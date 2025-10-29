First Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter And Year-To-Date 2025 Results
| First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
| Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
| (Unaudited)
|September 30, 2025 vs.
|December 31, 2024
|(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Amount
|%
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents:
|Cash on hand
|$
|2,478
|$
|1,790
|$
|688
|38.4
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|66,413
|130,690
|(64,277
|)
|-49.2
|%
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|68,891
|132,480
|(63,589
|)
|-48.0
|%
|Investment securities:
|Available-for-sale, at fair value
|26,605
|300
|26,305
|8768.3
|%
|Held-to-maturity ("HTM"), at amortized cost
|145,802
|112,107
|33,695
|30.1
|%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses - HTM securities
|(229
|)
|(198
|)
|(31
|)
|15.7
|%
|Held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses
|145,573
|111,909
|33,664
|30.1
|%
|Total investment securities
|172,178
|112,209
|59,969
|53.4
|%
|Restricted stock
|11,416
|9,348
|2,068
|22.1
|%
|Loans receivable
|1,395,847
|1,239,031
|156,816
|12.7
|%
|Less: Allowance for credit losses
|(15,866
|)
|(14,756
|)
|(1,110
|)
|7.5
|%
|Net loans receivable
|1,379,981
|1,224,275
|155,706
|12.7
|%
|Premises and equipment, net
|10,826
|17,059
|(6,233
|)
|-36.5
|%
|Right-of-use asset
|17,352
|16,085
|1,267
|7.9
|%
|Accrued interest receivable
|7,087
|5,829
|1,258
|21.6
|%
|Bank owned life insurance
|27,446
|26,711
|735
|2.8
|%
|Other real estate owned
|6,937
|-
|6,937
|N/A
|Deferred tax asset, net
|3,710
|3,076
|634
|20.6
|%
|Other assets
|3,845
|4,053
|(208
|)
|-5.1
|%
|Total assets
|$
|1,709,669
|$
|1,551,125
|$
|158,544
|10.2
|%
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
|$
|180,209
|$
|157,684
|$
|22,525
|14.3
|%
|Interest-bearing
|1,102,695
|1,017,254
|85,441
|8.4
|%
|Total Deposits
|1,282,904
|1,174,938
|107,966
|9.2
|%
|Borrowings
|220,000
|175,000
|45,000
|25.7
|%
|Accrued interest payable
|2,097
|1,913
|184
|9.6
|%
|Lease liability
|18,800
|16,773
|2,027
|12.1
|%
|Other liabilities
|13,258
|10,232
|3,026
|29.6
|%
|Total liabilities
|1,537,059
|1,378,856
|158,203
|11.5
|%
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|Preferred stock; authorized 5,000,000 shares; none issued
|-
|-
|-
|N/A
|Common stock, par value of $0; 30,000,000 authorized
|-
|-
|-
|N/A
|Additional paid-in capital
|91,171
|89,557
|1,614
|1.8
|%
|Retained earnings
|110,044
|104,965
|5,079
|4.8
|%
|Treasury stock
|(28,467
|)
|(22,253
|)
|(6,214
|)
|27.9
|%
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(138
|)
|-
|(138
|)
|N/A
|Total stockholders' equity
|172,610
|172,269
|341
|0.2
|%
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,709,669
|$
|1,551,125
|$
|158,544
|10.2
|%
|Shares issued
|24,459,830
|23,995,390
|Shares outstanding
|20,010,069
|20,536,214
|Treasury shares
|4,449,761
|3,459,176
|First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|For the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Variance
|(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Amount
|%
|Interest and Dividend Income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|20,696
|$
|18,294
|$
|2,402
|13.1
