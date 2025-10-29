Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results, Announces $0.19 Per Share Dividend



Revenues of $1.9 billion, net income of $66.7 million

Earnings per diluted share of $0.83

Challenging market conditions - particularly in new Class 8 truck sales - partially offset by strength of diversified business model in aftermarket, used truck sales and leasing

Absorption ratio 129.3% Board declares cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A and Class B common stock



NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUSHA & RUSHB), which operates the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, today announced that for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company achieved revenues of $1.881 billion and net income of $66.7 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared with revenues of $1.896 billion and net income of $79.1 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized a one-time, pre-tax charge of approximately $3.3 million, or $0.03 per share, related to property damage caused by Hurricane Helene. Additionally, the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.19 per share of Class A and Class B Common Stock, to be paid on December 12, 2025, to all shareholders of record as of November 12, 2025.

“The commercial vehicle industry continued to face challenging operating conditions in the third quarter of 2025. Freight rates remain depressed and overcapacity continues to weigh on the market. In addition, while the industry gained some clarity regarding the tariffs that will be imposed on certain commercial vehicles and parts beginning November 1, economic uncertainty and regulatory ambiguity remains, especially with respect to engine emissions regulations. These factors are impacting our customers' vehicle replacement decisions. On a positive note, we experienced modest gains in aftermarket revenue and light-duty vehicle sales. However, overall demand remained soft, particularly with respect to new heavy-duty and medium-duty commercial vehicle sales,” said W.M.“Rusty” Rush, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Rush Enterprises, Inc.

“The challenging industry conditions contributed to a slight decline in total revenues during the third quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2024, while an increase in the Company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses, due in part to increases in overall legal reserves with respect to pending litigation matters and recent increases in insurance retentions, contributed to a decrease in net income compared to the same period last year. Despite these headwinds, I am proud of the financial performance our team delivered in the third quarter. Their commitment to operational discipline and customer service was evident in our ability to maintain strong aftermarket results and manage expenses effectively. Our employees across the U.S. and Canada continue to demonstrate resilience, and I am deeply grateful for their dedication,” Rush added.

Operations

Aftermarket Products and Services

Aftermarket products and services accounted for approximately 63.7% of the Company's total gross profit in the third quarter of 2025, with parts, service and collision center revenues totaling $642.7 million, up 1.5% compared to the third quarter of 2024. The Company achieved a quarterly absorption ratio of 129.3% in the third quarter of 2025, compared to 132.6% in the third quarter of 2024.

“Despite ongoing market challenges, our aftermarket products and services business remained resilient in the third quarter. Our strategic focus on technician recruiting and retention, expanding our aftermarket sales force and identifying new customer segments helped offset weak demand, and we remain committed to our aftermarket strategic initiatives,” Rush added.

“Looking ahead, we expect aftermarket conditions to continue to be challenging for the remainder of the year. In addition to the seasonal decline that we typically experience in the fourth quarter of each year, we continue to experience weak demand due to the many challenges the industry is currently facing. However, we continue to believe that our diversified customer base, operational discipline and strong balance sheet position us well to navigate these headwinds. We remain focused on delivering value to our customers and solid returns to our shareholders, even as market conditions show no signs of significant improvement in the near term,” he said.

Commercial Vehicle Sales

New U.S. Class 8 retail truck sales totaled 54,078 units in the third quarter of 2025, down 18.9% compared to the same period last year, according to ACT Research. The Company sold 3,120 new Class 8 trucks in the U.S. during the third quarter, a decrease of 11.0% compared to the third quarter of 2024, which accounted for 5.8% of the new U.S. Class 8 truck market. ACT Research forecasts U.S. retail sales of new Class 8 trucks to total 216,300 units in 2025, a 12.5% decrease compared to 2024. The Company sold 95 new Class 8 trucks in Canada during the third quarter of 2025, accounting for 1.5% of the new Canadian Class 8 truck market.

