MIMEDX Announces Record Revenue For Third Quarter 2025

Third Quarter Net Sales of $114 million Grew 35% Year-Over-Year

Third Quarter GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share were $17 Million and $0.11, Respectively

Third Quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $35 Million, or 31% of Net Sales

Raises 2025 Net Sales Growth and Adjusted EBITDA Expectations

Management to Host Conference Call Today, October 29, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET

MARIETTA, Ga., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the“Company”), today announced operating and financial results for the third quarter 2025.

Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer, commented, "I am pleased to once again report another excellent quarterly financial performance for the Company. Third quarter 2025 net sales grew 35%, driven by double-digit growth in both our Wound and Surgical franchises. By capitalizing on various growth opportunities and continuing to drive efficiencies, we achieved the highest quarterly revenue, adjusted EBITDA and cash flow in the Company's history."

Mr. Capper continued, "As we await the final 2026 reimbursement rules from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”), we are planning for a range of potential scenarios. We made certain recommendations to CMS during the comment period, which we believe will improve upon the proposed rules, if incorporated. Importantly, MIMEDX is well positioned to adapt, regardless of the outcome. We believe these reforms will have a much-needed stabilizing effect on our industry and are a net positive for US taxpayers, the Medicare Trust Fund, Medicare beneficiaries and for MIMEDX. As such, we continue to believe the long-term outlook for this Company is incredibly bright."

Third Quarter 2025 Results Discussion

Net Sales

MIMEDX reported net sales for the three months ended September 30, 2025, of $114 million, compared to $84 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of 35%. The increase was primarily driven by Wound product sales growth of 40% compared to the prior year period, driven by sales of our newer products, CELERATM and EMERGETM. Additionally, net sales of our Surgical products increased 26% compared to the prior year period, including double-digit growth of our Surgical portfolio, including AMNIOFIX® and AMNIOEFFECT® and accelerating contributions from HELIOGEN®.

Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit for the three months ended September 30, 2025, was $95 million, compared to $69 million the prior year period. Gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 84%, compared to 82% in the prior year period. The year-over-year increase in gross margin was driven primarily by product mix.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025, were $69 million compared to $54 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024. The increase in SG&A was driven primarily by year-over-year increases in commissions.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, were $4 million and $3 million, respectively. R&D spend in the quarter reflects the randomized controlled trial for EPIEFFECT® and ongoing investments in the development of future products in our pipeline.

Net Income

Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was $17 million compared to $8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of September 30, 2025, the Company had $142 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $104 million as of December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, our cash position, net of debt on our balance sheet, was $124 million.

Financial Outlook

For 2025, MIMEDX now expects net sales growth to be in the mid-to-high teens as a percentage compared to 2024. 2025 Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be at least in the mid-20% range on a full year basis.

Longer-term, the Company continues to expect to achieve annual net sales growth in the low double-digits as a percentage with an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20%.

Conference Call and Webcast

MIMEDX will host a conference call and webcast to review its third quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, beginning at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time. The call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here

U.S. Investors: 877-407-6184

International Investors: 201-389-0877

Conference ID: 13755619

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company's website at following the conclusion of the event.

Important Cautionary Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including (i) statements regarding our 2025 and longer term financial goals and expectations for future financial results, including net sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin; and (ii) our expectations regarding the impact of CMS regulatory actions, including CMS's 2026 reimbursement rules, on our financial results, outlook and industry. Additional forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "plan,"“goal,”“outlook,” "potential," "will," "preliminary," and similar expressions, and are based on management's current beliefs and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the Company cautions investors against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include: (i) future sales are uncertain and are affected by competition, access to customers, patient access to healthcare providers, the reimbursement environment and many other factors; (ii) the Company may change its plans due to unforeseen circumstances; (iii) the results of scientific research are uncertain and may have little or no value; (iv) our ability to sell our products in other countries depends on a number of factors including adequate levels of reimbursement, market acceptance of novel therapies, and our ability to build and manage a direct sales force or third party distribution relationship; (v) the effectiveness of amniotic tissue as a therapy for particular indications or conditions is the subject of further scientific and clinical studies; (vi) we may alter the timing and amount of planned expenditures for research and development based on regulatory developments; (vii) changes in Medicare spending rules; (viii) changes in the size of the addressable market for our product; and (ix) continued market acceptance of our newer products, including CELERA and EMERGE, and continued uptake in demand for surgical products s. The Company describes additional risks and uncertainties in the Risk Factors section of its most recent annual report and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit.

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470.304.7291

...

Selected Unaudited Financial Information