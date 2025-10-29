CVG Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial Vehicle Group (the“Company” or“CVG”) (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss third quarter 2025 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.Toll-free participants dial (800) 549-8228 using conference code 19689. International participants dial (289) 819-1520 using conference code 19689. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the“Investors” section of CVG's website at cvgrp where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until November 25, 2025. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (+1) 888 660 6264 using access code 19689 #, and toll callers in North America and other locations can dial (+1) 289 819 1325.

