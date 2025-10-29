Tenable Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|252,440
|$
|227,088
|$
|738,872
|$
|664,290
|Cost of revenue(1)
|56,753
|50,499
|163,647
|148,229
|Gross profit
|195,687
|176,589
|575,225
|516,061
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing(1)
|99,949
|99,083
|310,222
|300,037
|Research and development(1)
|56,265
|48,020
|168,724
|136,896
|General and administrative(1)
|32,337
|31,569
|114,302
|92,889
|Restructuring
|-
|-
|-
|6,070
|Total operating expenses
|188,551
|178,672
|593,248
|535,892
|Income (loss) from operations
|7,136
|(2,083
|)
|(18,023
|)
|(19,831
|)
|Interest income
|3,590
|5,989
|12,597
|17,587
|Interest expense
|(7,213
|)
|(8,148
|)
|(21,363
|)
|(24,333
|)
|Other (expense) income, net
|(703
|)
|359
|(204
|)
|(858
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|2,810
|(3,883
|)
|(26,993
|)
|(27,435
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|550
|5,328
|8,388
|10,734
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,260
|$
|(9,211
|)
|$
|(35,381
|)
|$
|(38,169
|)
|Net earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net earnings (loss) per share:
|Basic
|120,483
|119,169
|120,516
|118,466
|Diluted
|121,953
|119,169
|120,516
|118,466
(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cost of revenue
|$
|3,495
|$
|3,216
|$
|10,270
|$
|9,486
|Sales and marketing
|17,051
|15,941
|51,499
|47,517
|Research and development
|14,174
|12,435
|42,441
|35,395
|General and administrative(2)
|10,162
|10,092
|43,101
|30,403
|Total stock-based compensation
|$
|44,882
|$
|41,684
|$
|147,311
|$
|122,801
(2)Stock-based compensation in the nine months ended September 30, 2025 includes $14.6 million of expense related to the accelerated vesting of equity awards in Q1 for our late CEO.
| TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|September 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|171,852
|$
|328,647
|Short-term investments
|211,719
|248,547
|Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $845 and $525 at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|200,993
|258,734
|Deferred commissions
|50,582
|51,791
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|44,186
|53,026
|Total current assets
|679,332
|940,745
|Property and equipment, net
|40,471
|39,265
|Deferred commissions (net of current portion)
|64,518
|67,914
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|35,488
|45,139
|Acquired intangible assets, net
|122,078
|94,461
|Goodwill
|697,886
|541,292
|Other assets
|12,849
|13,303
|Total assets
|$
|1,652,622
|$
|1,742,119
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|20,089
|$
|19,981
|Accrued compensation
|48,429
|55,784
|Deferred revenue
|639,614
|650,372
|Operating lease liabilities
|8,327
|6,801
|Other current liabilities
|3,852
|5,154
|Total current liabilities
|720,311
|738,092
|Deferred revenue (net of current portion)
|170,889
|182,815
|Term loan, net of issuance costs (net of current portion)
|354,820
|356,705
|Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion)
|52,053
|56,224
|Other liabilities
|10,173
|8,329
|Total liabilities
|1,308,246
|1,342,165
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 128,348 and 122,371 shares issued at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|1,283
|1,224
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,540,611
|1,374,659
|Treasury stock (at cost: 8,314 and 2,673 shares at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|(301,208
|)
|(114,911
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|407
|318
|Accumulated deficit
|(896,717
|)
|(861,336
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|344,376
|399,954
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,652,622
|$
|1,742,119
| TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(35,381
|)
|$
|(38,169
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|31,817
|24,434
|Stock-based compensation
|147,311
|122,801
|Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on short-term investments
|(2,568
|)
|(6,141
|)
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,071
|1,003
|Loss (gain) on other investments
|18
|(1,452
|)
|Restructuring
|-
|4,528
|Other
|2,791
|4,128
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|59,733
|26,911
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|16,877
|29,868
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation
|(9,795
|)
|(22,921
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(30,413
|)
|(3,153
|)
|Other current and noncurrent liabilities
|2,259
|(5,480
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|183,720
|136,357
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(11,768
|)
|(1,924
|)
|Capitalized software development costs
|(2,676
|)
|(5,930
|)
|Purchases of short-term investments
|(116,687
|)
|(227,210
|)
|Sales and maturities of short-term investments
|156,171
|234,865
|Proceeds from other investments
|852
|3,512
|Purchases of other investments
|-
|(1,250
|)
|Business combinations, net of cash acquired
|(196,182
|)
|(29,162
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(170,290
|)
|(27,099
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments on term loan
|(2,813
|)
|(2,813
|)
|Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan
|15,482
|16,262
|Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|2,420
|4,798
|Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(1,329
|)
|-
|Purchase of treasury stock
|(184,968
|)
|(49,991
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(171,208
|)
|(31,744
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|983
|(2,439
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(156,795
|)
|75,075
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|328,647
|237,132
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|171,852
|$
|312,207
| TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
|Revenue
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Subscription revenue
|$
|232,211
|$
|208,554
|$
|680,685
|$
|608,727
|Perpetual license and maintenance revenue
|11,088
|11,769
|34,051
|35,941
|Professional services and other revenue
|9,141
|6,765
|24,136
|19,622
|Revenue(1)
|$
|252,440
|$
|227,088
|$
|738,872
|$
|664,290
(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software (both recognized ratably over the subscription term and upon delivery) and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 95% and 96%, respectively of revenue in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 96% in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.
