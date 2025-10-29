TTM Technologies, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
|TTM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
|Selected Unaudited Financial Information
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Third Quarter
|First Three Quarters
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| Net sales
|$
|752,736
|$
|616,538
|$
|2,132,025
|$
|1,791,788
|Cost of goods sold
|596,000
|486,650
|1,696,208
|1,440,954
| Gross profit
|156,736
|129,888
|435,817
|350,834
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and marketing
|21,796
|19,961
|64,383
|60,053
|General and administrative
|48,598
|42,567
|142,091
|124,841
|Research and development
|7,038
|8,054
|22,111
|23,922
|Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
|6,889
|6,951
|20,666
|28,636
|Restructuring charges
|509
|1,393
|2,631
|6,367
|Total operating expenses
|84,830
|78,926
|251,882
|243,819
| Operating income
|71,906
|50,962
|183,935
|107,015
|Interest expense
|(10,399
|)
|(11,768
|)
|(32,958
|)
|(36,311
|)
| Other, net
|306
|(14,177
|)
|(2,648
|)
|(1,086
|)
| Income before income taxes
|61,813
|25,017
|148,329
|69,618
| Income tax provision
|(8,758
|)
|(10,706
|)
|(21,566
|)
|(18,489
|)
| Net income
|$
|53,055
|$
|14,311
|$
|126,763
|$
|51,129
| Earnings per share:
| Basic
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.14
|$
|1.24
|$
|0.50
|Diluted
|0.50
|0.14
|1.21
|0.49
|Weighted-average shares used in computing per share amounts:
| Basic
|103,321
|101,958
|102,337
|101,704
|Diluted
|105,812
|103,828
|105,061
|103,928
|Reconciliation of the denominator used to calculate basic earnings per share and diluted earnings per share:
|Weighted-average shares outstanding
|103,321
|101,958
|102,337
|101,704
|Dilutive effect of performance-based stock units, restricted stock units and stock options
|2,491
|1,870
|2,724
|2,224
|Diluted shares
|105,812
|103,828
|105,061
|103,928
|SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|September 29, 2025
|December 30, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|491,120
|$
|503,932
|Accounts receivable, net
|500,147
|448,611
|Contract assets
|446,967
|381,382
|Inventories
|253,687
|224,985
|Total current assets
|1,755,615
|1,606,744
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|992,193
|869,957
|Total assets
|3,720,528
|3,472,494
|Short-term debt, including current portion of long-term debt
|$
|3,810
|$
|3,795
|Accounts payable
|506,386
|406,221
|Contract liabilities
|149,368
|170,915
|Total current liabilities
|905,203
|809,054
|Long-term debt, net of discount and issuance costs
|912,835
|914,359
|Total long-term liabilities
|1,113,877
|1,099,616
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,701,448
|1,563,824
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|3,720,528
|3,472,494
|SUPPLEMENTAL DATA
|Third Quarter
|First Three Quarters
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Gross margin
|20.8
|%
|21.1
|%
|20.4
|%
|19.6
|%
|Operating margin
|9.6
|%
|8.3
|%
|8.6
|%
|6.0
|%
|End market breakdown1:
|Third Quarter
|2025
|2024
|Aerospace and Defense
|45
|%
|45
|%
|Automotive
|11
|%
|14
|%
|Data Center Computing
|23
|%
|20
|%
|Medical/Industrial/Instrumentation
|14
|%
|14
|%
|Networking
|7
|%
|7
|%
|Operating segment data1:
|Third Quarter
|Net sales:
|2025
|2024
|Aerospace & Defense
|$
|336,841
|$
|279,533
|Commercial
|408,920
|329,382
|RF&S Components
|10,444
|9,780
|Intersegment eliminations
|(3,469
|)
|(2,157
|)
|Total net sales
|$
|752,736
|$
|616,538
|Segment operating income:
|Aerospace & Defense
|$
|52,884
|$
|40,279
|Commercial
|60,031
|51,105
|RF&S Components
|3,126
|2,426
|Total segment operating income
|$
|116,041
|$
|93,810
|Unallocated amounts:
|Restructuring
|(509
|)
|(1,393
|)
|Acquisition-related and other charges
|(15
|)
|(2,867
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|(11,611
|)
|(8,330
|)
|Other corporate expenses
|(22,775
|)
|(20,972
|)
|Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
|(9,225
|)
|(9,286
|)
|Total operating income
|$
|71,906
|$
|50,962
|RECONCILIATIONS 2
|Third Quarter
|First Three Quarters
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Non-GAAP gross profit reconciliation3:
| GAAP gross profit
|$
|156,736
|$
|129,888
|$
|435,817
|$
|350,834
|Add back item:
|Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
|2,336
|2,335
|7,007
|7,006
|Stock-based compensation
|3,720
|2,719
|9,220
|6,689
|Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge
|(776
|)
|(79
|)
|(1,835
|)
|(1,265
|)
|Other charges
|-
|871
|-
|709
| Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|162,016
|$
|135,734
|$
|450,209
|$
|363,973
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|21.5
