions, except for average selling price)





Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 % Change September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 % Change Financial Information North America Home sales $ 37.8 $ 47.0 (19.6) % $ 108.3 $ 138.0 (21.5) % Home cost and selling expenses 30.8 38.2 (19.4) % 90.3 109.4 (17.5) % NOI(a) $ 7.0 $ 8.8 (20.5) % $ 18.0 $ 28.6 (37.1) % NOI margin %(a) 18.5 % 18.7 % 16.6 % 20.7 % UK Home sales $ 57.8 $ 58.3 (0.9) % $ 154.6 $ 143.7 7.6 % Home cost and selling expenses 40.3 36.1 11.6 % 110.2 93.6 17.7 % NOI(a) $ 17.5 $ 22.2 (21.2) % $ 44.4 $ 50.1 (11.4) % NOI margin %(a) 30.3 % 38.1 % 28.7 % 34.9 % Total Home sales $ 95.6 $ 105.3 (9.2) % $ 262.9 $ 281.7 (6.7) % Home cost and selling expenses 71.1 74.3 (4.3) % 200.5 203.0 (1.2) % NOI(a) $ 24.5 $ 31.0 (21.0) % $ 62.4 $ 78.7 (20.7) % NOI margin %(a) 25.6 % 29.4 % 23.7 % 27.9 % Other information Units Sold: North America 404 557 (27.5) % 1,231 1,507 (18.3) % UK 828 936 (11.5) % 2,247 2,344 (4.1) % Total home sales 1,232 1,493 (17.5) % 3,478 3,851 (9.7) % Average Selling Price: North America $ 93,564 $ 84,381 10.9 % $ 87,977 $ 91,573 (3.9) % UK $ 69,807 $ 62,286 12.1 % $ 68,803 $ 61,305 12.2 %

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs





Resident Move-outs % of Total Sites Number of Move-outs Leased Sites, Net (b) New Home Sales Pre-owned Home Sales Brokered

Re-sales 2025 - YTD as of September 30 4.5 % (a) 8,058 997 280 951 1,261 2024 4.3 % 7,050 3,209 447 1,554 1,700 2023 3.6 % 6,590 3,268 564 2,001 2,296

(a) Percentage calculated on a trailing 12-month basis.

(b) Increase in revenue producing sites, net of new vacancies.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Property Name Property Type Number of Properties* Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces* State, Province or Country Total Purchase Price / Sales Proceeds Month ACQUISITIONS Subsequent to Third Quarter 2025 MH / RV Portfolio MH / RV 7 1,193 Various $ 175.2 October MH Portfolio MH 3 936 MI 100.3 October Marysville Farm MH 1 185 MI 20.5 October Reflections on Silver Lake MH / RV 1 593 FL 70.0 October Lakeridge Estates MH 1 192 OR 31.0 October The Preserve MHP MH 1 506 FL 60.0 October Acquisitions to Date 14 3,605 $ 457.0 DISPOSITIONS First Quarter 2025 RV Portfolio(a) RV 2 815 Various $ 92.9 January MH Portfolio MH 3 136 FL 27.8 March Second Quarter 2025 Sun Retreats Millbrook RV 1 394 IL 3.5 April Safe Harbor Marinas - Initial Closing Marina 123 43,143 Various 5,250.0 April Safe Harbor Marinas - Delayed Consent Subsidiaries Marina 6 1,770 Various 136.7 May / June Third Quarter 2025 Safe Harbor Marinas - Delayed Consent Subsidiaries Marina 9 3,880 Various 117.5 August Total Dispositions to Date 144 50,138 $ 5,628.4

(a) Total sales proceeds include the disposition of two operating properties and two development properties that were owned by the Company along with the settlement of a developer note receivable of $36.5 million pertaining to three additional properties in which the Company had provided financing to the developer.

