NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results
| NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues
|Product sales
|$
|31,220
|$
|31,675
|$
|94,062
|$
|82,455
|Services
|15,318
|12,331
|38,935
|35,099
|Total revenues
|46,538
|44,006
|132,997
|117,554
|Cost of sales
|Cost of product sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below
|19,261
|19,408
|57,827
|51,309
|Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below
|7,864
|6,066
|20,904
|18,171
|Total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense shown below
|27,125
|25,474
|78,731
|69,480
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|14,815
|14,139
|44,636
|42,789
|Depreciation
|1,277
|1,188
|3,716
|3,395
|Amortization
|258
|168
|592
|502
|Income from operations
|3,063
|3,037
|5,322
|1,388
|Other income (expense)
|Interest expense, net
|(99
|)
|(108
|)
|(209
|)
|(323
|)
|Other income, net
|1,176
|1,523
|3,622
|4,863
|Foreign currency exchange (loss) gain
|(447
|)
|217
|751
|(788
|)
|Total other income
|630
|1,632
|4,164
|3,752
|Income before income tax
|3,693
|4,669
|9,486
|5,140
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(549
|)
|(35
|)
|(908
|)
|722
|Net income
|4,242
|4,704
|10,394
|4,418
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|434
|557
|1,606
|1,296
|Net income attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.
|$
|3,808
|$
|4,147
|$
|8,788
|$
|3,122
|Earnings per common share
|Basic earnings per common share attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.
|$
|1.47
|$
|1.63
|$
|3.40
|$
|1.23
|Diluted earnings per common share attributable to NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc.
|$
|1.37
|$
|1.60
|$
|3.22
|$
|1.21
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|2,594
|2,548
|2,586
|2,535
|Diluted
|2,778
|2,588
|2,729
|2,571
| NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|25,295
|$
|25,880
|Accounts receivable-trade, net
|36,063
|31,513
|Inventories, net
|44,097
|40,971
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,475
|2,063
|Other current receivables
|3,406
|5,143
|Total current assets
|111,336
|105,570
|Noncurrent assets
|Property and equipment, net
|20,030
|21,283
|Goodwill
|16,387
|15,222
|Identifiable intangibles, net
|6,291
|3,690
|Operating lease assets
|5,194
|5,911
|Deposits and other assets
|587
|712
|Deferred income taxes, net
|2,199
|424
|Total noncurrent assets
|50,688
|47,242
|Total assets
|$
|162,024
|$
|152,812
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable-trade
|$
|7,924
|$
|8,970
|Accrued expenses
|8,397
|8,351
|Income taxes payable
|293
|683
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,648
|1,602
|Contingent purchase consideration
|1,076
|-
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|2,326
|2,141
|Other current liabilities
|3,701
|3,672
|Total current liabilities
|25,365
|25,419
|Noncurrent liabilities
|Long-term debt, less current maturities
|5,111
|6,001
|Operating lease liabilities, long-term
|4,059
|4,891
|Other long-term liabilities
|206
|206
|Deferred income taxes, net
|170
|186
|Total noncurrent liabilities
|9,546
|11,284
|Total liabilities
|34,911
|36,703
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 11,250,000 shares authorized, 2,607,362 shares issued and 2,540,849 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 and 2,563,979 shares issued and 2,507,430 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024
|26
|26
|Additional paid-in capital
|449,245
|447,384
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(86,687
|)
|(87,604
|)
|Retained deficit
|(250,236
|)
|(259,024
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost, 66,513 shares at September 30, 2025 and 56,549 shares at December 31, 2024
|(2,211
|)
|(1,943
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|110,137
|98,839
|Non-controlling interest
|16,976
|17,270
|Total equity
|127,113
|116,109
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|162,024
|$
|152,812
| NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|10,394
|$
|4,418
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,308
|3,897
|Amortization of deferred loan costs
|156
|155
|Share-based compensation
|4,996
|3,403
|Provision for inventory obsolescence
|490
|945
|Deferred income tax (benefit) expense
|(1,715
|)
|3
|Gain on sale of property and equipment
|(501
|)
|(363
|)
|(Recovery of) provision for credit losses
|(6
|)
|44
|Net foreign currency unrealized (gain) loss
|(1,262
|)
|855
|Proceeds from note receivable
|-
|61
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable-trade
|(1,396
|)
|(13,050
