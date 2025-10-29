Rush Enterprises, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results, Announces $0.19 Per Share Dividend
|September 30,
|December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
|(unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|242,005
|$
|228,131
|Accounts receivable, net
|268,228
|345,346
|Note receivable, affiliate
|6,706
|9,536
|Inventories, net
|1,662,256
|1,787,744
|Prepaid expenses and other
|38,127
|18,958
|Total current assets
|2,217,322
|2,389,715
|Property and equipment, net
|1,693,629
|1,615,635
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|123,756
|111,408
|Goodwill, net
|440,754
|427,493
|Other assets, net
|77,601
|73,296
|Total assets
|$
|4,553,062
|$
|4,617,547
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Floor plan notes payable
|$
| 1,007,092
|$
| 1,081,199
|Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt
|125
|–
|Current maturities of finance lease obligations
|36,093
|38,476
|Current maturities of operating lease obligations
|18,407
|15,866
|Trade accounts payable
|280,647
|244,018
|Customer deposits
|102,123
|109,751
|Accrued expenses
|178,120
|160,809
|Total current liabilities
| 1,622,607
| 1,650,119
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|263,007
|408,440
|Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities
|89,603
|92,235
|Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities
|108,095
|97,874
|Other long-term liabilities
|34,555
|28,060
|Deferred income taxes, net
|198,449
|178,916
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares outstanding in 2025 and 2024
|–
|–
|Common stock, par value $.01 per share; 105,000,000 Class A shares and 35,000,000 Class B shares authorized; 61,274,139 Class A shares and 16,566,260 Class B shares outstanding in 2025; and 62,604,986 Class A shares and 16,662,633 Class B shares outstanding in 2024
|834
|824
|Additional paid-in capital
|628,080
|587,639
| Treasury stock, at cost: 3,358,784 Class A shares and 2,204,811 Class
B shares in 2025; and 1,387,013 Class A shares and 1,783,806 Class
B shares in 2024
|(262,495
|)
| (136,235
| )
|Retained earnings
|1,854,537
| 1,698,614
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(6,457
|)
|(9,293
|)
|Total Rush Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity
|2,214,499
|2,141,549
|Noncontrolling interest
|22,247
|20,354
|Total shareholders' equity
|2,236,746
|2,161,903
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|4,553,062
|$
|4,617,547
RUSH ENTERPRISES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Revenues
|New and used commercial vehicle sales
|$
|1,134,856
|$
|1,163,255
|$
|3,457,130
|$
|3,586,882
|Parts and service sales
|642,658
|633,045
|1,897,984
|1,909,672
|Lease and rental
|93,304
|89,129
|276,681
|264,696
|Finance and insurance
|5,575
|5,780
|16,339
|17,111
|Other
|4,372
|4,924
|14,168
|16,799
|Total revenue
|1,880,765
|1,896,133
| 5,662,302
|5,795,160
|Cost of products sold
|New and used commercial vehicle sales
|1,034,698
|1,053,512
|3,152,875
|3,239,431
|Parts and service sales
|403,811
|399,973
|1,198,565
|1,204,360
|Lease and rental
|67,504
|63,607
|198,679
|190,064
|Total cost of products sold
|1,506,013
|1,517,092
|4,550,119
|4,633,855
|Gross profit
|374,752
|379,041
|1,112,183
|1,161,305
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|256,403
|239,741
|757,187
|754,774
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|18,155
|19,134
|53,022
|51,376
|Gain (loss) on disposition of assets
|(164
|)
|588
|131
|690
|Operating income
|100,030
|120,754
|302,105
|355,845
|Other income (expense)
|(438
|)
|149
|(1,250
|)
|370
|Interest expense, net
|11,718
|17,664
|37,307
|55,101
|Income before taxes
|87,874
|103,329
|263,548
|301,114
|Provision for income taxes
|20,136
|23,819
|62,204
|71,422
|Net income
|67,738
|79,420
|201,344
|229,692
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling Interests
|1,048
|288
|1,894
|291
|Net income attributable to Rush Enterprises, Inc.