|Calculated Current Billings
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenue
|$
|252,440
|$
|227,088
|$
|738,872
|$
|664,290
|Deferred revenue (current), end of period
|639,614
|583,940
|639,614
|583,940
|Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period(1)
|(624,548
|)
|(562,587
|)
|(657,035
|)
|(580,887
|)
|Calculated current billings
|$
|267,506
|$
|248,441
|$
|721,451
|$
|667,343
(1) Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024 includes, $6.7 million and $0.1 million, respectively, related to acquired deferred revenue.
|Remaining Performance Obligations
|September 30,
|Change
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|%
|Remaining performance obligations, short-term
|$
|669,015
|$
|592,351
|12.9
|%
|Remaining performance obligations, long-term
|259,849
|179,210
|45.0
|%
|Remaining performance obligations
|$
|928,864
|$
|771,561
|20.4
|%
|Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|53,850
|$
|54,607
|$
|183,720
|$
|136,357
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(867
|)
|(733
|)
|(11,768
|)
|(1,924
|)
|Capitalized software development costs
|(1,353
|)
|(1,163
|)
|(2,676
|)
|(5,930
|)
|Free cash flow
|51,630
|52,711
|169,276
|128,503
|Cash paid for interest and other financing costs
|6,854
|8,055
|20,287
|23,505
|Unlevered free cash flow
|$
|58,484
|$
|60,766
|$
|189,563
|$
|152,008
Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the periods presented were impacted by:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Employee stock purchase plan activity
|$
|(4,824
|)
|$
|(3,653
|)
|$
|(5,314
|)
|$
|(6,283
|)
|Acquisition-related expenses
|(311
|)
|(663
|)
|(5,130
|)
|(1,326
|)
|Restructuring
|-
|(492
|)
|-
|(5,911
|)
|Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Income (loss) from operations
|$
|7,136
|$
|(2,083
|)
|$
|(18,023
|)
|$
|(19,831
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|44,882
|41,684
|147,311
|122,801
|Acquisition-related expenses
|113
|360
|6,815
|1,284
|Restructuring
|-
|-
|-
|6,070
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|6,782
|5,014
|19,183
|14,443
|Non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|58,913
|$
|44,975
|$
|155,286
|$
|124,767
|Operating margin
|2.8
|%
|(0.9
|)%
|(2.4
|)%
|(3.0
|)%
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|23.3
|%
|19.8
|%
|21.0
|%
|18.8
|%
|Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|2,260
|$
|(9,211
|)
|$
|(35,381
|)
|$
|(38,169
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|44,882
|41,684
|147,311
|122,801
|Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)
|(2,552
|)
|1,528
|(656
|)
|1,626
|Acquisition-related expenses(2)
|113
|360
|6,815
|1,284
|Restructuring(2)
|-
|-
|-
|6,070
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)
|6,782
|5,014
|19,183
|14,443
|Tax impact of acquisitions
|(47
|)
|(52
|)
|(147
|)
|(130
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|51,438
|$
|39,323
|$
|137,125
|$
|107,925
|Net earnings (loss) per share, diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.29
|)
|$
|(0.32
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|0.37
|0.35
|1.22
|1.04
|Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)
|(0.02
|)
|0.01
|(0.01
|)
|0.01
|Acquisition-related expenses(2)
|-
|0.01
|0.06
|0.01
|Restructuring(2)
|-
|-
|-
|0.05
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)
|0.05
|0.04
|0.16
|0.12
|Tax impact of acquisitions
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(3)
|-
|(0.01
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.03
|)
|Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.32
|$
|1.11
|$
|0.88
|Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net earnings (loss) per share, diluted
|121,953
|119,169
|120,516
|118,466
|Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted
|121,953
|123,288
|122,995
|123,206
(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.
(2) The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses, restructuring and the amortization of acquired intangible assets are not material.