|)
|Inventories, net
|(2,788
|)
|(1,210
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|3,154
|821
|Accounts payable-trade
|(451
|)
|1,124
|Accrued expenses
|(315
|)
|3,224
|Other liabilities
|(5,426
|)
|(2,433
|)
|Income taxes receivable/payable
|(594
|)
|188
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|9,044
|2,082
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(976
|)
|(1,083
|)
|Purchase and development of software and technology
|(61
|)
|(70
|)
|Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|735
|421
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|(5,758
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(6,060
|)
|(732
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Payments on finance leases
|(1,626
|)
|(1,442
|)
|Line of credit borrowings
|2,338
|3,062
|Payments of line of credit borrowings
|(2,338
|)
|(3,062
|)
|Treasury shares withheld
|(268
|)
|(237
|)
|Distribution to noncontrolling interest
|(1,900
|)
|(1,000
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(3,794
|)
|(2,679
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|225
|(61
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(585
|)
|(1,390
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period
|25,880
|16,720
|Cash and cash equivalents end of period
|$
|25,295
|$
|15,330
|Noncash investing and financing activities
|Assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities
|$
|795
|$
|2,145
|Assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities
|$
|407
|$
|-
|Debt assumed in acquisition of business
|$
|324
|$
|-
| NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
REVENUES BY GEOGRAPHIC AREA
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|United States
|Product sales
|$
|10,789
|$
|9,489
|$
|29,586
|$
|25,806
|Services
|6,357
|1,645
|10,544
|7,130
|Total United States
|17,146
|11,134
|40,130
|32,936
|Canada
|Product sales
|17,564
|22,140
|57,428
|53,078
|Services
|6,165
|6,725
|21,988
|19,514
|Total Canada
|23,729
|28,865
|79,416
|72,592
|Other Countries
|Product sales
|2,867
|46
|7,048
|3,571
|Services
|2,796
|3,961
|6,403
|8,455
|Total other countries
|5,663
|4,007
|13,451
|12,026
|Total
|Product sales
|31,220
|31,675
|94,062
|82,455
|Services
|15,318
|12,331
|38,935
|35,099
|Total revenues
|$
|46,538
|$
|44,006
|$
|132,997
|$
|117,554
NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and Net Working Capital (our“non-GAAP financial measures”) are not defined under generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), are not measures of net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, gross profit and gross margin (inclusive of DD&A), cash provided by (used in) operating activities, working capital or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, and are subject to important limitations. Our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in our industry and are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial performance as reported under GAAP, and they should not be considered as alternatives to net income (loss), income (loss) from operations, gross profit, gross margin, cash provided by (used in) operating activities, working capital or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or as alternatives to cash flow from operating activities as measures of our liquidity.
However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Less Distributions to Non-Controlling Interest and Net Working Capital are key metrics that management uses to assess the period-to-period performance of our core business operations or metrics that enable investors to assess our performance from period to period relative to the performance of other companies that are not subject to such factors, or who may provide similar non-GAAP measures in their public disclosures.
The tables below set forth reconciliations of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable measures of financial performance calculated under GAAP:
NET WORKING CAPITAL
Net working capital is defined as total current assets, excluding cash and cash equivalents, minus total current liabilities, excluding current maturities of long-term debt. Net working capital excludes cash and cash equivalents and current maturities of long-term debt in order to evaluate the investments in working capital that we believe are required to support our business. We believe that net working capital is useful in analyzing the cash flow and working capital needs of the Company, including determining the efficiencies of our operations and our ability to readily convert assets into cash.
