Purpose Investments Inc. Announces Fee Reduction And Change Of Sub-Advisor For Steadyhand Savings Fund

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”), the trustee and manager of the Steadyhand Savings Fund (the“Fund”), today announced that, effective October 31, 2025, the investment advisory responsibilities for the Fund will be transitioned from Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. (“CC&L”) as sub-advisor to Purpose, the Fund's portfolio manager, with the result that Purpose will be the sole manager and investment advisor to the Fund going forward.

This change follows Purpose's integration with Steadyhand Investment Management Ltd. earlier this year and reflects the continued alignment of Steadyhand funds within the broader Purpose platform. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by primarily investing its assets in the Purpose Cash Management Fund (“MNY”), a money market fund managed by Purpose.

In connection with the above changes, effective January 1, 2026, the Fund's One Simple Fee will be reduced from 0.45% per annum to 0.4% per annum.

There will be no changes to the Fund's investment objectives or risk profile, and investors will continue to benefit from professional oversight, daily liquidity, and a disciplined focus on capital preservation.