The decline in new Class 8 truck sales was primarily driven by continued weak demand from large over-the-road fleet customers caused by the three-year long freight recession, in addition to weak demand caused by uncertainty regarding tariffs and engine emissions regulations. However, demand from our vocational customers remained stable, which helped offset some of the softness in over-the-road fleet activity and underscored the strength of our diversified customer base,” said Rush

“Looking ahead, while we expect a very challenging end to 2025 and start to 2026 from a new truck sales perspective, there are reasons for cautious optimism in the second half of 2026. If emission laws remain unchanged and retail sales continue to be below replacement levels for the next couple of quarters, the accelerating pace of capacity exits-evidenced by the increasing number of bankruptcies of small carriers and increased enforcement of government policies regarding English language proficiency and non-domiciled drivers-could help rebalance the freight market. Additionally, potential demand drivers such as the consumption of excess inventories from import pull-forwards, evolving tax and monetary policies, and clarification of trade policy may further support a recovery in truck sales as market conditions stabilize,” he added.

New U.S. Class 4 through 7 retail commercial vehicle sales totaled 53,174 units in the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of 17.4% compared to the same period last year, according to ACT Research. The Company sold 2,979 Class 4 through 7 medium-duty commercial vehicles in the U.S. in the third quarter, a decrease of 8.3% compared to the third quarter of 2024, which accounted for 5.6% of the total new U.S. Class 4 through 7 commercial vehicle market. ACT Research forecasts U.S. retail sales for new Class 4 through 7 commercial vehicles to be approximately 227,225 units in 2025, an 11.8% decrease compared to 2024. The Company sold 448 Class 5 through 7 commercial vehicles in Canada during the third quarter of 2025, accounting for 10.7% of the new Canadian Class 5 through 7 commercial vehicle market.

“While overall economic conditions continue to be a headwind for Class 4 through 7 vehicle sales, our performance this quarter outpaced the market. Our results were bolstered by a significant increase in bus sales driven by a recent acquisition of an IC Bus franchise in Canada. This strategic expansion allowed us to capture new customer segments and strengthen our presence in the Canadian commercial vehicle market. In addition, we believe our Ready-to-Roll inventory program and disciplined inventory management continues to differentiate us from our competitors, enabling us to respond quickly to customer needs,” said Rush.

“Looking ahead, we remain cautious with respect to customer demand for new medium-duty commercial vehicles. However, we believe our current inventory levels are appropriate to meet near-term demand, and quoting activity remains steady across key customer groups. We expect that new Class 4–7 commercial vehicle sales will remain stable through the remainder of the year,” he continued.

The Company sold 1,814 used commercial vehicles in the third quarter of 2025, a 0.8% decrease compared to the third quarter of 2024.“While used truck pricing has stabilized, financing remains a challenge for many buyers. However, we believe our inventory levels are aligned with market demand, and we continue to see consistent activity in the used truck market. Unlike the new truck market, the used market is less impacted by tariff-related price increases and regulatory uncertainty, which we believe may support customer demand, and may also bolster used truck pricing in the near term,” Rush stated.

Leasing and Rental

Rush Truck Leasing operates PacLease and Idealease franchises across the United States and Canada, with more than 10,000 trucks in its lease and rental fleet and more than 2,200 trucks under contract maintenance agreements. Lease and rental revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $93.3 million, up 4.7% compared to the third quarter of 2024.“Rush Truck Leasing continued its strong performance in the third quarter, reinforcing its role as one of the most consistent and reliable revenue streams in our organization. Leasing and rental is less cyclical than commercial vehicle sales, which helps add some predictability to our business, particularly during periods of uncertainty in the commercial vehicle sales markets. Our full-service leasing operations are benefitting from a modernized fleet and disciplined cost management, and we expect that our leasing and rental operations will maintain their strength and stability through the remainder of 2025,” Rush said.

Financial Highlights

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company's gross revenues totaled $1.881 billion, a 0.8% decrease from $1.896 billion in the third quarter of 2024. Net income for the quarter was $66.7 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, compared to net income of $79.1 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. In the third quarter of 2024, the Company recognized a one-time, pre-tax charge of approximately $3.3 million, or $0.03 per share, related to property damage caused by Hurricane Helene. In the third quarter of 2025, the Company's Selling, General and Administrative expenses were higher than normal, in part due to an increase in overall legal reserves with respect to pending litigation matters and recent increases in insurance retentions.

