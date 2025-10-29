Hawkins, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
|Six months ended
|(In thousands)
| September 28,
2025
| September 29,
2024
| September 28,
2025
| September 29,
2024
|Net Income (GAAP)
|$
|22,598
|$
|24,118
|$
|51,773
|$
|52,997
|Interest expense, net
|3,832
|1,427
|7,101
|2,690
|Income tax expense
|8,231
|8,873
|18,062
|18,681
|Amortization of intangibles
|5,527
|3,196
|10,348
|5,998
|Depreciation expense
|7,735
|6,731
|15,205
|13,258
|Non-cash compensation expense
|2,375
|1,832
|4,587
|3,299
|Non-recurring acquisition expenses
|70
|94
|940
|282
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|50,368
|$
|46,271
|$
|108,016
|$
|97,205
| HAWKINS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per-share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
| September 28,
2025
| September 29,
2024
| September 28,
2025
| September 29,
2024
|Sales
|$
|280,434
|$
|247,029
|$
|573,706
|$
|502,908
|Cost of sales
|(212,791
|)
|(186,807
|)
|(433,701
|)
|(378,031
|)
|Gross profit
|67,643
|60,222
|140,005
|124,877
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|(33,703
|)
|(26,477
|)
|(64,732
|)
|(51,341
|)
|Operating income
|33,940
|33,745
|75,273
|73,536
|Interest expense, net
|(3,832
|)
|(1,427
|)
|(7,101
|)
|(2,690
|)
|Other income
|721
|673
|1,663
|832
|Income before income taxes
|30,829
|32,991
|69,835
|71,678
|Income tax expense
|(8,231
|)
|(8,873
|)
|(18,062
|)
|(18,681
|)
|Net income
|$
|22,598
|$
|24,118
|$
|51,773
|$
|52,997
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic
|20,737,743
|20,757,397
|20,727,614
|20,786,938
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted
|20,845,744
|20,860,418
|20,837,595
|20,898,641
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.09
|$
|1.16
|$
|2.50
|$
|2.55
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.08
|$
|1.16
|$
|2.48
|$
|2.54
|Cash dividends declared per common share
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.37
|$
|0.34
| HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share data)
| September 28,
2025
| March 30,
2025
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,415
|$
|5,103
|Trade accounts receivables, net
|131,090
|131,795
|Inventories
|92,905
|83,512
|Income taxes receivable
|-
|2,864
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,148
|7,417
|Total current assets
|239,558
|230,691
|PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT:
|455,889
|420,953
|Less accumulated depreciation
|208,446
|195,667
|Net property, plant, and equipment
|247,443
|225,286
|OTHER ASSETS:
|Right-of-use assets
|17,404
|13,449
|Goodwill
|222,145
|135,409
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|241,077
|150,121
|Deferred compensation plan asset
|13,950
|11,185
|Other
|2,587
|3,726
|Total other assets
|497,163
|313,890
|Total assets
|$
|984,164
|$
|769,867
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable - trade
|$
|55,270
|$
|61,195
|Accrued payroll and employee benefits
|14,726
|19,659
|Income tax payable
|1,218
|-
|Current portion of long-term debt
|9,812
|9,913
|Environmental remediation
|7,700
|7,700
|Other current liabilities
|9,834
|8,668
|Total current liabilities
|98,560
|107,135
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|268,328
|138,906
|Long-term lease liability
|15,114
|10,920
|Pension withdrawal liability
|2,960
|3,155
|Deferred income taxes
|22,155
|22,356
|Deferred compensation liability
|15,233
|13,132
|Earnout liabilities
|54,556
|12,604
|Other long-term liabilities
|290
|1,367
|Total long-term liabilities
|378,636
|202,440
|Total liabilities
|477,196
|309,575
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
| Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,740,284 and 20,684,621
shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2025 and March 30, 2025, respectively
|207
|207
|Additional paid-in capital
|27,261
|24,094
|Retained earnings
|478,309
|434,259
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|1,191
|1,732
|Total shareholders' equity
|506,968
|460,292
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|984,164
|$
|769,867
| HAWKINS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
|Six Months Ended
| September 28,
2025
| September 29,
2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|51,773
|$
|52,997
|Reconciliation to cash flows:
|Depreciation and amortization
|25,553
|19,256
|Change in fair value of earnout liabilities
|(1,048
|)
|684
|Operating leases
|1,881
|1,607
|Gain on deferred compensation assets
|(1,664
|)
|(833
|)
|Stock compensation expense
|4,587
|3,299
|Other
|8
|(32
|)
|Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash:
|Trade receivables
|5,140
|616
|Inventories
|(5,196
|)
|(6,403
|)
|Accounts payable
|(11,013
|)
|(4,218
|)
|Accrued liabilities
|(4,209
|)
|(7,285
|)
|Lease liabilities
|(1,897
|)
|(1,624
|)
|Income taxes
|4,082
|341
|Other
|3,034
|811
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|71,031
|59,216
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
