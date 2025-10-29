NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results



Total revenues of $46.5 million, a 6% year-over-year improvement



Net income of $3.8 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.37, compared to net income of $4.1 million and diluted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter of 2024



Adjusted EBITDA of $7.0 million, consistent with the same quarter of 2024

$25.3 million in cash and $7.4 million of total debt as of September 30, 2025

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: NCSM) (the“Company,”“NCS,”“we” or“us”), a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies, today announced its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Review and Outlook

NCS's Chief Executive Officer, Ryan Hummer commented,“We continue to achieve strong operational and financial performance despite an uncertain industry and market environment, including robust initial contributions from Reservoir Metrics, LLC, and its related entities (“ResMetrics”), which we acquired in late July 2025. Our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter were each above the midpoint of the range we provided in our last earnings call. Our revenues, excluding ResMetrics, were up slightly for the quarter year-over-year, with U.S. and international revenues up 37% and 38%, respectively, offset by a decline in Canadian revenues of 19%, reflecting a slowdown in Canadian activity as evidenced by overall declining rig counts in Canada compared to one year ago. When including ResMetrics, our total revenues for the quarter increased by 6% year-over-year.

Our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 have improved by $15.4 million, or 13%, and $3.4 million, or 24%, respectively, as compared to 2024, as we continue to deliver on our strategic initiatives and benefit from the addition of ResMetrics.

We have maintained a strong balance sheet, ending the third quarter with over $25 million in cash and more than $19 million available under our undrawn credit facility, with only $7 million in debt comprised solely of finance leases. For the first nine months of 2025, our cash from operations improved by approximately $7 million and our free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest improved by over $6 million compared to the same period in 2024.

I am very pleased with the progress the ResMetrics and NCS Tracer Diagnostics teams have made integrating the businesses, with many operational integration initiatives ahead of schedule. Once fully integrated, we expect the combined business to be a market leader in reservoir analysis utilizing chemical tracer technology.

NCS has had strong results for the first nine months of 2025, and we look to carry this momentum through the end of the year. However, market conditions have continued to deteriorate, including reduced drilling and completion activity in Canada compared to one year ago, the potential for an oversupplied oil market late in 2025 due to production increases by OPEC+, and ongoing uncertainties related to tariffs and trade.

These results are reflective of the talent, effort and dedication of the outstanding teams at NCS, Repeat Precision and ResMetrics. By delivering on our core strategies, we are providing extraordinary outcomes to our customers, driving innovation in the industry and creating value for our shareholders.”

Financial Review

Total revenues were $46.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $44.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Product sales revenue was relatively flat overall for the respective periods. The United States and international markets experienced increased product sales primarily attributable to fracturing systems, including in the North Sea, as well as wellbore construction sales in the Middle East, offset by a decline in Canadian product sales which were impacted by lower rig counts during 2025. Services revenue increased in the United States by $4.7 million, primarily due to tracer diagnostics services, which includes an approximate $2 million contribution from ResMetrics. In Canada and internationally, services revenue declined primarily associated with the timing of tracer diagnostics projects.

Compared to the second quarter of 2025, total revenues increased by 28%, primarily due to an increase in Canada of 32%, reflecting the seasonal impact of spring break-up in the second quarter, along with a 26% increase in U.S. revenues supported in part by our ResMetrics acquisition, and a 16% increase in international revenues.

Gross profit was $18.6 million, or a gross margin of 40%, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $17.8 million, or a gross margin of 41%, for the third quarter of 2024. Gross margin for 2025 declined slightly, reflecting the mix of products sold and services provided during the respective periods, which was partially offset by favorable contributions from ResMetrics. Adjusted gross profit, which we define as total revenues less total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization ("DD&A"), was $19.4 million, or an adjusted gross margin of 42%, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $18.5 million, and 42%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2024.

Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses totaled $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.7 million compared to the same period in 2024. The primary driver of the increase was higher share-based compensation expense attributable to cash settled awards remeasured at the balance sheet date based on the price of our common stock and to a lesser extent additional expenses resulting from our ResMetrics acquisition. These increases were partially offset by lower salary and wage expense and professional fees.

Other income was $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2025 compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decline in other income reflects a benefit in 2024 associated with a technical services and assistance agreement with our local partner in Oman which did not recur in 2025.

Net income was $3.8 million, or $1.37 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to a net income of $4.1 million, or $1.60 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA was $7.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, a slight decrease of less than $0.1 million compared to the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to 16% for the same period a year ago.