Capital Expenditures and Investments (a)

(amounts in millions)





Nine Months Ended Year Ended September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 MH / RV UK Total MH / RV UK Total MH / RV UK Total Recurring Capital Expenditures(b) $ 37.7 $ 6.2 $ 43.9 $ 54.5 $ 13.5 $ 68.0 $ 51.8 $ - $ 51.8 Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures(b) Lot Modifications $ 27.9 $ 3.6 $ 31.5 $ 35.5 $ 1.7 $ 37.2 $ 54.9 $ - $ 54.9 Growth Projects 8.0 1.4 9.4 11.5 4.8 16.3 21.6 - 21.6 Rebranding - 0.5 0.5 - 3.1 3.1 4.7 - 4.7 Acquisitions 6.3 6.7 13.0 36.2 13.5 49.7 115.1 67.3 182.4 Expansion and Development 48.2 14.6 62.8 105.2 17.8 123.0 247.4 2.9 250.3 Total Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures 90.4 26.8 117.2 188.4 40.9 229.3 443.7 70.2 513.9 Total $ 128.1 $ 33.0 $ 161.1 $ 242.9 $ 54.4 $ 297.3 $ 495.5 $ 70.2 $ 565.7

(a)Represents capital expenditures and investments related to the Company's continuing operations and excludes activity related to Safe Harbor Marinas, which is classified within discontinued operations.

(b) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Capitalization Overview

(Shares and units in thousands, dollar amounts in millions, except for *)





As of September 30, 2025 Common Equivalent Shares Share Price* Capitalization Equity and Enterprise Value Common shares 123,608 $ 129.00 $ 15,945.4 Convertible securities Common OP units 2,797 $ 129.00 360.8 Preferred OP units 2,405 $ 129.00 310.3 Diluted shares outstanding and market capitalization(a) 128,810 16,616.5 Plus: Total debt, per consolidated balance sheet 4,271.7 Total capitalization 20,888.2 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash) - continuing operations (542.7 ) Enterprise Value (a) $ 20,345.5 Weighted Average Maturity

(in years)* Debt Outstanding Debt Mortgage loans payable 8.7 $ 2,440.4 Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(a) 12.6 45.4 Unsecured debt 5.4 1,785.9 Total carrying value of debt, per consolidated balance sheet 7.4 4,271.7 Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs and discounts / premiums on debt 20.4 Total Debt $ 4,292.1 Corporate Debt Rating and Outlook Moody's Baa2 | Stable S&P BBB+ | Stable

(a)Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information related to the Company's securities outstanding.

(b)

Summary of Outstanding Debt

(amounts in millions, except for *)





Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Debt Outstanding Weighted Average Interest Rate (a) * Maturity Date* Secured Debt: Mortgage loans payable $ 2,440.4 3.64 % Various Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(b) 45.4 8.54 % Various Total Secured Debt 2,485.8 3.72 % Unsecured Debt: Senior Unsecured Notes: 2028 senior unsecured notes 447.9 2.29 % November 2028 2031 senior unsecured notes 744.1 2.70 % July 2031 2032 senior unsecured notes 593.9 3.61 % April 2032 Total Unsecured Debt 1,785.9 2.90 % Total carrying value of debt, per consolidated balance sheets 4,271.7 3.38 % Plus: Unamortized deferred financing costs, discounts / premiums on debt, and fair value adjustments(a) 20.4 Total debt $ 4,292.1

(a)Includes the effect of amortizing deferred financing costs, unsecured note discounts, and fair value adjustments on the Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables.

(b)Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Debt Maturities (a)

(amounts in millions, except for *)





As of September 30, 2025 Year Mortgage Loans Payable (b) Principal Amortization Secured Borrowings on Collateralized Receivables (c)(d) Senior

Unsecured Notes Total 2025 $ - $ 11.8 $ 0.5 $ - $ 12.3 2026 492.0 40.6 2.3 - 534.9 2027 - 34.9 2.5 - 37.4 2028 175.7 38.8 2.6 450.0 667.1 2029 310.7 38.2 2.8 - 351.7 Thereafter 815.8 491.9 31.0 1,350.0 2,688.7 Total $ 1,794.2 $ 656.2 $ 41.7 $ 1,800.0 $ 4,292.1

(a) Debt maturities include the unamortized deferred financing costs, discount / premiums, and fair value adjustments associated with outstanding debt.

(b) For the Mortgage loans payable maturing between 2025 - 2029:

2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Weighted average interest rate - % 3.76 % - % 3.97 % 3.16 %

(c) Balance at September 30, 2025 excludes fair value adjustments of $3.7 million.