|$
|66,690
|$
|79,132
|$
|199,450
|$
|229,401
|Net income attributable to Rush Enterprises, Inc. per share of common stock:
|Basic
|$
|0.85
|$
|1.00
|$
|2.53
|$
|2.91
|Diluted
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.97
|$
|2.46
|$
|2.81
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|78,235
|79,216
|78,759
|78,878
|Diluted
|80,593
|81,884
|81,167
|81,607
|Dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.52
This press release and the attached financial tables contain certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules, such as Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Total Debt, Adjusted Net (cash) Debt, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Invested Capital, which exclude certain items disclosed in the attached financial tables. The Company provides reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
Management believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information about the results of operations of the Company for the current and past periods. Management believes that investors should have the same information available to them that management uses to assess the Company's operating performance and capital structure. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors are cautioned that non-GAAP financial measures utilized by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.
|Three Months Ended
|Commercial Vehicle Sales Revenue (in thousands)
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|New heavy-duty vehicles
|$
|591,802
|$
|677,882
|New medium-duty vehicles (including bus sales revenue)
|393,831
|361,813
|New light-duty vehicles
|49,606
|33,510
|Used vehicles
|95,304
|81,285
|Other vehicles
|4,313
|8,765
|Absorption Ratio
|129.3
|%
|132.6
|%
Absorption Ratio
Management uses several performance metrics to evaluate the performance of its commercial vehicle dealerships and considers Rush Truck Centers'“absorption ratio” to be of critical importance. Absorption ratio is calculated by dividing the gross profit from the parts, service and collision center departments by the overhead expenses of all of a dealership's departments, except for the selling expenses of the new and used commercial vehicle departments and carrying costs of new and used commercial vehicle inventory. When 100% absorption is achieved, then gross profit from the sale of a commercial vehicle, after sales commissions and inventory carrying costs, directly impacts operating profit.
|Debt Analysis (in thousands)
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Floor plan notes payable
|$
| 1,007,092
|$
|1,285,033
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|125
|─
|Current maturities of finance lease obligations
|36,093
|38,693
|Long-term debt, net of current maturities
|263,007
|399,674
|Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities
|89,603
|92,061
|Total Debt (GAAP)
|1,395,920
|1,815,461
|Adjustments:
|Debt related to lease & rental fleet
|(385,370
|)
|(526,443
|)
|Floor plan notes payable
|(1,007,092
|)
|(1,285,033
|)
|Adjusted Total Debt (Non-GAAP)
|3,458
|3,985
|Adjustment:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(242,005
|)
|(185,073
|)
|Adjusted Net Debt (Cash) (Non-GAAP)
|$
|(238,547
|)
|$
|(181,088
|)
Management uses“Adjusted Total Debt” to reflect the Company's estimated financial obligations less debt related to lease and rental fleet (L&RFD) and floor plan notes payable (FPNP), and“Adjusted Net (Cash) Debt” to present the amount of Adjusted Total Debt net of cash and cash equivalents on the Company's balance sheet. The FPNP is used to finance the Company's new and used inventory, with its principal balance changing daily as vehicles are purchased and sold and the sale proceeds are used to repay the notes. Consequently, in managing the business, management views the FPNP as interest bearing accounts payable, representing the cost of acquiring the vehicle that is then repaid when the vehicle is sold, as the Company's floor plan credit agreements require it to repay loans used to purchase vehicles when such vehicles are sold. The Company has the capacity to finance all of its lease and rental fleet under its lines of credit established for this purpose, but may choose to only partially finance the lease and rental fleet depending on business conditions and its management of cash and interest expense. The Company's lease and rental fleet inventory are either: (i) leased to customers under long-term lease arrangements; or (ii) to a lesser extent, dedicated to the Company's rental business. In both cases, the lease and rental payments received fully cover the capital costs of the lease and rental fleet (i.e., the interest expense on the borrowings used to acquire the vehicles and the depreciation expense associated with the vehicles), plus a profit margin for the Company. The Company believes excluding the FPNP and L&RFD from the Company's total debt for this purpose provides management with supplemental information regarding the Company's capital structure and leverage profile and assists investors in performing analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by Company management and research analysts.“Adjusted Total Debt” and“Adjusted Net (Cash) Debt” are both non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the Company's debt obligations, as reported in the Company's consolidated balance sheet in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may vary among companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
