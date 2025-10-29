Teekay Tankers Ltd. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results And Declares Dividend

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teekay Tankers Ltd. (Teekay Tankers or the Company) (NYSE: TNK) today reported the Company's results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and announced that its Board of Directors has declared its fixed cash dividend of $0.25 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The cash dividend is payable on November 21, 2025 to all shareholders of record as at November 10, 2025.

The full earnings release and Teekay Group's earnings presentation are available on the Company's website here.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers has a fleet of 34 double-hull tankers (including 17 Suezmax tankers, 16 Aframax / LR2 tankers, and 1 VLCC tanker), and also has three time chartered-in oil and product tankers. Teekay Tankers' vessels are typically employed through a mix of spot tanker market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Tankers manages and operates vessels for the Australian Government and Australian energy companies as part of the marine services provided by the Company and owns a ship-to-ship transfer business that performs full service lightering and lightering support operations in the U.S. Gulf and Caribbean. Teekay Tankers was formed in December 2007 by Teekay Corporation Ltd.

Teekay Tankers' Class A common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TNK.”