(d) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Debt Analysis





As of September 30, 2025 Select Credit Ratios Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA(a) 3.3 x Net Debt / Enterprise Value(a) 18.3 % Net Debt / Gross Assets(a) 22.6 % Unencumbered Assets / Total Assets 79.9 % Floating rate debt / total debt N/A(c) Coverage Ratios TTM Recurring EBITDA(a)(b) / Interest 4.4 x TTM Recurring EBITDA(a)(b) / Interest + Preferred distributions + Preferred stock distribution 4.4 x New Credit Facility Covenants (d) Requirement Maximum leverage ratio <65.0 % 20.5 % Minimum fixed charge coverage ratio >1.40 x 3.69 x Maximum secured leverage ratio <40.0 % 10.9 % Senior Unsecured Note Covenants Requirement Total debt / Total assets ≤60.0 % 26.8 % Secured debt / Total assets ≤40.0 % 15.6 % Consolidated income available for debt service / Debt service ≥1.50 x 11.63 x Unencumbered total asset value / Total unsecured debt ≥150.0 % 709.3 %

(a)Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Percentage includes the impact of hedge activities.

(c) As of September 30, 2025, the Company has no floating rate debt.

(d) As of September 30, 2025, the Company did not have any borrowings outstanding under the New Credit Facility.

Definitions and Notes

Acquisition and Other Transaction Costs - In the Company's Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO on page 7, 'Acquisition and other transaction costs - continuing operations' represent (a) nonrecurring integration expenses associated with acquisitions during the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, (b) costs associated with potential acquisitions that will not close, (c) expenses incurred to bring recently acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards, including items such as tree trimming and painting costs that do not meet the Company's capitalization policy, and (d) other non-recurring transaction costs. Within this same reconciliation on page 7, 'Acquisition and other transaction costs - discontinued operations' primarily represent non-recurring transaction costs that are directly attributable to the Safe Harbor Sale and nonrecurring integration expenses associated with acquisitions.

Asset Impairments - In the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations on page 5, the Company recorded asset impairment charges of $165.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily consisting of charges to reduce the carrying value of six RV properties in the U.S., driven by a reduction in projected future cash flows for the impaired properties.

Assets Held for Sale and Discontinued Operations - In February 2025, the Company entered into the Safe Harbor Sale, which represents a strategic shift in operations that is expected to have a major effect on the Company's operations and financial results. Accordingly, the results of the Marina business and assets and liabilities included in the disposition are presented as held for sale and as discontinued operations for all periods presented herein.

During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company completed the initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale, which generated pre-tax proceeds of approximately $5.25 billion, net of transaction costs. The subsequent closing of the transfer of 15 Delayed Consent Subsidiaries with an aggregate agreed value of approximately $250.0 million was further subject to the receipt of certain third-party consents. Subsequent to the initial closing through June 30, 2025, the Company completed the sale of six Delayed Consent Subsidiaries for $136.7 million. In connection with the closings of the Safe Harbor Sale and the initial six Delayed Consent Subsidiaries, the Company recorded a gain on sale of $1.4 billion within Income from discontinued operations, net during the quarter ended June 30, 2025. During the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company completed the sale of the remaining nine Delayed Consent Subsidiaries for $117.5 million and recorded a gain on sale of $15.4 million. As a result, as of September 30, 2025, the Company has fully divested its investment in the Safe Harbor business.

The following table sets forth a summary of the operating results included within Income from discontinued operations, net related to Safe Harbor Marinas (in millions):

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Revenues Real property $ 2.8 $ 131.9 $ 145.9 $ 347.1 Service, retail, dining and entertainment 1.6 125.2 164.7 377.8 Interest, brokerage commissions and other, net - 2.4 1.6 4.4 Total Revenues 4.4 259.5 312.2 729.3 Expenses Property operating and maintenance 1.4 41.2 53.6 110.8 Real estate tax - 5.6 7.9 16.6 Service, retail, dining and entertainment 1.5 120.8 155.4 354.2 General and administrative(1) 0.4 16.1 81.2 48.3 Interest expense - 0.1 - 0.1 Catastrophic event-related charges, net - 0.1 - 0.1 Business combination costs - 0.2 0.2 0.4 Depreciation, amortization and (gain) / loss on disposal of assets 0.2 48.3 36.3 142.4 Asset impairments - 0.2 2.3 2.1 Total Expenses 3.5 232.6 336.9 675.0 Income / (Loss) Before Other Items 0.9 26.9 (24.7 ) 54.3 Gain on disposition of properties, net 15.4 - 1,460.4 - Other income / (expense), net(2) - - (14.8 ) 9.9 Income from discontinued operations, before income taxes 16.3 26.9 1,420.9 64.2 Current tax expense (1.7 ) (0.1 ) (2.3 ) (0.5 ) Income from discontinued operations, net $ 14.6 $ 26.8 $ 1,418.6 $ 63.7