|Twelve Months Ended
|EBITDA (in thousands)
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Net Income attributable to Rush Enterprises, Inc. (GAAP)
|$
|274,202
|$
|307,448
|Provision for income taxes
|83,627
|98,145
|Interest expense
|53,064
|70,603
|Depreciation and amortization
|70,195
|66,475
|(Gain) on sale of assets
|(250
|)
|$
|937
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|480,838
|543,608
|Adjustments:
|Interest expense associated with FPNP and L&RFD
|(54,844
|)
|(71,439
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|425,994
|$
|472,169
The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, for the twelve months ended each period presented, as additional information about its operating results. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA that excludes the addition of interest expense associated with FPNP and the L&RFD to EBITDA is consistent with management's presentation of Adjusted Total Debt, in each case reflecting management's view of interest expense associated with the FPNP and L&RFD as an operating expense of the Company, and to provide management with supplemental information regarding operating results and to assist investors in performing analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by management and research analyst.“EBITDA” and“Adjusted EBITDA” are both non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net income of the Company, as reported in the Company's consolidated statements of income in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may vary among companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
|Twelve Months Ended
|Free Cash Flow ( in thousands)
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Net cash provided by operations (GAAP)
|$
|1,139,643
|$
|311,922
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(447,644
|)
|(384,033
|)
|Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)
|691,999
|(72,111
|)
|Adjustments:
|Draws (payments) on floor plan financing, net
|(291,925
|)
|163,109
|Acquisitions of L&RF assets
|344,016
|285,404
|Non-maintenance capital expenditures
|50,187
|21,753
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
|$
|794,278
|$
|398,156
“Free Cash Flow” and“Adjusted Free Cash Flow” are key financial measures of the Company's ability to generate cash from operating its business. Free Cash Flow is calculated by subtracting the acquisition of property and equipment included in the Cash flows from investing activities from Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities. For purposes of deriving Adjusted Free Cash Flow from the Company's operating cash flow, Company management makes the following adjustments: (i) adds back draws (or subtracts payments) on the floor plan financing that are included in Cash flows from financing activities, as their purpose is to finance the vehicle inventory that is included in Cash flows from operating activities; (ii) adds back lease and rental fleet purchases that are included in acquisition of property and equipment (iii) adds back non-maintenance capital expenditures that are for growth and expansion (i.e. building of new dealership facilities) that are not considered necessary to maintain the current level of cash generated by the business.“Free Cash Flow” and“Adjusted Free Cash Flow” are both presented so that investors have the same financial data that management uses in evaluating the Company's cash flows from operating activities.“Free Cash Flow” and“Adjusted Free Cash Flow” are both non-GAAP financial measures and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operations of the Company, as reported in the Company's consolidated statement of cash flows in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may vary among companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
|Invested Capital (in thousands)
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Total Rush Enterprises, Inc. Shareholders' equity (GAAP)
|$
|2,214,499
|$
|2,083,145
|Adjusted net debt (cash) (Non-GAAP)
|(393,459
|)
|(181,088
|)
|Adjusted Invested Capital (Non-GAAP)
|$
|1,821,040
|$
|1,902,057
“Adjusted Invested Capital” is a key financial measure used by the Company to calculate its return on invested capital. For purposes of this analysis, management excludes L&RFD, FPNP, and cash and cash equivalents, for the reasons provided in the debt analysis above and uses Adjusted Net Debt in the calculation. The Company believes this approach provides management a more accurate picture of the Company's leverage profile and capital structure and assists investors in performing analysis that is consistent with financial models developed by Company management and research analysts.“Adjusted Net (Cash) Debt” and“Adjusted Invested Capital” are both non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures may vary among companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
Contact:
Rush Enterprises, Inc., New Braunfels
Steven L. Keller, 830-302-5226
Legal Disclaimer:
