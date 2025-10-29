Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Per Share Of $0.85. Declares Cash Dividend Of $0.21 Per Share And 5% Stock Dividend
|Contact:
|Mark A. Herpich
|Chief Financial Officer
|(785) 565-2000
Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“intend,”“estimate,”“may,”“will,”“would,”“could,”“should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including the effects of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of new, or changes to, existing policies, regulations, regulatory and other governmental agencies and executive orders, including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory and other governmental agencies, DEI and ESG initiatives, consumer protection, foreign policy and tax regulations; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and“fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) rapid and expensive technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequence to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (x) the loss of key executives or employees; (xi) changes in consumer spending; (xii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiii) the commencement, cost and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which the Company may become subject; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xv) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvi) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xvii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xviii) concentrations within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including commercial real estate loans); (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxi) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party vendors' information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiii) declines in real estate values; (xxiv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; (xxv) the effects of the current U.S. government shutdown and its impact on our customers; (xxvi) the Company's success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and (xxvii) any other risks described in the“Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark's financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|23,947
|$
|25,038
|$
|21,881
|$
|20,275
|$
|21,211
|Interest-bearing deposits at other banks
|3,218
|3,463
|3,973
|4,110
|4,363
|Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:
|U.S. treasury securities
|50,833
|51,624
|58,424
|64,458
|83,753
|Municipal obligations, tax exempt
|97,383
|100,802
|101,812
|107,128
|112,126
|Municipal obligations, taxable
|82,236
|75,037
|70,614
|71,715
|75,129
|Agency mortgage-backed securities
|119,576
|124,979
|125,142
|129,211
|140,004
|Total investment securities available-for-sale
|350,028
|352,442
|355,992
|372,512
|411,012
|Investment securities held-to-maturity
|3,760
|3,730
|3,701
|3,672
|3,643
|Bank stocks, at cost
|8,021
|10,946
|6,225
|6,618
|7,894
|Loans:
|One-to-four family residential real estate
|381,641
|377,133
|355,632
|352,209
|344,380
|Construction and land
|19,741
|26,373
|28,645
|25,328
|23,454
|Commercial real estate
|389,574
|370,455
|359,579
|345,159
|324,016
|Commercial
|186,656
|204,303
|190,881
|192,325
|181,652
|Agriculture
|99,897
|100,348
|101,808
|100,562
|91,986
|Municipal
|6,884
|6,938
|7,082
|7,091
|7,098
|Consumer
|33,660
|32,234
|31,297
|29,679
|29,263
|Total gross loans
|1,118,053
|1,117,784
|1,074,924
|1,052,353
|1,001,849
|Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process
|(763
|)
|(615
|)
|(426
|)
|(307
|)
|(63
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|(12,299
|)
|(13,762
|)
|(12,802
|)
|(12,825
|)
|(11,544
|)
|Loans, net
|1,104,991
|1,103,407
|1,061,696
|1,039,221
|990,242
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|3,578
|4,773
|2,997
|3,420
|3,250
|Bank owned life insurance
|39,890
|39,607
|39,329
|39,056
|39,176
|Premises and equipment, net
|19,449
|19,654
|19,886
|20,220
|20,976
|Goodwill
|32,377
|32,377
|32,377
|32,377
|32,377
|Other intangible assets, net
|2,123
|2,275
|2,426
|2,578
|2,729
|Mortgage servicing rights
|3,120
|3,082
|3,045
|3,061
|3,041
|Real estate owned, net
|-
|167
|167
|167
|428
|Other assets
|22,573
|23,904
|24,894
|26,855
|23,309
|Total assets
|$
|1,617,075
|$
|1,624,865
|$
|1,578,589
|$
|1,574,142
|$
|1,563,651
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing demand
|365,959
|351,993
|368,480
|351,595
|360,188
|Money market and checking
|579,413
|562,919
|613,459
|636,963
|565,629
|Savings
|146,291
|148,092
|149,223
|145,514
|145,825
|Certificates of deposit
|233,837
|210,897
|204,660
|194,694
|203,860
|Total deposits
|1,325,500
|1,273,901
|1,335,822
|1,328,766
|1,275,502
|FHLB and other borrowings
|90,483
|155,110
|48,767
|53,046
|92,050
|Subordinated debentures
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|Repurchase agreements
|1,420
|5,825
|6,256
|13,808
|9,528
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|22,294
|20,002
|23,442
|20,656
|25,229
|Total liabilities
|1,461,348
|1,476,489
|1,435,938
|1,437,927
|1,423,960
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock
|58
|58
|58
|58
|55
|Additional paid-in capital
|95,330
|95,266
|95,148
|95,051
|89,532
|Retained earnings
|67,327
|63,612
|60,422
|56,934
|60,549
|Treasury stock, at cost
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(396
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(6,988
|)
|(10,560
|)
|(12,977
|)
|(15,828
|)
|(10,049
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|155,727
|148,376
|142,651
|136,215
|139,691
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,617,075
|$
|1,624,865
|$
|1,578,589
|$
|1,574,142
|$
|1,563,651
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
|Three months ended,
|Nine months ended,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|17,783
|$
|17,186
|$
|15,933
|$
|51,364
|$
|45,445
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|2,198
|2,163
|2,301
|6,541
|7,088
|Tax-exempt
|700
|701
|747
|2,120
|2,270
|Interest-bearing deposits at banks
|58
|48
|41
|154
|144
|Total interest income
|20,739
|20,098
|19,022
|60,179
|54,947
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|5,410
|5,144
|5,830
|15,790
|16,960
|FHLB and other borrowings
|857
|861
|1,100
|2,283
|3,149
|Subordinated debentures
|361
|358
|416
|1,076
|1,246
|Repurchase agreements
|17
|52
|72
|134
|267
|Total interest expense
|6,645
|6,415
|7,418
|19,283
|21,622
|Net interest income
|14,094
|13,683
|11,604
|40,896
|33,325
|Provision for credit losses
|850
|1,000
|500
|1,850
|800
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|13,244
|12,683
|11,104
|39,046
|32,525
|Non-interest income:
|Fees and service charges
|2,660
|2,476
|2,880
|7,524
|8,032
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|948
|740
|704
|2,250
|1,864
|Bank owned life insurance
|283
|278
|254
|833
|747
|Gains on sales of investment securities, net
|-
|-
|-
|(2
|)
|-
|Other
|177
|132
|415
|447
|730
|Total non-interest income
|4,068
|3,626
|4,253
|11,052
|11,373
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|6,304
|6,234
|5,803
|18,692
|16,839
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,364
|1,244
|1,429
|3,860
|4,113
|Data processing
|476
|629
|464
|1,501
|1,437
|Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles
|247
|238
|256
|724
|924
|Professional fees
|746
|540
|573
|2,031
|1,869
|Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,108
|Other
|2,114
|2,076
|2,034
|6,165
|5,915
|Total non-interest expense
|11,251
|10,961
|10,559
|32,973
|32,205
|Earnings before income taxes
|6,061
|5,348
|4,798
|17,125
|11,693
|Income tax expense
|1,131
|944
|867
|3,090
|1,972
|Net earnings
|$
|4,930
|$
|4,404
|$
|3,931
|$
|14,035
|$
|9,721
|Net earnings per share (1)
|Basic
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.76
|$
|0.68
|$
|2.43
|$
|1.69
|Diluted
|0.85
|0.75
|0.68
|2.41
|1.69
|Dividends per share (1)
|0.21
|0.21
|0.20
|0.63
|0.60
|Shares outstanding at end of period (1)
|5,784,518
|5,783,312
|5,776,282
|5,784,518
|5,776,282
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)
|5,783,729
|5,782,555
|5,765,348
|5,780,462
|5,751,326
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)
|5,829,641
|5,840,923
|5,770,514
|5,824,577
|5,755,529
|Tax equivalent net interest income
|$
|14,260
|$
|13,851
|$
|11,777
|$
|41,402
|$
|33,852
(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended September 30, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)
| As of or for the
three months ended,
| As of or for the
nine months ended,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Performance ratios:
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.21
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.18
|%
|0.84
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|13.00
|%
|12.25
|%
|11.82
|%
|12.98
|%
|10.18
|%
|Net interest margin (1)(2)
|3.83
|%
|3.83
|%
|3.30
|%
|3.81
|%
|3.21
|%
|Effective tax rate
|18.7
|%
|17.7
|%
|18.1
|%
|18.0
|%
|16.9
|%
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|60.7
|%
|62.8
|%
|66.5
|%
|62.5
|%
|68.8
|%
|Non-interest income to total income (3)
|22.7
|%
|20.9
|%
|25.5
|%
|21.4
|%
|25.0
|%
|Average balances:
|Investment securities
|$
|362,717
|$
|363,878
|$
|428,301
|$
|368,106
|$
|440,744
|Loans
|1,108,545
|1,081,865
|985,659
|1,079,883
|962,252
|Assets
|1,617,429
|1,592,939
|1,562,482
|1,595,044
|1,554,682
|Interest-bearing deposits
|984,335
|965,214
|936,218
|976,463
|935,958
|FHLB and other borrowings
|72,871
