Newtekone, Inc. Reports 3Q25 And Year-To-Date 2025 Basic And Diluted EPS Of $0.68 And $0.67 And $1.57 And $1.54

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewtekOne, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: NEWT) reports its financial and operating results for the three and nine month periods ended September 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 :



For the three months ended September 30, 2025 ("3Q25"), basic and diluted earnings per share ("EPS") were $0.68 and $0.67, respectively, vs. $0.45 and $0.45, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 ("3Q24"), reflecting Y/Y increases of 51% and 49%, respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 ("YTD25"), basic and diluted EPS were $1.57 and $1.54, respectively, vs. $1.26 and $1.26, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 ("YTD24"), reflecting Y/Y increases of 25% and 22%, respectively.

Book value per common share ended 3Q25 at $11.72, up Y/Y and Q/Q by 16.4% and 5.5%, respectively.

Tangible book value per common share1 ended 3Q25 at $11.22, up Y/Y and Q/Q by 25.6% and 6.4%, respectively.

Total revenue, defined as the sum of net interest income and noninterest income, was $74.9 million for 3Q25, up 19.3% over $62.8 million for 3Q24. Total revenue was $211.5 million for YTD25, up 16.0% over $182.3 million for YTD24.

Net income before taxes for 3Q25 was approximately $25.1 million, up 47.0% Y/Y from $17.1 million for 3Q24. Net income before taxes for YTD25 was approximately $55.5 million, up 23.5% from $44.9 million for YTD24.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1,2 for 3Q25 was approximately $32.8 million, an increase of 36.7% from $24.0 million for 3Q24. PPNR for YTD25 was approximately $85.8 million, an increase of 39.1% from $61.7 million for YTD24.

The efficiency ratio1 was 56.3% for 3Q25, an improvement from 61.8% for 3Q24.

Return on average assets (“ROAA”)1 was 3.06% for 3Q25.

Return on average equity ("ROAE")1 was 20.4% for 3Q25.

Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”)1 was 23.7% for 3Q25. Pre-provision return on average assets ("PPROA")1 was 5.75% for 3Q25.

1 Non-GAAP financial measure; see "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures.

2 PPNR is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense before adjusting for the provision for credit losses for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses.



Selected Balance Sheet and Other Highlights for 3Q25



Raised $30 million of Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital in a transaction with Patriot Financial Partners, L.P. ("Patriot") pursuant to which Patriot exchanged $20 million of our Series A Convertible Preferred Stock for our common shares and purchased an additional $10 million of our common shares for cash.

Increased Tier 1 capital by issuing $50 million of depositary shares, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the Company's 8.500% Fixed-Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B ("Series B Preferred"), with a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share (equivalent to $25.00 per Depositary Share).

Refinanced and upsized Newtek Merchant Solutions' borrowing facility with a new $95 million financing solution through Goldman Sachs Alternatives.

Originated $104 million of Alternative Loan Program (“ALP”) loans compared to $66 million for 3Q24.

Originated $187 million of SBA 7(a) loans compared to 3Q24 originations of $243 million. In addition, the Company sold $69 million of guaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans in 3Q25.

Originated $28 million of SBA 504 loans. In addition, the Company sold $19 million of SBA 504 loans in 3Q25.

Originated $17.8 million and $19.3 million of CRE and C&I loans HFI.

Commercial deposits at Newtek Bank increased $52.0 million, or 17% Q/Q, while core consumer deposits grew $95.0 million, or 12% Q/Q; and wholesale deposits decreased $8 million Q/Q. Insured deposits comprised 78% of deposits.



Post 3Q25 Highlights



On October 1, 2025, the Company paid a dividend on the Company's outstanding Series B Preferred in the amount of $9.44 per Preferred Share, or $0.2361 per depositary share, which is equivalent to 1/40th of the dividend on the Preferred Shares. This initial dividend payment on the Series B Preferred was pro-rated for the initial dividend period from the date of the issuance of the Series B Preferred on August 20, 2025. On October 24, 2025, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on its outstanding common shares.



Commenting on quarterly results, Barry Sloane, CEO, President, and Chairman said, "We are pleased to report basic and diluted EPS of $0.68 and $0.67 for the third quarter of 2025, which compare favorably to basic and diluted EPS of $0.45 for the third quarter of 2024. Compared to balances as of September 30, 2024, loans and deposits increased approximately 58% and 81%, respectively, and we continue to post what we believe are above-average returns with 3Q25 ROAA and ROTCE of 3.06% and 23.7%. In addition, we continue to show the scalability of our operating model with a 3Q25 operating efficiency ratio of 56.3%, an improvement from 61.8% for the year ago quarter. Our business model is structured to capture incremental operating leverage, especially as we execute on plans to continue to grow lower cost business deposits."

Mr. Sloane continued, "On the capital front, we were tremendously successful in the third quarter, raising $30 million of CET1 capital and $80 million of Tier 1 capital. We also refinanced our borrowing facility at Newtek Merchant Solutions, our payments business, with a $95 million financing solution provided by Goldman Sachs. In effect, we are improving the complexion of our capital structure by layering in additional equity capital, with the goal of reducing unsecured debt at the holding company."

Mr. Sloane then went on to discuss NewtekOne's evolution, "NewtekOne's purpose and mission, which is to provide business and financial solutions to independent business owners in the United States, has not changed since the Company's inception in 1998. We enhanced our ability to deliver on that mission when we acquired what is now known as Newtek Bank roughly ten quarters ago in January of 2023, converting from a business development company to a financial holding company owning and operating a nationally chartered bank. With our technology enabled platform, we believe that NewtekOne looks different than the vast majority of our competitors. We are proud of having expanded our business by offering our business and financial solutions to our customers. What is most important to us is improving our customers' business prospects, enhancing their business opportunities, and helping them achieve their business goals."

Mr. Sloane added, "We believe we have created meaningful franchise value in transforming a single-branch sixty year old bank in Flushing, New York, with an antiquated operating model into a branchless, bankerless digital bank. Financial institutions of the future that make loans and provide depository solutions and money movement capabilities to independent business owners will need to do so with state-of-the-art technologies and artificial intelligence and without the use of costly bankers and branches. We believe that NewtekOne is well on its way and ahead of the industry in looking like a financial institution of the future. We have opened up more than 21,000 bank accounts digitally and serve our customers on demand and on camera with payroll, real-time payment, insurance brokerage, and lending solutions to help them grow their businesses. We have consistently ranked as one of the top three SBA lenders in the United States and currently service over 10,000 borrowers."

Mr. Sloane further added, "As we approach the end of 2025, I would like to highlight that our Alternative Lending Program, or ALP, that has completed three securitizations since the ALP was launched in 2019, is preparing a fourth securitization for the fourth quarter of 2025, which we expect to be our largest securitization to date. Investors have heard us discuss how ALP loans are extremely attractive to our client base, very profitable for our shareholders, and additive to our business strategy."

Mr. Sloane concluded, "For investors with a long-term view to owning a company with a winning strategy to help its client base, we believe that NewtekOne has demonstrated, in a relatively short period of time, the ability to raise deposits, make loans digitally, and to provide value-added payroll, insurance, and real-time payment solutions to its clients. We have spent the past two-plus decades developing our strategy and product offerings and believe financial institutions should be providing the helpful and necessary technologies like we offer to the independent business owner universe in the United States. According to the Small Business Administration, this market segment represents 43% of non-farm GDP and includes 36 million businesses. Later today, we look forward to sharing our presentation during our earnings conference call, which will be archived in the investor relations section of our website. We believe our future is extremely bright, and our go forward plan is to continue to provide attractive risk adjusted returns to shareholders."