(1) Includes transaction costs associated with the Safe Harbor Sale of $63.1 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2025, including legal and advisory fees, employee separation costs, and other costs.

(2)During the quarter ended March 31, 2025, the Company recorded contingent consideration expense of $14.6 million related to a tax protection agreement that the Company entered into with former owners of certain Marina properties at the time of acquisition. The tax protection agreement stipulates that the Company indemnify those owners for certain tax obligations incurred related to the sale of certain Marina properties. As a result of the Safe Harbor Sale, the Company concluded that our tax liability to the former owners was probable of being realized and estimable.

Capital Expenditures and Investment Activity - The Company classifies its investments in properties into the following categories:



Recurring Capital Expenditures - Property recurring capital expenditures are necessary to maintain asset quality, including purchasing and replacing items used to operate the communities. Recurring capital expenditures at the Company's MH, RV, and UK properties include major road, driveway and pool improvements; clubhouse renovations; adding or replacing streetlights; playground equipment; signage; maintenance facilities; manager housing and property vehicles. The minimum capitalized amount is one thousand dollars.



Non-Recurring Capital Expenditures - The following investment and reinvestment activities are non-recurring in nature:





Lot Modifications - consist of expenditures incurred to modify the foundational structures required to set up a new home after a previous home has been removed. These expenditures are necessary to create a revenue stream from a new site renter and often improve the quality of the community. Other lot modification expenditures include land improvements added to annual RV sites to aid in the conversion of transient RV guests to annual contracts. See page 14 for move-out rates.





Growth Projects - consist of revenue-generating or expense-reducing activities at the properties. These include, but are not limited to, utility efficiency and renewable energy projects, site, or amenity upgrades, such as the addition of a garage or shed, and other special capital projects that substantiate an incremental rental increase.





Rebranding - includes new signage at the Company's RV communities and costs of building an RV mobile application and updated website.

Acquisitions - Total acquisition investments represent the purchase price paid for operating properties (detailed for the current calendar year on page 15), the purchase price paid for land parcels for future ground-up development and expansion activity, and any capital improvements identified during due diligence from the acquisition date through the third year of ownership needed to bring acquired properties up to the Company's operating standards.



Capital improvements subsequent to acquisition often require 24 to 36 months to complete after closing. At MH, RV, and UK properties, capital improvements include upgrading clubhouses; landscaping; new street lighting systems; new mail delivery systems; pool renovations including larger decks, heaters and furniture; new maintenance facilities; lot modifications; and new signage including main signs and internal road signs.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the components of total acquisition investment are as follows, excluding discontinued operations (in millions):

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 MH and RV UK Total Capital improvements to recent property acquisitions $ 4.8 $ 6.7 $ 11.5 Other acquisitions 1.5 - 1.5 Total acquisition investments $ 6.3 $ 6.7 $ 13.0

Expansions and Developments - consist primarily of construction costs such as roads, activities, and amenities, and costs necessary to complete site improvements, such as driveways, sidewalks, and landscaping at the Company's MH, RV, and UK communities. Expenditures also include costs to rebuild after damage has been incurred at MH, RV, or UK properties, and research and development.



Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Includes cash and cash equivalents of $637.3 million as of September 30, 2025, that was held in escrow accounts and restricted from general use. The restricted cash and cash equivalents include $629.5 million that has been designated to fund potential future MH and RV acquisitions under 1031 exchange transactions.

Enterprise Value - Equals total equity market capitalization, plus total indebtedness reported on the Company's balance sheet and less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

GAAP - U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.