(3) An adjustment to reconcile GAAP net earnings (loss) per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Gross profit
|$
|195,687
|$
|176,589
|$
|575,225
|$
|516,061
|Stock-based compensation
|3,495
|3,216
|10,270
|9,486
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|6,782
|5,014
|19,183
|14,443
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|205,964
|$
|184,819
|$
|604,678
|$
|539,990
|Gross margin
|77.5
|%
|77.8
|%
|77.9
|%
|77.7
|%
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|81.6
|%
|81.4
|%
|81.8
|%
|81.3
|%
|Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Sales and marketing expense
|$
|99,949
|$
|99,083
|$
|310,222
|$
|300,037
|Less: Stock-based compensation
|17,051
|15,941
|51,499
|47,517
|Less: Acquisition-related expenses
|8
|3
|1,320
|52
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
|$
|82,890
|$
|83,139
|$
|257,403
|$
|252,468
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense % of revenue
|32.8
|%
|36.6
|%
|34.8
|%
|38.0
|%
|Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Research and development expense
|$
|56,265
|$
|48,020
|$
|168,724
|$
|136,896
|Less: Stock-based compensation
|14,174
|12,435
|42,441
|35,395
|Less: Acquisition-related expenses
|3
|-
|1,774
|(20
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development expense
|$
|42,088
|$
|35,585
|$
|124,509
|$
|101,521
|Non-GAAP research and development expense % of revenue
|16.7
|%
|15.7
|%
|16.9
|%
|15.3
|%
|Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|General and administrative expense
|$
|32,337
|$
|31,569
|$
|114,302
|$
|92,889
|Less: Stock-based compensation
|10,162
|10,092
|43,101
|30,403
|Less: Acquisition-related expenses
|102
|357
|3,721
|1,252
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
|$
|22,073
|$
|21,120
|$
|67,480
|$
|61,234
|Non-GAAP general and administrative expense % of revenue
|8.7
|%
|9.3
|%
|9.1
|%
|9.2
|%
The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP earnings per share, free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.
|Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations
| Three Months Ending
December 31, 2025
| Year Ending
December 31, 2025
|(in millions)
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Forecasted income (loss) from operations
|$
|4.0
|$
|8.0
|$
|(13.9
|)
|$
|(9.9
|)
|Forecasted stock-based compensation
|44.6
|44.6
|191.9
|191.9
|Forecasted acquisition-related expenses
|0.3
|0.3
|7.0
|7.0
|Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets
|6.8
|6.8
|26.0
|26.0
|Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations
|$
|55.7
|$
|59.7
|$
|211.0
|$
|215.0
|Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
| Three Months Ending
December 31, 2025
| Year Ending
December 31, 2025
|(in millions, except per share data)
|Low
|High
|Low
|High
|Forecasted net loss(1)
|$
|(6.0
|)
|$
|(2.0
|)
|$
|(41.3
|)
|$
|(37.3
|)
|Forecasted stock-based compensation
|44.6
|44.6
|191.9
|191.9
|Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation
|2.3
|2.3
|1.6
|1.6
|Forecasted acquisition-related expenses
|0.3
|0.3
|7.0
|7.0
|Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets
|6.8
|6.8
|26.0
|26.0
|Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Forecasted non-GAAP net income
|$
|47.9
|$
|51.9
|$
|185.0
|$
|189.0
|Forecasted net loss per share, diluted(1)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.34
|)
|$
|(0.31
|)
|Forecasted stock-based compensation
|0.37
|0.37
|1.60
|1.60
|Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Forecasted acquisition-related expenses
|-
|-
|0.06
|0.06
|Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets
|0.06
|0.06
|0.22
|0.22
|Forecasted tax impact of acquisitions
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(2)
|(0.01
|)
|-
|(0.04
|)
|(0.04
|)
|Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.43
|$
|1.51
|$
|1.54
|Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted
|119.1
|119.1
|120.2
|120.2
|Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted
|121.5
|121.5
|122.5
|122.5
(1) The forecasted GAAP net loss assumes income tax expense of $5.6 million and $14.0 million in the three months and year ending December 31, 2025, respectively.
(2) Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.
|Forecasted Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow
| Year Ending
December 31, 2025
|(in millions)
|Low
|High
|Forecasted net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|255.6
|$
|265.6
|Forecasted purchases of property and equipment
|(13.0
|)
|(13.0
|)
|Forecasted capitalized software development costs
|(4.4
|)
|(4.4
|)
|Forecasted free cash flow
|238.2
|248.2
|Forecasted cash paid for interest and other financing costs
|26.8
|26.8
|Forecasted unlevered free cash flow
|$
|265.0
|$
|275.0