Aftermarket revenues were $642.7 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared to $633.0 million in the third quarter of 2024. The Company delivered 3,215 new heavy-duty trucks, 3,427 new medium-duty commercial vehicles, 858 new light-duty commercial vehicles and 1,814 used commercial vehicles during the third quarter of 2025, compared to 3,604 new heavy-duty trucks, 3,379 new medium-duty commercial vehicles, 574 new light-duty commercial vehicles and 1,829 used commercial vehicles during the third quarter of 2024.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased $9.2 million of its common stock pursuant to its stock repurchase plan and has repurchased a total of $130.6 million of the $200.0 million that is currently authorized by its Board of Directors. In addition, the Company paid a cash dividend of $14.8 million during the third quarter.

“Despite persistent economic uncertainty and continued challenges across the commercial vehicle industry, I believe we delivered solid results in the third quarter. Our team remained focused on operational discipline and customer service, which helped us maintain strong performance in our aftermarket and leasing businesses, both of which continue to provide reliable revenues and profits despite the softness in new Class 8 truck and new Class 4-7 commercial vehicle demand. We also saw encouraging signs in light-duty and bus sales, supported by our recent acquisition of an IC Bus franchise in Canada, which further expanded our reach and diversified our customer base. While we remain cautious about the broader macroeconomic environment and the impact of tariffs and continued regulatory uncertainty on demand for new commercial vehicles, I am confident in our team's ability to adapt and execute as conditions evolve,” said Rush.

Conference Call Information

Rush Enterprises will host its quarterly conference call to discuss earnings for the third quarter of 2025 on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 10 a.m. Eastern/9 a.m. Central. The call can be heard live via the Internet at

.

Participants may register for the call at:



While not required, it is recommended that you join the event 10 minutes prior to the start.

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, the webcast replay will be available at

.

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is the premier solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry. The Company owns and operates Rush Truck Centers, the largest network of commercial vehicle dealerships in North America, with more than 150 locations in 23 states and Ontario, Canada. These vehicle centers, strategically located in high traffic areas on or near major highways throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada, represent truck and bus manufacturers, including Peterbilt, International, Hino, Isuzu, Ford, Dennis Eagle, IC Bus and Blue Bird. They offer an integrated approach to meeting customer needs – from sales of new and used vehicles to aftermarket parts, service and body shop operations plus financing, insurance, leasing and rental. Rush Enterprises' operations also provide CNG fuel systems (through its investment in Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies, Inc.), telematics products and other vehicle technologies, as well as vehicle up-fitting, chrome accessories and tires. For more information, please visit us at and , on Twitter @rushtruckcenter and Facebook/rushtruckcenters.

Certain statements contained in this release, including those concerning current and projected market conditions, sales forecasts, market share forecasts s and anticipated demand for the Company's services, are“forward-looking” statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements only speak as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no obligation to update the information included in this release. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, competitive factors, general U.S. economic conditions, economic conditions in the new and used commercial vehicle markets, customer relations, relationships with vendors, inflation and the interest rate environment, governmental regulation and supervision, including engine emission regulations, U.S. and global trade policies, product introductions and acceptance, changes in industry practices, one-time events and other factors described herein and in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. In addition, the declaration and payment of cash dividends and authorization of future share repurchase programs remains at the sole discretion of the Company's Board of Directors and the issuance of future dividends and authorization of future share repurchase programs will depend upon the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects, applicable law and other factors that may be deemed relevant by the Company's Board of Directors. Although we believe that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are many factors that could affect our actual business and financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. All future written and oral forward-looking statements by us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. Except for our ongoing obligations to disclose material information as required by the federal securities laws, we do not have any obligations or intention to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

-Tables and Additional Information to Follow-

RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands, Except Shares and Per Share Amounts)