|%
|Investment securities:
|Available-for-sale
|414
|59
|355
|601.7
|%
|Held-to-maturity
|1,987
|765
|1,222
|159.7
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|811
|834
|(23
|)
|-2.8
|%
|Restricted stock dividends
|205
|198
|7
|3.5
|%
|Total interest and dividend income
|24,113
|20,150
|3,963
|19.7
|%
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|10,512
|9,720
|792
|8.1
|%
|Borrowings
|2,754
|2,065
|689
|33.4
|%
|Total interest expense
|13,266
|11,785
|1,481
|12.6
|%
|Net interest income
|10,847
|8,365
|2,482
|29.7
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|645
|39
|606
|1553.8
|%
|Benefit for unfunded commitments for credit losses
|(133
|)
|(19
|)
|(114
|)
|600.0
|%
|Provision (benefit) for credit losses - HTM securities
|(60
|)
|34
|(94
|)
|-278.6
|%
|Total provision for credit losses
|452
|54
|398
|743.3
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|10,395
|8,310
|2,085
|25.1
|%
|Non-interest Income:
|Service charges and fees
|580
|217
|363
|167.3
|%
|Bank owned life insurance income
|250
|241
|9
|3.7
|%
|Other income
|29
|124
|(95
|)
|-76.6
|%
|Total non-interest income
|859
|582
|277
|47.6
|%
|Non-Interest Expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,872
|4,552
|320
|7.0
|%
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|1,236
|898
|338
|37.6
|%
|Advertising and marketing
|112
|96
|16
|16.7
|%
|Professional fees
|567
|451
|116
|25.7
|%
|Data processing expense
|333
|330
|3
|0.9
|%
|FDIC insurance assessment
|283
|161
|122
|75.8
|%
|Other operating expenses
|1,082
|1,036
|46
|4.4
|%
|Total non-interest expenses
|8,485
|7,524
|961
|12.8
|%
|Income before income taxes
|2,769
|1,368
|1,401
|102.4
|%
|Income tax provision
|687
|240
|447
|186.3
|%
|Net income
|$
|2,082
|$
|1,128
|$
|954
|84.5
|%
|Earnings per common share - Basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.05
|100.0
|%
|Earnings per common share - Diluted
|0.10
|0.05
|0.05
|100.0
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
|20,076,800
|21,163,621
|(1,086,821
|)
|-5.1
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
|20,079,127
|21,386,694
|(1,307,567
|)
|-6.1
|%
| First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
| Consolidated Statements of Income
| For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024
| (Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|Variance
|(dollars in thousands, except percentages and share data)
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2024
|Amount
|%
|Interest and Dividend Income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|56,500
|$
|53,925
|$
|2,575
|4.8
|%
|Investment securities:
|Available-for-sale
|1,011
|191
|820
|429.3
|%
|Held-to-maturity
|5,556
|1,907
|3,649
|191.3
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
|2,632
|2,433
|199
|8.2
|%
|Restricted stock dividends
|611
|538
|73
|13.6
|%
|Total interest and dividend income
|66,310
|58,994
|7,316
|12.4
|%
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|30,085
|28,311
|1,774
|6.3
|%
|Borrowings
|7,117
|5,736
|1,381
|24.1
|%
|Total interest expense
|37,202
|34,047
|3,155
|9.3
|%
|Net interest income
|29,108
|24,947
|4,161
|16.7
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|1,059
|423
|636
|150.4
|%
|Provision (benefit) for unfunded commitments for credit losses
|157
|(143
|)
|300
|-209.8
|%
