Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.19 Per Share
About Hawkins, Inc.
Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading water treatment and specialty ingredients company that formulates, manufactures, distributes and blends products for its Water Treatment, Food & Health Sciences and Industrial Solutions customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company has 64 facilities in 28 states and creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $974 million of revenue in fiscal 2025 and has approximately 1,100 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit .
Contact:
Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
612/331-6910