|74,007
|77,958
|65,192
|74,496
|Subordinated debentures
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|Repurchase agreements
|1,833
|6,683
|10,774
|5,691
|12,218
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|150,434
|$
|144,151
|$
|132,271
|$
|144,591
|$
|127,597
|Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):
|Investment securities
|3.35
|%
|3.34
|%
|2.99
|%
|3.33
|%
|2.99
|%
|Loans
|6.37
|%
|6.37
|%
|6.43
|%
|6.36
|%
|6.31
|%
|Total interest-bearing assets
|5.61
|%
|5.60
|%
|5.38
|%
|5.58
|%
|5.26
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2.18
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.48
|%
|2.16
|%
|2.42
|%
|FHLB and other borrowings
|4.67
|%
|4.67
|%
|5.61
|%
|4.68
|%
|5.65
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|6.62
|%
|6.63
|%
|7.64
|%
|6.64
|%
|7.69
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|3.68
|%
|3.12
|%
|2.66
|%
|3.15
|%
|2.92
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.44
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.82
|%
|2.41
|%
|2.77
|%
|Capital ratios:
|Equity to total assets
|9.63
|%
|9.13
|%
|8.93
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
|7.66
|%
|7.15
|%
|6.84
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|26.92
|$
|25.66
|$
|24.18
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|$
|20.96
|$
|19.66
|$
|18.11
|$
|2.85
|15.7
|%
|Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):
|Beginning balance
|$
|13,762
|$
|12,802
|$
|10,903
|$
|12,825
|$
|10,608
|Charge-offs
|(2,380
|)
|(103
|)
|(153
|)
|(2,591
|)
|(413
|)
|Recoveries
|67
|63
|144
|215
|449
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|850
|1,000
|650
|1,850
|900
|Ending balance
|$
|12,299
|$
|13,762
|$
|11,544
|$
|12,299
|$
|11,544
|Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
|$
|150
|$
|150
|$
|150
|Non-performing assets:
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|9,999
|$
|16,984
|$
|13,415
|Accruing loans over 90 days past due
|-
|-
|-
|Real estate owned
|-
|167
|428
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|9,999
|$
|17,151
|$
|13,843
|Loans 30-89 days delinquent
|$
|4,853
|$
|4,321
|$
|7,301
|Other ratios:
|Loans to deposits
|83.36
|%
|86.62
|%
|77.64
|%
|Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding
|0.43
|%
|0.39
|%
|0.73
|%
|Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding
|0.89
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.34
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.62
|%
|1.06
|%
|0.89
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding
|1.10
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.15
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans
|123.00
|%
|81.03
|%
|86.05
|%
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
|0.83
|%
|0.01
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.29
|%
|0.00
|%
(1) Information is annualized.
(2) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
| As of or for the
three months ended,
| As of or for the
nine months ended,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|11,251
|$
|10,961
|$
|10,559
|$
|32,973
|$
|32,205
|Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense
|(22
|)
|49
|(23
|)
|(23
|)
|(34
|)
|Less: amortization of other intangibles
|(152
|)
|(151
|)
|(171
|)
|(455
|)
|(512
|)
|Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(1,108
|)
|Adjusted non-interest expense (A)
|11,077
|10,859
|10,365
|32,495
|30,551
|Net interest income (B)
|14,094
|13,683
|11,604
|40,896
|33,325
|Non-interest income
|4,068
|3,626
|4,253
|11,052
|11,373
|Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets
|73
|(9
|)
|(273
|)
|64
|(264
|)
|Adjusted non-interest income (C)
|$
|4,141
|$
|3,617
|$
|3,980
|$
|11,118
|$
|11,109
|Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))
|60.7
|%
|62.8
|%
|66.5
|%
|62.5
|%
|68.8
|%
|Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))
|22.7
|%
|20.9
|%
|25.5
|%
|21.4
|%
|25.0
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|155,727
|$
|148,376
|$
|139,691
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|(34,500
|)
|(34,652
|)
|(35,106
|)
|Tangible equity (D)
|$
|121,227
|$
|113,724
|$
|104,585
|Total assets
|$
|1,617,075
|$
|1,624,865
|$
|1,563,651
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|(34,500
|)
|(34,652
|)
|(35,106
|)
|Tangible assets (E)
|$
|1,582,575
|$
|1,590,213
|$
|1,528,545
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)
|7.66
|%
|7.15
|%
|6.84
|%
|Shares outstanding at end of period (F)
|5,784,518
|5,783,312
|5,776,282
|Tangible book value per share (D/F)
|$
|20.96
|$
|19.66
|$
|18.11
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Grok AI Identifies MGC And The RZ Ecosystem As A Safe Haven For Crypto Investors Amid Global Market Crash
CommentsNo comment