Mannkind Corporation To Hold 2025 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call On November 5, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, announced today that its third quarter 2025 financial results will be released before the market opens on November 5, 2025.

MannKind will host a webcast beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the financial results and provide a business update. The webcast will be accessible via a link on MannKind's website at . A replay will also be available in the same location within 24 hours following the call and be accessible for approximately 90 days.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming chronic disease care through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Focused on cardiometabolic and orphan lung diseases, we develop and commercialize treatments that address serious unmet medical needs, including diabetes, pulmonary hypertension, and fluid overload in heart failure and chronic kidney disease.

With deep expertise in drug-device combinations, MannKind aims to deliver therapies designed to fit seamlessly into daily life.

CONTACT: MannKind Contacts: Investor Relations Ana Kapor Email:... Media Relations Christie Iacangelo Email:...