|Provision for credit losses - HTM securities
|31
|82
|(51
|)
|-62.2
|%
|Total provision for credit losses
|1,247
|362
|885
|244.5
|%
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|27,861
|24,585
|3,276
|13.3
|%
|Non-interest Income:
|Service charges and fees
|1,162
|637
|525
|82.4
|%
|Bank owned life insurance income
|734
|711
|23
|3.2
|%
|Other income
|943
|319
|624
|195.6
|%
|Total non-interest income
|2,839
|1,667
|1,172
|70.3
|%
|Non-Interest Expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|14,293
|13,541
|752
|5.6
|%
|Occupancy and equipment expense
|3,477
|2,723
|754
|27.7
|%
|Advertising and marketing
|241
|286
|(45
|)
|-15.7
|%
|Professional fees
|1,503
|1,421
|82
|5.8
|%
|Data processing expense
|1,008
|915
|93
|10.2
|%
|FDIC insurance assessment
|771
|531
|240
|45.2
|%
|Other operating expenses
|2,853
|2,555
|298
|11.7
|%
|Total non-interest expenses
|24,146
|21,972
|2,174
|9.9
|%
|Income before income taxes
|6,554
|4,280
|2,274
|53.1
|%
|Income tax provision
|1,475
|908
|567
|62.4
|%
|Net income
|$
|5,079
|$
|3,372
|$
|1,707
|50.6
|%
|Earnings per common share - Basic
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.10
|66.7
|%
|Earnings per common share - Diluted
|0.25
|0.15
|0.10
|66.7
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
|20,186,561
|21,799,263
|(1,612,702
|)
|-7.4
|%
|Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
|20,188,888
|22,022,336
|(1,833,448
|)
|-8.3
|%
| First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
| Net Interest Margin Analysis
| (Unaudited)
|Three months ended September 30, 2025
|Three months ended September 30, 2024
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|(dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
|$
|77,814
|$
|811
|4.14
|%
|$
|67,531
|$
|834
|4.91
|%
|Investment securities:
|Available-for-sale
|26,605
|414
|6.23
|%
|7,900
|59
|2.99
|%
|Held-to-maturity
|150,352
|1,987
|5.29
|%
|74,027
|765
|4.13
|%
|Total investment securities
|176,957
|2,401
|5.43
|%
|81,927
|824
|4.02
|%
|Restricted stock
|11,582
|205
|7.09
|%
|8,971
|198
|8.85
|%
|Loans receivable:
|Consumer loans
|1,151
|11
|3.79
|%
|535
|2
|1.58
|%
|Home equity loans
|1,711
|51
|11.82
|%
|3,018
|61
|8.00
|%
|Construction loans
|100,274
|2,032
|7.93
|%
|111,480
|2,453
|8.61
|%
|Commercial loans
|43,617
|922
|8.27
|%
|41,023
|855
|8.16
|%
|Commercial mortgage loans
|1,207,759
|17,191
|5.57
|%
|1,062,409
|14,296
|5.27
|%
|Residential mortgage loans
|8,891
|81
|3.61
|%
|14,115
|171
|4.81
|%
|SBA loans
|21,474
|408
|7.44
|%
|25,134
|456
|7.10
|%
|Total loans receivable
|1,384,877
|20,696
|5.93
|%
|1,257,714
|18,294
|5.79
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,651,230
|24,113
|5.79
|%
|1,416,143
|20,150
|5.66
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Allowance for credit losses
|(15,210
|)
|(14,905
|)
|Cash on hand
|2,210
|2,010
|Other assets
|69,180
|60,880
|Total non-interest-earning assets
|56,180
|47,985
|Total assets
|$
|1,707,410
|$
|1,464,128
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|$
|88,212
|$
|533
|2.40
|%
|$
|58,652
|$
|281
|1.91
|%
|NOW accounts
|6,216
|45
|2.87
|%
|45,104
|395
|3.49
|%
|Money market accounts
|265,600
|2,212
|3.30
|%
|231,605
|2,170
|3.73
|%
|Savings accounts
|63,881
|432
|2.68
|%
|24,729
|32
|0.51
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|520,558
|5,379
|4.10