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Working capital
|$
|85,971
|$
|80,151
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(25,295
|)
|(25,880
|)
|Current maturities of long term debt
|2,326
|2,141
|Net working capital
|$
|63,002
|$
|56,412
NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
Adjusted gross profit is defined as total revenues minus cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense, which we present as a separate line item in our statement of operations. Adjusted gross margin represents adjusted gross profit as a percentage of total revenues.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Total revenues
|$
|46,538
|$
|44,006
|$
|132,997
|$
|117,554
|Total cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense
|27,125
|25,474
|78,731
|69,480
|Total depreciation and amortization associated with cost of sales
|784
|699
|2,228
|1,968
|Gross Profit
|$
|18,629
|$
|17,833
|$
|52,038
|$
|46,106
|Gross Margin
|40
|%
|41
|%
|39
|%
|39
|%
|Exclude total depreciation and amortization associated with cost of sales
|(784
|)
|(699
|)
|(2,228
|)
|(1,968
|)
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|19,413
|$
|18,532
|$
|54,266
|$
|48,074
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|42
|%
|42
|%
|41
|%
|41
|%
NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA, ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA LESS SHARE-BASED COMPENSATION
EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, net, income tax expense and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted to exclude certain items which we believe are not reflective of ongoing operating performance or which, in the case of share-based compensation, is non-cash in nature. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues. Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation is defined as Adjusted EBITDA minus share-based compensation expense. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an important measure that excludes costs that do not reflect the Company's ongoing operating performance, legal proceedings for intellectual property as further described below, and certain costs associated with our capital structure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation presents our financial performance in a manner that is comparable to the presentation provided by many of our peers.
We periodically incur legal costs associated with the assertion of, or defense of, intellectual property, which we exclude from our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation, unless we believe that settlement will occur prior to any material legal spend (included in the table below as“Professional Fees”). Although these costs may recur between periods, depending on legal matters then outstanding or in process, we believe the timing of when these costs are incurred does not typically match the settlement or recoveries associated with such matters, and therefore, can distort our operating results. Similarly, we exclude from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation the one-time settlement or recovery payment associated with these excluded legal matters when realized but would not exclude any go forward royalties or payments, if applicable. We expect to continue to incur these legal costs for current matters under appeal and for any future cases that may go to trial, provided that the amount will vary by period.
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|4,242
|$
|4,704
|$
|10,394
|$
|4,418
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(549
|)
|(35
|)
|(908
|)
|722
|Interest expense, net
|99
|108
|209
|323
|Depreciation
|1,277
|1,188
|3,716
|3,395
|Amortization
|258
|168
|592
|502
|EBITDA
|5,327
|6,133
|14,003
|9,360
|Share-based compensation (a)
|663
|651
|1,861
|2,084
|Professional fees (b)
|389
|333
|1,748
|1,263
|Foreign currency exchange loss (gain) (c)
|447
|(217
|)
|(751
|)
|788
|Other (d)
|215
|175
|617
|573
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|7,041
|$
|7,075
|$
|17,478
|$
|14,068
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|15
|%
|16
|%
|13
|%
|12
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA Less Share-Based Compensation
|$
|6,378
|$
|6,424
|$
|15,617
|$
|11,984
| ___________________
|(a)
|Represents non-cash compensation charges related to share-based compensation granted to our officers, employees and directors.
|(b)
|Represents non-capitalizable costs of professional services primarily incurred or reversed in connection with our legal proceedings associated with the assertion of, or defense of, intellectual property as further described above as well as the cost incurred for the evaluation of actual and potential strategic transactions.
|(c)
|Represents realized and unrealized foreign currency exchange gains and losses primarily due to movement in the foreign currency exchange rates during the applicable periods.
|(d)
|Represents the impact of a research and development subsidy that is included in income tax expense in accordance with GAAP along with other charges and credits.
NCS MULTISTAGE HOLDINGS, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
FREE CASH FLOW AND FREE CASH FLOW LESS DISTRIBUTIONS TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less purchases of property and equipment (inclusive of the purchase and development of software and technology and excluding assets acquired through business combinations) plus proceeds from sales of property and equipment, as presented in our consolidated statement of cash flows. We define free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest as free cash flow less amounts reported in the financing activities section of the statement of cash flows as distributions to non-controlling interest. We believe free cash flow is useful because it provides information to investors regarding the cash that was available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures and other investment needs. We believe that free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest is useful because it provides information to investors regarding the cash that was available in the period that was in excess of our needs to fund our capital expenditures, other investment needs, and cash distributions to our joint venture partner.
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|9,044
|$
|2,082
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(976
|)
|(1,083
|)
|Purchase and development of software and technology
|(61
|)
|(70
|)
|Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|735
|421
|Free cash flow
|$
|8,742
|$
|1,350
|Distributions to non-controlling interest
|(1,900
|)
|(1,000
|)
|Free cash flow less distributions to non-controlling interest
|$
|6,842
|$
|350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment