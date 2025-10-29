CBIZ Reports Third Quarter And Nine Month 2025 Results



CLEVELAND, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) (“CBIZ” or the“Company”), a leading national professional services advisor, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results, which were largely in line with our expectations. Our core, recurring essential businesses continued to perform well, and improved market conditions also resulted in improved growth within our non-recurring businesses,” said Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and CEO.

“We are seeing strong validation of the Marcum acquisition, including better than expected synergies, and are well positioned to drive sustainable long-term growth as we bring our unique value proposition to our clients and prospects in the high-growth U.S. middle market."

For the third quarter of 2025, CBIZ recorded revenue of $693.8 million, an increase of $254.9 million, or 58.1%, compared with $438.9 million reported for the same period in 2024. Net income was $30.1 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared with $35.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Excluding acquisition-related integration expenses, amortization of intangible assets, and other non-recurring gains and losses, Adjusted net income was $63.5 million in the third quarter of 2025, compared with Adjusted net income of $46.9 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.01 for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of 8.5%, compared with Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.93 for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025 was $120.0 million, up 57.4%, compared with $76.3 million for the same period in 2024.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, CBIZ recorded revenue of $2,215.3 million, an increase of $862.1 million or 63.7%, over the $1,353.2 million recorded for the same period in 2024. Net income was $194.9 million, or $3.06 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, compared with $131.8 million, or $2.62 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Adjusted net income was $271.9 million, compared with Adjusted net income of $158.6 million for the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $4.27 for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, an increase of 35.6%, compared with Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.15 for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $475.6 million, up 92.9%, compared with $246.5 million for the same period in 2024.

2025 Outlook

The Company expects:



Total revenue within a range of $2.8 billion to $2.95 billion

Effective tax rate of approximately 29%

Weighted average fully diluted share count within a range of 64.5 to 65.0 million shares

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share to be within a range of $1.97 to $2.02

Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share within a range of $3.60 to $3.65 Adjusted EBITDA within a range of $450 million to $456 million

Conference Call

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) is a leading professional services advisor to middle-market businesses nationwide. With industry knowledge and expertise in accounting, tax, advisory, benefits, insurance, and technology, CBIZ delivers actionable insights to help clients anticipate what is next and discover new ways to accelerate growth. CBIZ has more than 10,000 team members across more than 160 locations in 22 major markets coast to coast. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we also present Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (“EPS”), and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures are adjusted to exclude the impact of the Transaction, integration costs, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and other significant non-operating related gains and losses management does not consider ongoing in nature.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making, and to evaluate results relative to employee compensation targets. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information to stockholders, debt holders, and other interested parties in assessing our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal comparisons to our historical performance by excluding significant acquisition expenses, certain one-time non-recurring items, and gains and losses that management does not consider ongoing in nature. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by our stockholders and analyst community to determine the health of our business.

Management provides specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from or included in these non-GAAP financial measures. Additionally, management provides reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable financial measures in accordance with GAAP. Please see the sections captioned“GAAP Reconciliation” within the Appendix for the reconciliations.