|%
|476,006
|5,387
|4.50
|%
|Brokered CDs
|165,333
|1,911
|4.59
|%
|118,039
|1,455
|4.91
|%
|Borrowings
|223,696
|2,754
|4.88
|%
|166,625
|2,065
|4.93
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,333,496
|$
|13,266
|3.95
|%
|1,120,760
|$
|11,785
|4.18
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|167,464
|143,936
|Other liabilities
|33,824
|24,262
|Total non-interest bearing liabilities
|201,288
|168,198
|Stockholders' equity
|172,626
|175,170
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,707,410
|$
|1,464,128
|Net interest spread
|1.84
|%
|1.48
|%
|Net interest margin
|$
|10,847
|2.61
|%
|$
|8,365
|2.35
|%
| First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
| Net Interest Margin Analysis
| (Unaudited)
|Nine months ended September 30, 2025
|Nine months ended September 30, 2024
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|(dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Balance
|Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|84,917
|$
|2,632
|4.14
|%
|$
|65,736
|$
|2,433
|4.94
|%
|Investment securities:
|Available -for-sale
|21,722
|1,011
|6.20
|%
|8,488
|191
|3.00
|%
|Held-to-maturity
|147,903
|5,556
|5.01
|%
|67,674
|1,907
|3.76
|%
|Total investment securities
|169,625
|6,567
|5.16
|%
|76,162
|2,098
|3.67
|%
|Restricted stock
|10,642
|611
|7.66
|%
|8,410
|538
|8.54
|%
|Loans:
|Consumer loans
|1,005
|22
|2.90
|%
|459
|7
|1.90
|%
|Home equity loans
|2,088
|149
|9.54
|%
|2,977
|180
|8.08
|%
|Construction loans
|107,299
|6,423
|7.89
|%
|112,462
|7,405
|8.65
|%
|Commercial loans
|44,119
|2,681
|8.01
|%
|37,360
|2,237
|7.87
|%
|Commercial mortgage loans
|1,121,693
|45,757
|5.38
|%
|1,059,528
|42,126
|5.22
|%
|Residential mortgage loans
|10,227
|338
|4.42
|%
|14,534
|524
|4.81
|%
|SBA loans
|21,234
|1,130
|7.01
|%
|26,435
|1,446
|7.18
|%
|Total loans
|1,307,665
|56,500
|5.78
|%
|1,253,755
|53,925
|5.75
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|1,572,849
|66,310
|5.64
|%
|1,404,063
|58,994
|5.61
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets:
|Allowance for credit losses
|(14,947
|)
|(14,615
|)
|Cash and due from bank
|2,061
|1,959
|Other assets
|68,081
|60,283
|Total non-interest-earning assets
|55,195
|47,627
|Total assets
|$
|1,628,044
|$
|1,451,690
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing checking accounts
|$
|81,050
|$
|1,362
|2.25
|%
|$
|53,617
|$
|703
|1.75
|%
|NOW accounts
|6,909
|151
|2.92
|%
|42,121
|1,095
|3.47
|%
|Money market accounts
|258,750
|6,371
|3.29
|%
|223,467
|5,960
|3.56
|%
|Savings accounts
|52,064
|943
|2.42
|%
|27,011
|87
|0.43
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|500,682
|15,594
|4.16
|%
|492,531
|16,314
|4.42
|%
|Brokered CDs
|161,214
|5,664
|4.70
|%
|112,782
|4,152
|4.92
|%
|Borrowings
|203,126
|7,117
|4.68
|%
|155,341
|5,736
|4.93
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,263,795
|$
|37,202
|3.94
|%
|1,106,870
|$
|34,047
|4.11
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Demand deposits
|160,714
|143,100
|Other liabilities
|31,332
|23,190
|Total non-interest bearing liabilities
|192,046
|166,290
|Stockholders' equity
|172,203
|178,530
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,628,044
|$
|1,451,690
|Net interest spread
|1.70
|%
|1.50
|%
|Net interest margin
|$
|29,108
|2.47
|%
|$
|24,947
|2.37
|%
| First Commerce Bancorp, Inc.