Home Sales Contribution to FFO - The reconciliation of NOI from home sales to FFO from home sales for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2025 is as follows (in millions):

Quarter Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 MH UK Total MH UK Total Home Sales NOI $ 7.0 $ 17.5 $ 24.5 $ 18.0 $ 44.4 $ 62.4 Gain on dispositions of assets, net (3.2 ) (0.7 ) (3.9 ) (11.0 ) (0.8 ) (11.8 ) FFO contribution from home sales $ 3.8 $ 16.8 $ 20.6 $ 7.0 $ 43.6 $ 50.6

Interest expense - The following is a summary of the components of the Company's interest expense (in millions):

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Interest on secured debt, senior unsecured notes, senior credit facility, unsecured term loan and interest rate swaps $ 36.4 $ 81.4 $ 163.8 $ 248.8 Lease related interest expense 2.1 3.6 9.3 10.7 Amortization of deferred financing costs, debt (premium) / discounts and (gains) / losses on hedges 0.9 1.6 3.8 5.0 Senior credit facility commitment fees and other finance related charges 1.3 1.9 4.8 5.9 Capitalized interest expense (0.2 ) (2.0 ) (2.9 ) (6.8 ) Interest expense before interest on secured borrowings 40.5 86.5 178.8 263.6 Interest expense on secured borrowings on collateralized receivables 1.0 1.1 3.0 3.5 Interest expense, per Consolidated Statements of Operations $ 41.5 $ 87.6 $ 181.8 $ 267.1

NAREIT - The National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts is the worldwide representative voice for REITs and real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate and capital markets. More information is available at

Net Debt - The carrying value of debt, plus, unamortized premiums, discounts, and deferred financing costs, less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

Other adjustments, net - In the Company's Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO on page 7, Other adjustments, net - continuing operations consists of the following (in millions):

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Deferred tax benefit $ (2.1 ) $ (7.1 ) $ (39.4 ) $ (16.5 ) Insurance loss recovery expense - 8.9 - 8.9 Litigation activity - - 1.5 - Contingent consideration activity - - (5.3 ) 1.3 Cash flow hedge gains from debt extinguishments (0.2 ) - (7.6 ) - Long term lease termination (gains) / losses (18.6 ) 0.1 (44.1 ) 1.2 Severance costs 0.1 1.1 0.5 1.9 Accelerated deferred compensation amortization - - 2.0 0.7 ERP implementation expense 0.8 0.7 2.6 2.1 Other - - 1.1 1.1 Other adjustments, net - continuing operations $ (20.0 ) $ 3.7 $ (88.7 ) $ 0.7

In the Company's Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO on page 7, Other adjustments, net - discontinued operations consists of an expense of $14.6 million related to a contingent consideration liability associated with the Safe Harbor Sale, and income of $10.4 million related to a litigation settlement gain during the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, at the Company's Marina business.

Other income / (expense), net - In the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations on page 5, Other income / (expense), net consists of the following (in millions):

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Litigation activity $ - $ - $ - $ (1.3 ) Contingent consideration activity - - 5.3 - Cash flow hedge gains from debt extinguishments 0.2 - 7.6 - Long term lease termination gains / (losses) 18.6 (0.1 ) 44.1 (1.2 ) Repair reserve on repossessed homes 0.3 (0.7 ) (0.3 ) (1.8 ) Gains / (losses) on remeasurement of collateralized receivables 0.2 0.5 (0.3 ) 2.1 Gains / (losses) on remeasurement of secured borrowings on collateralized receivables (0.2 ) (0.5 ) 0.3 (2.1 ) Other income / (expense), net $ 19.1 $ (0.8 ) $ 56.7 $ (4.3 )

Same Property - The Company defines Same Properties as those the Company has owned and operated continuously since at least January 1, 2024. Same properties exclude ground-up development properties, acquired properties, properties classified as discontinued operations, properties impacted by catastrophic weather events, and properties sold after December 31, 2023. The Same Property data may change from time-to-time depending on acquisitions, dispositions, management discretion, significant transactions or unique situations.

Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables - This is a transferred asset transaction which has been classified as collateralized receivables and the cash received from this transaction has been classified as secured borrowings. The interest income and interest expense accrue in equal amounts. The Company has elected to record the collateralized receivables and secured borrowings at fair value under ASC 820, "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures." As a result, the balance of collateralized receivables and related secured borrowings are net of fair value adjustments.

