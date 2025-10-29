Cipher Mining Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor And Industry Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFR) (“Cipher” or the“Company”), a leader in the development of industrial-scale data centers, today announced its participation in several upcoming industry conferences. Cipher's CEO, Tyler Page, may be featured in various discussions highlighting the Company's recent developments and growth strategy. If the presentation will be webcast, a link to such webcast will be posted on the Company's website at , as well as on Cipher's X and LinkedIn platforms ahead of each event.

Details of the Events:

Event: Cantor Crypto & AI/Energy Infrastructure Conference Date: Tuesday, November 11th, 2025 Event: J.P. Morgan U.S. Opportunities Forum Date: Wednesday, November 12th, 2025 – Thursday, November 13th, 2025 Event: Clear Street Disruptive Technology Conference Date: Thursday, November 20th, 2025

Webcast replays, if provided by the conference, will also be available in the Events section of Cipher's website at . For additional information, please contact the Cipher investor relations team at ....

About Cipher

Cipher is focused on the development and operation of industrial-scale data centers for bitcoin mining and HPC hosting. Cipher aims to be a market leader in innovation, including in bitcoin mining growth, data center construction and as a hosting partner to the world's largest HPC companies. To learn more about Cipher, please visit .

Website Disclosure

The company maintains a dedicated investor website at / (“Investors' Website”). Financial and other important information regarding the Company is routinely posted on and accessible through the Investors' Website. Cipher uses its Investors' Website as a distribution channel of material information about the Company, including through press releases, investor presentations, reports and notices of upcoming events. Cipher intends to use its Investors' Website as a channel of distribution to reach public investors and as a means of disclosing material non-public information for complying with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. In addition, you may sign up to automatically receive email alerts and other information about the Company by visiting the“Email Alerts” option under the Investors Resources section of Cipher's Investors' Website and submitting your email address.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Courtney Knight

Head of Investor Relations at Cipher Mining

...

Media Contact:

Ryan Dicovitsky

Dukas Linden Public Relations

...