| Selected Financial Data
| (Unaudited)
|As of and for the quarters ended
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|9/30/2025
|6/30/2025
|3/31/2025
|12/31/2024
|9/30/2024
|Summary earnings:
|Interest income
|$
|24,113
|$
|21,739
|$
|20,458
|$
|19,672
|$
|20,149
|Interest expense
|13,266
|12,099
|11,837
|11,706
|11,785
|Net interest income
|10,847
|9,640
|8,621
|7,966
|8,364
|Provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|452
|712
|83
|(55
|)
|54
|Net interest income after provision for (reversal of) credit losses
|10,395
|8,928
|8,538
|8,021
|8,310
|Non-interest income
|859
|586
|1,394
|412
|582
|Non-interest expense
|8,485
|7,806
|7,855
|7,117
|7,524
|Income before income tax expense
|2,770
|1,708
|2,077
|1,316
|1,368
|Income tax expense
|687
|385
|403
|167
|240
|Net income
|$
|2,082
|$
|1,323
|$
|1,674
|$
|1,149
|$
|1,128
|Per share data:
|Earnings per share - basic
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.07
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.05
|Earnings per share - diluted
|0.10
|0.07
|0.08
|0.06
|0.05
|Book value at period end
|8.63
|8.51
|8.47
|8.39
|8.31
|Shares outstanding at period end
|20,010
|20,096
|20,130
|20,536
|20,780
|Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|20,077
|20,095
|20,392
|20,552
|21,164
|Fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|20,079
|20,095
|20,435
|20,612
|21,387
|Balance sheet data (at period end):
|Total assets
|$
|1,709,669
|$
|1,689,642
|$
|1,581,983
|$
|1,551,125
|$
|1,476,252
|Investment securities, available-for-sale
|26,605
|26,605
|26,789
|300
|7,748
|Investment securities, held-to-maturity
|145,572
|153,324
|151,009
|111,909
|73,977
|Total loans
|1,395,847
|1,376,116
|1,256,247
|1,239,031
|1,262,481
|Allowance for credit losses
|(15,866
|)
|(15,220
|)
|(14,834
|)
|(14,756
|)
|(14,869
|)
|Total deposits
|1,282,904
|1,247,358
|1,202,079
|1,174,938
|1,097,165
|Stockholders' equity
|172,610
|171,000
|170,422
|172,269
|172,642
|Selected performance ratios:
|Return on average total assets
|0.48
|%
|0.33
|%
|0.44
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.31
|%
|Return on average stockholders' equity
|4.79
|%
|3.10
|%
|3.93
|%
|2.65
|%
|2.56
|%
|Average yield on earning assets
|5.79
|%
|5.58
|%
|5.52
|%
|5.43
|%
|5.66
|%
|Average cost of funding liabilities
|3.95
|%
|3.87
|%
|3.99
|%
|4.08
|%
|4.18
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.61
|%
|2.47
|%
|2.33
|%
|2.20
|%
|2.35
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|72.48
|%
|76.33
|%
|78.43
|%
|84.95
|%
|84.10
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.20
|%
|0.15
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.11
|%
|0.16
|%
|Non-interest expenses to average assets
|1.97
|%
|1.94
|%
|2.04
|%
|1.90
|%
|2.04
|%
|Asset quality ratios:
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|0.89
|%
|1.30
|%
|3.02
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.15
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|1.13
|%
|1.06
|%
|2.40
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.98
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|128.38
|%
|84.97
|%
|39.12
|%
|88.71
|%
|102.67
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.14
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.19
|%
|1.18
|%
|Net recoveries (charge-offs) to average loans
|0.01
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|-0.01
|%
|-0.03
|%
|Liquidity and capital ratios:
|Net loans to deposits
|107.57
|%
|109.10
|%
|103.27
|%
|104.20
|%
|113.71
|%
|Average loans to average deposits
|108.43
|%
|107.13
|%
|105.49
|%
|111.83
|%
|114.54
|%
|Total stockholders' equity to total assets
|10.10
|%
|10.12
|%
|10.77
|%
|11.11
|%
|11.69
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets
|12.32
|%
|12.53
|%
|13.29
|%
|14.45
|%
|14.30
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets
|11.24
|%
|11.44
|%
|12.16
|%
|13.26
|%
|13.13
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio to risk-weighted assets
|11.24
|%
|11.44
|%
|12.16
|%
|13.26
|%
|13.13
|%
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|10.12
|%
|10.59
|%
|10.74
|%
|11.56
|%
|11.80
|%