|(24,342
|)
|(21,286
|)
|Acquisitions
|(162,508
|)
|(25,400
|)
|Other
|1,037
|357
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(185,813
|)
|(46,329
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Cash dividends declared and paid
|(7,723
|)
|(7,121
|)
|New shares issued
|1,609
|1,297
|Payroll taxes paid in exchange for shares withheld
|(3,028
|)
|(2,541
|)
|Shares repurchased
|-
|(9,149
|)
|Payments on revolving loan
|(40,000
|)
|(40,000
|)
|Payments for debt issuance costs
|(764
|)
|-
|Proceeds from revolving loan borrowings
|170,000
|45,000
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|120,094
|(12,514
|)
|NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|5,312
|373
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|5,103
|7,153
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD
|$
|10,415
|$
|7,526
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|13,980
|$
|18,340
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|7,182
|$
|2,923
|Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable
|$
|1,568
|$
|1,094
| HAWKINS, INC.
REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
| Water
Treatment
| Food &
Health Sciences
| Industrial
Solutions
|Total
|Three months ended September 28, 2025:
|Sales
|$
|150,908
|$
|72,914
|$
|56,612
|$
|280,434
|Cost of sales - materials
|88,814
|53,153
|45,131
|187,098
|Cost of sales - operational overhead
|18,833
|4,280
|2,580
|25,693
|Gross profit
|43,261
|15,481
|8,901
|67,643
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|22,071
|8,084
|3,548
|33,703
|Operating income
|21,190
|7,397
|5,353
|33,940
|Three months ended September 29, 2024:
|Sales
|$
|124,528
|$
|71,402
|$
|51,099
|$
|247,029
|Cost of sales - materials
|71,264
|51,054
|40,305
|162,623
|Cost of sales - operational overhead
|17,336
|4,283
|2,565
|24,184
|Gross profit
|35,928
|16,065
|8,229
|60,222
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|15,825
|7,456
|3,196
|26,477
|Operating income
|20,103
|8,609
|5,033
|33,745
|Six months ended September 28, 2025:
|Sales
|$
|300,474
|$
|162,091
|$
|111,141
|$
|573,706
|Cost of sales - materials
|177,973
|118,967
|87,979
|384,919
|Cost of sales - operational overhead
|35,493
|8,295
|4,994
|48,782
|Gross profit
|87,008
|34,829
|18,168
|140,005
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|41,156
|16,465
|7,111
|64,732
|Operating income
|45,852
|18,364
|11,057
|75,273
|Six months ended September 29, 2024:
|Sales
|$
|241,704
|$
|156,495
|$
|104,709
|$
|502,908
|Cost of sales - materials
|137,261
|112,601
|82,246
|332,108
|Cost of sales - operational overhead
|33,307
|7,926
|4,690
|45,923
|Gross profit
|71,136
|35,968
|17,773
|124,877
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|29,904
|14,821
|6,616
|51,341
|Operating income
|41,232
|21,147
|11,157
|73,536
Forward-Looking Statements. Various remarks in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include those relating to consumer demand for products containing our ingredients and the impacts of those demands, expectations for results in our business segments and the timing of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These statements are not historical facts, but rather are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections, and our beliefs and assumptions. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terms, including“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“could,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“predict,”“should,” or“will” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terms. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and are difficult to predict. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in forward looking statements based on a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in competition and price pressures, changes in demand and customer requirements or processes for our products, availability of product and disruptions to supplies, interruptions in production resulting from hazards, transportation limitations or other extraordinary events outside our control that may negatively impact our business or the supply chains in which we participate, changes in imported products and tariff levels, the availability of products and the prices at which they are available, the acceptance of new products by our customers and the timing of any such acceptance, and changes in product supplies. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect future financial results is included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2025, as updated from time to time in amendments and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Investors should take such risks into account when making investment decisions. Shareholders and other readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect our management's view only as of the date hereof. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
|Contacts:
|Jeffrey P. Oldenkamp
|Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
|612/331-6910
|...