Cash flow from operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 was a source of cash of $9.0 million, a $7.0 million increase compared to the same period in 2024. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest was a source of cash of $6.8 million compared to $0.4 million for the same period in 2024. The overall change in free cash flow was largely attributed to an increase in net income in 2025, which includes the results of ResMetrics since the date of acquisition, and our overall change in net working capital, partially offset by an increase in the amount distributed to our non-controlling interest in 2025.

Liquidity and Capital Expenditures

As of September 30, 2025, NCS had $25.3 million in cash, $7.4 million in total indebtedness related to finance lease obligations, and a borrowing base under the undrawn asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”) of $19.4 million. Our working capital, defined as current assets minus current liabilities, was $86.0 million and $80.2 million as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Net working capital, calculated as working capital, less cash and excluding the current maturities of long-term debt, was $63.0 million and $56.4 million as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The increase in net working capital was primarily attributable to an increase in accounts receivable and inventory, partially offset by a decrease in other current receivables.

NCS incurred capital expenditures, net of proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, of $0.3 million and $0.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and Net Working Capital are non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of these measures and a reconciliation, refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Legal Matter

In October 2025, the Federal Court of Appeal of Canada overturned the prior judgment against the Company in its patent dispute with Kobold Corporation, Kobold Completions Inc. and 2039974 Alberta Ltd. (“Kobold”), setting aside the findings of infringement and reducing the cost award from approximately $1.8 million to $0.9 million. The case was remitted to the trial court to reconsider whether Kobold's patent is invalid and whether additional costs should be returned to the Company.

About NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of highly engineered products and support services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well construction, well completions and field development strategies. NCS provides products and services primarily to exploration and production companies for use in onshore and offshore wells, predominantly wells that have been drilled with horizontal laterals in both unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas formations. NCS's products and services are utilized in oil and natural gas basins throughout North America and in selected international markets, including the North Sea, the Middle East, Argentina and China. NCS's common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“NCSM.” Additional information is available on the website,

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“seeks,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects” and similar references to future periods, or by the inclusion of forecasts or projections. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements we make regarding the outlook for our future business and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions and the following: declines in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and production activity in Canada, the United States and internationally; oil and natural gas price fluctuations; significant competition for our products and services that results in pricing pressures, reduced sales, or reduced market share; inability to successfully implement our strategy of increasing sales of products and services into the U.S. and international markets; loss of significant customers; losses and liabilities from uninsured or underinsured business activities and litigation; change in trade policy, including the impact of tariffs; our failure to identify and consummate potential acquisitions; the financial health of our customers including their ability to pay for products or services provided; our inability to integrate or realize the expected benefits from acquisitions; our inability to achieve suitable price increases to offset the impacts of cost inflation; loss of any of our key suppliers or significant disruptions negatively impacting our supply chain; risks in attracting and retaining qualified employees and key personnel; risks resulting from the operations of our joint venture arrangement; currency exchange rate fluctuations; impact of severe weather conditions; our inability to accurately predict customer demand, which may result in us holding excess or obsolete inventory; failure to comply with or changes to federal, state and local and non-U.S. laws and other regulations, including tax policies, anti-corruption and environmental regulations, guidelines and regulations for the use of explosives; impairment in the carrying value of long-lived assets including goodwill; system interruptions or failures, including complications with our enterprise resource planning system, cybersecurity breaches, identity theft or other disruptions that could compromise our information; our inability to successfully develop and implement new technologies, products and services that align with the needs of our customers, including addressing the shift to more non-traditional energy markets as part of the energy transition and the adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning; our inability to protect and maintain critical intellectual property assets, the inability to protect our current royalty income, or the losses and liabilities from adverse decisions in intellectual property disputes; loss of, or interruption to, our information and computer systems; our failure to establish and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; restrictions on the availability of our customers to obtain water essential to the drilling and hydraulic fracturing processes; changes in legislation or regulation governing the oil and natural gas industry, including restrictions on emissions of greenhouse gases; our inability to meet regulatory requirements for use of certain chemicals by our tracer diagnostics business; the reduction in our ABL Facility borrowing base or our inability to comply with the covenants in our debt agreements; and our inability to obtain sufficient liquidity on reasonable terms, or at all and other factors discussed or referenced in our filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date on which we make it. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