Securities - The Company had the following securities outstanding as of September 30, 2025:

Number of Units / Shares Outstanding (in thousands) Conversion Rate (a) If Converted to

Common shares (in thousands) (b) Issuance Price

Per Unit Annual Distribution Rate Non-Convertible Securities Common shares 123,608 N/A N/A N/A Convertible Securities Classified as Equity Common OP units 2,797 1.0000 2,797 N/A Mirrors common share distributions Preferred OP Units Series A-1 171 2.4390 414 $ 100.00 6.00 % Series A-3 40 1.8605 75 $ 100.00 4.50 % Series C 292 1.1100 325 $ 100.00 5.00 % Series D 489 0.8000 391 $ 100.00 4.00 % Series E 80 0.6897 55 $ 100.00 5.50 % Series F 70 0.6250 44 $ 100.00 3.00 % Series G 5 0.6452 3 $ 100.00 3.20 % Series H 580 0.6098 354 $ 100.00 3.00 % Series J 236 0.6061 143 $ 100.00 2.85 % Series K 1,000 0.5882 588 $ 100.00 4.00 % Series L 20 0.6250 13 $ 100.00 3.50 % Total 2,983 2,405 Total Convertible Securities Outstanding 5,780 5,202

(a) Exchange rates are subject to adjustment upon stock splits, recapitalizations and similar events. The exchange rates of certain series of OP units are approximated to four decimal places.

(b)Calculation may yield minor differences due to fractional shares paid in cash to the shareholder at conversion.

(c)Annual distribution is based on the last quarterly distribution annualized.

Share - In addition to reporting net income on a diluted basis ("EPS"), the Company reports FFO and Core FFO on a per common share and convertible securities basis (per "Share"). For the periods presented below, the Company's diluted weighted average common shares outstanding for EPS and FFO are as follows:

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - EPS Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 123.9 124.0 125.6 123.8 Dilutive restricted stock 0.2 - - - Common and preferred OP units dilutive effect - - - 2.7 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 124.1 124.0 125.6 126.5 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - FFO Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic 123.9 124.0 125.6 123.8 Restricted stock 0.2 0.2 0.4 0.3 Common OP units 2.8 2.7 2.9 2.7 Common stock issuable upon conversion of certain preferred OP units 2.4 2.6 2.3 2.6 Weighted Average Common Shares and OP Units Outstanding 129.3 129.5 131.2 129.4

Utility Revenues - In its Consolidated Statements of Operations and its total portfolio presentation of real property operating results, the Company includes the following utility reimbursement revenues in real property revenues (excluding transient) (in millions):

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Consolidated Portfolio September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Utility reimbursement revenues MH $ 20.1 $ 19.5 $ 57.3 $ 54.4 RV 6.7 6.2 16.4 15.4 UK 4.2 4.1 15.4 13.5 Total $ 31.0 $ 29.8 $ 89.1 $ 83.3

For its presentation of Same Property results on page 11 and page 13, the Company nets the following utility revenues (which include utility reimbursement revenues from residents) against related utility expenses in Same Property operating expenses (in millions):

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended Same Property Portfolio September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Utility revenues netted against related utility expenses MH $ 20.0 $ 19.3 $ 57.0 $ 53.4 RV 6.6 6.1 16.4 15.1 UK 4.1 4.1 14.9 13.2 Total $ 30.7 $ 29.5 $ 88.3 $ 81.7

Non-GAAP Supplemental Measures

Investors and analysts following the real estate industry use non-GAAP supplemental performance measures, including net operating income ("NOI"), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") and funds from operations ("FFO") to assess REITs. The Company believes that NOI, EBITDA, and FFO are appropriate measures given their wide use by and relevance to investors and analysts. Additionally, NOI, EBITDA, and FFO are commonly used in various ratios, pricing multiples, yields and returns and valuation calculations used to measure financial position, performance, and value.

NOI provides a measure of rental operations and does not factor in depreciation, amortization and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses.

EBITDA provides a further measure to evaluate the Company's ability to incur and service debt; EBITDA also provides further measures to evaluate the Company's ability to fund dividends and other cash needs. FFO, reflecting the assumption that real estate values rise or fall with market conditions, principally adjusts for the effects of GAAP depreciation and amortization of real estate assets.