|%
|22.0
|%
|21.1
|%
|20.3
|%
|Non-GAAP net income and EPS reconciliation4:
| GAAP net income
|$
|53,055
|$
|14,311
|$
|126,763
|$
|51,129
|Add back items:
|Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
|9,225
|9,286
|27,673
|35,642
|Stock-based compensation
|11,611
|8,330
|29,586
|21,697
|Non-cash interest expense
|542
|493
|1,609
|1,517
|(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|-
|(14,420
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge
|(776
|)
|(79
|)
|(1,835
|)
|(1,265
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange
|502
|16,207
|8,466
|12,009
| Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges
|561
|4,260
|2,818
|19,306
|Income taxes5
|(3,764
|)
|3,975
|(10,931
|)
|476
| Non-GAAP net income
|$
|70,956
|$
|56,783
|$
|184,149
|$
|126,091
|Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.55
|$
|1.75
|$
|1.21
|Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation6:
| GAAP net income
|$
|53,055
|$
|14,311
|$
|126,763
|$
|51,129
|Add back items:
| Income tax provision
|8,758
|10,706
|21,566
|18,489
|Interest expense
|10,399
|11,768
|32,958
|36,311
|Amortization of definite-lived intangibles
|9,225
|9,286
|27,673
|35,642
|Depreciation expense
|27,580
|27,829
|82,135
|78,709
|Stock-based compensation
|11,611
|8,330
|29,586
|21,697
|(Gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment
|-
|-
|-
|(14,420
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge
|(776
|)
|(79
|)
|(1,835
|)
|(1,265
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange
|502
|16,207
|8,466
|12,009
| Restructuring, acquisition-related and other charges
|561
|2,265
|2,818
|17,473
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|120,915
|$
|100,623
|$
|330,130
|$
|255,774
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|16.1
|%
|16.3
|%
|15.5
|%
|14.3
|%
|Free cash flow reconciliation:
|Operating cash flow
|$
|141,803
|$
|65,090
|$
|228,952
|$
|150,840
|Capital expenditures, net
|(99,233
|)
|(40,859
|)
|(222,687
|)
|(100,110
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|42,570
|$
|24,231
|$
|6,265
|$
|50,730
|1 Prior year end market revenue and operating segment data has been recasted in connection with the Company's previously disclosed change in organization structure - refer to the recasted historical selected unaudited financial information in the Form 8-K filed on July 30, 2025 for further information.
|2This information provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA to the financial information in our consolidated condensed statements of operations. Prior year results have been revised to exclude the impact of unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange from non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP EPS, and adjusted EBITDA - refer to the revised historical non-GAAP financial information in the Form 8-K filed on February 5, 2025 for further information.
|3Non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin measures exclude amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, and other charges.
|4 This information provides non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that both measures -- which add back amortization of definite-lived intangibles, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, (gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges as well as the associated tax impact of these charges and discrete tax items -- provide additional useful information to investors regarding the Company's ongoing financial condition and results of operations.
|5 Income tax adjustments reflect the difference between income taxes based on a non-GAAP tax rate and a forecasted annual GAAP tax rate.
|6Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before income taxes provision, interest expense, amortization of definite-lived intangibles, depreciation expense, stock-based compensation, (gain) loss on sale of property, plant and equipment, unrealized (gain) loss on commodity hedge, unrealized (gain) loss on foreign exchange, restructuring, acquisition-related, and other charges. We present adjusted EBITDA to enhance the understanding of our operating results, and it is a key measure we use to evaluate our operations. In addition, we provide our adjusted EBITDA because we believe that investors and securities analysts will find adjusted EBITDA to be a useful measure for evaluating our operating performance and comparing our operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and for evaluating our ability to meet our future debt service, capital expenditures, and working capital requirements. However, adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity or as an alternative to net income as a measure of operating results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
