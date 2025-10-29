Canoe Financial Funds Win Six Alternative IQ Canadian Hedge Fund Awards

. 1st place Overall Best 2025 Canadian Hedge Fund (based on 10-year return and Sharpe Ratio)

Equity Focused Category

. 1st place 5-year return

. 1st place 10-year return

. 2nd place 5-year Sharpe Ratio

. 2nd place 10-year Sharpe Ratio



Private Equity Category

. 2nd place 3-year return



“These awards reflect the strength of Canoe's active management and our commitment to delivering value for our investors,” said Darcy Hulston, President & CEO of Canoe Financial.“We are honoured to be recognized among Canada's leading asset managers.”

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada's fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing approximately $22 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

About Alternative IQ

Alternative IQ produces the annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards program and its presentation events held in Toronto each autumn (performance as at June 30th), the annual CHFA Winners Showcase Investor Conferences (which present managers of award-winning hedge funds to investors), and various other programs and publications serving the hedge fund industry in Canada. Alternative IQ is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and expanding Canada's Hedge Fund Industry. AIQ is a division of Alliance Sales and Marketing, Inc.

About the Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards: The Annual Canadian Hedge Fund Awards were first held in 2008 and have a two-fold objective: First, to celebrate the talent and accomplishments of Canada's hedge fund industry, and second, to draw attention to Canada's hedge funds by raising the awareness of that expertise in the media and among the wider investment community. For more information, see alternativeiq.