Net Operating Income ("NOI")

Total Portfolio NOI - NOI is derived from property operating revenues minus property operating expenses and real estate taxes. NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company believes is helpful to investors as a supplemental measure of operating performance because it is an indicator of the return on property investment and provides a method of comparing property performance over time. The Company uses NOI as a key measure when evaluating performance and growth of particular properties and / or groups of properties. The principal limitation of NOI is that it excludes depreciation, amortization, interest expense, and non-property specific expenses such as general and administrative expenses, all of which are significant costs. Therefore, NOI is a measure of the operating performance of the properties of the Company rather than of the Company overall. The Company believes that NOI provides enhanced comparability for investor evaluation of property performance and growth over time.



The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to NOI. NOI should not be considered to be an alternative to GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity; nor is it indicative of funds available for the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. Because of the inclusion of items such as interest, depreciation, and amortization, the use of GAAP net income (loss) as a performance measure is limited as these items may not accurately reflect the actual change in market value of a property, in the case of depreciation and in the case of interest, may not necessarily be linked to the operating performance of a real estate asset, as it is often incurred at a parent company level and not at a property level.

Same Property NOI - This is a key management tool used when evaluating performance and growth of the Company's Same Property portfolio. Same Property NOI does not include the revenues and expenses related to home sales and ancillary activities at the properties. The Company believes that Same Property NOI is helpful to investors as a supplemental comparative performance measure of the income generated from the Same property portfolio from one period to the next.





Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization ( " EBITDA " )





EBITDAre - Nareit refers to EBITDA as "EBITDAre" and calculates it as GAAP net income (loss), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus or minus losses or gains on the disposition of depreciated property (including losses or gains on change of control), plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate, and adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of nonconsolidated affiliates. EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company uses to evaluate its ability to incur and service debt, fund dividends and other cash needs, and cover fixed costs. Investors utilize EBITDAre as a supplemental measure to evaluate and compare investment quality and enterprise value of REITs.

Recurring EBITDA - The Company also uses EBITDAre excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to measurement of the Company's performance on a basis that is independent of capital structure ("Recurring EBITDA"). The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to EBITDAre. EBITDAre is not intended to be used as a measure of the Company's cash generated by operations or its dividend-paying capacity, and should therefore not replace GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of the Company's financial performance or GAAP cash flow provided by / used for operating, investing, and financing activities as measures of liquidity.



Funds from Operations ("FFO")



FFO - Nareit defines FFO as GAAP net income (loss), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of certain real estate assets, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization, impairments of certain real estate assets and investments, and after adjustments for nonconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. FFO is a non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance. By excluding gains and losses related to sales of previously depreciated operating real estate assets, real estate related impairment, and real estate asset depreciation and amortization (which can vary among owners of identical assets in similar condition based on historical cost accounting and useful life estimates), FFO provides a performance measure that, when compared period-over-period, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs, providing perspective not readily apparent from GAAP net income (loss). Management believes the use of FFO has been beneficial in improving the understanding of operating results of REITs among the investing public and making comparisons of REIT operating results more meaningful.

Core FFO - In addition to FFO, the Company uses FFO excluding certain gain and loss items that management considers unrelated to the operational and financial performance of the Company's core business ("Core FFO"). These adjustments include acquisition and other transaction costs, gains and losses from the early extinguishment of debt, costs related to catastrophic weather events, net of insurance recoveries, gains and losses on foreign currency exchanges, and other miscellaneous non-comparable items.



The Company believes that FFO and Core FFO provide enhanced comparability for investor evaluations of period-over-period results. The Company believes that GAAP net income (loss) is the most directly comparable measure to FFO. The principal limitation of FFO is that it does not replace GAAP net income (loss) as a financial performance measure or GAAP cash flow from operating activities as a measure of the Company's liquidity. Because FFO excludes significant economic components of GAAP net income (loss) including depreciation and amortization, FFO should be used as a supplement to GAAP net income (loss) and not as an alternative to it. Furthermore, FFO is not intended as a measure of a REIT's ability to meet debt principal repayments and other cash requirements, nor as a measure of working capital. FFO is calculated in accordance with the Company's interpretation of standards established by Nareit, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that interpret the Nareit definition differently. Certain financial information has been revised to reflect reclassifications in prior periods to conform to current period presentation.

