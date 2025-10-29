HIP Video Promo Presents: Jon Mullane Releases All New Music Video 'Remember In November'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- One of Canada's most consistently compelling voices in contemporary pop-rock is back. After a two-year hiatus, Nova Scotia's own Jon Mullane returns for his next musical renaissance- embarking on what promises to be his most inspiring and dynamic chapter yet. Since bursting onto the scene in 2007 with The Source, Mullane has built an international following that continues to accumulate with each release. Over the years, his music has garnered a remarkable array of awards, accolades, and media coverage, along with radio play and placements in film and television-all testaments to the universal appeal of his genre-blending sound.

With nearly two decades of musical experience, Mullane has mastered the rare ability to weave together infectious pop hooks and electrifying rock anthems into a sound that evolves alongside him, interconnected with every place that's shaped him. After a period of living in LA, Mullane's return to Nova Scotia's picturesque, coastal landscape sparked a renewed sense of creativity. Surrounded by the province's natural beauty, he's begun to experiment with a more grounded, introspective style-crafting heartfelt songs brushed with sea salt and carried by ocean breezes. Now, reignited with the same unbridled passion that's fueled him from the start, Mullane stands at the edge of a new beginning-ready to remind the world that his best work is still to come.

In music, collaboration is often the key to success, and few examples illustrate this better than“Remember in November,” Mullane's first single on his upcoming EP, set to release next spring. This touching, evocative track was written in Nashville alongside two of the top A-list hitmakers in the business: Michael Dulaney, a Grammy-nominated songwriter whose seven #1 Billboard hits have been recorded by nearly every major name in country music, and Michael Jay, a songwriter, record producer, and composer best known for his prolific catalog of hits, including Martika's #1 Billboard smash,“Toy Soldiers.” Together, they've crafted the ultimate autumn love song-a wistful tribute to brighter, sunlit days, written from the gray haze of November.

It's as if Mullane has slipped on a pair of rose-colored glasses, reliving each moment of falling in love, and letting the nostalgia wash over him. From the first notes, the track wraps listeners in a tender, reflective melody-shimmering guitars, a gentle beat, and Mullane's soulful, gravel-edged vocals all building toward a rush of emotion. When the chorus arrives, bursting with indie-rock energy, the depth of the story becomes clear. This isn't just another love song-it's a once-in-a-lifetime connection, a honeyed romance worth remembering. The narrator vows to hold on tight to those fleeting moments: watching the sun set, walking hand in hand along the boardwalk, wrapped in moonlight. And when the days inevitably grow dark, cold, and gloomy, those sun-soaked memories will still shimmer, lighting the way back to those lovely, golden summer days.

The“Remember in November” music video paints this dreamy, rarely seen portrait of Halifax-a city every bit as romantic as New York, Paris, or any other capital of love. With its cinematic style, it feels less like a traditional music video and more like a tender short film, following two young lovers as they savor each other's company on a cool summer night out on the town. Each frame captures the spirit of the season: glowing sunsets, flashing amusement park lights, and radiant smiles that bring a sense of airiness and serenity to every moment. Yet the subtle grain of the film hints that this love story may exist only in memory. As Mullane's voice-narrating the tale as it unfolds-bounces off the walls of the iconic Astor Theater in Liverpool, NS, one of Canada's oldest theaters, it feels like a full circle moment, a homecoming, a heartfelt declaration: he's still here, and he's making his homeland proud.

More Jon Mullane at HIP Video Promo

More Jon Mullane on his website

More Jon Mullane on Instagram