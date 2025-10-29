Bel Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB) today announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights



Net sales of $179.0 million compared to $123.6 million in Q3-24. Up 44.8% from Q3-24

Gross profit margin of 39.7%, up from 36.1% in Q3-24

GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders of $22.3 million versus GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders of $8.1 million in Q3-24

Adjusted EBITDA of $39.2 million (21.9% of sales) as compared to $21.5 million (17.4% of sales) in Q3-24 Gain of $1.6 million on Sale of Zhongshan, PRC building

"Bel delivered a strong third quarter, with sales and gross margin percentage at the high end of our guidance," said Farouq Tuweiq, President and CEO. "This performance was driven by robust demand in commercial aerospace, defense, and a continued rebound among networking and distribution customers. Our gross margin expansion reflects the leverage gained from higher sales volumes.

"Looking ahead to the fourth quarter, which generally reflects seasonality due to the holidays, based on information available today we estimate net sales of $165 to $180 million and expect gross margin to remain healthy in the 37 to 39 percent range. Across Bel, there is strong internal collaboration as we focus on growth and new opportunities for the next chapter of our journey,” concluded Mr. Tuweiq.

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders, Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA, adjust corresponding GAAP measures for provision for income taxes, other income/expense, net, interest income/expense, and depreciation and amortization, and also exclude, where applicable for the covered period presented in the financial statements, certain unusual or special items identified by management such as restructuring charges, gains/losses on sales of businesses and properties, acquisition related costs, earnout adjustments, impairment charges, noncontrolling interest ("NCI") adjustments from fair value to redemption value, and certain litigation costs. In addition, in the fourth quarter of 2024, we modified our presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures, including revising our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS, to additionally exclude from these Non-GAAP measures (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of intangibles (which primarily relates to the amortization of finite-lived customer relationships and technology associated with the Company's historical acquisitions, including those associated with the acquisition of Enercon), and (iii) unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses. We believe this change enhances investor insight into our operational performance. We have applied this modified definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS to all periods presented. Please refer to the financial information included with this press release for reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures and our explanation of why we present Non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call

Bel has scheduled a conference call for 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 30, 2025 to discuss these results. To participate in the conference call, investors should dial 877-407-0784, or 201-689-8560 if dialing internationally. The presentation will additionally be broadcast live over the Internet and will be available at The webcast will be available via replay for a period of at least 30 days at this same Internet address. For those unable to access the live call, a telephone replay will be available at 844-512-2921, or 412-317-6671 if dialing internationally, using access code 13755990 after 12:30 pm ET, also for 30 days.

About Bel

Bel () designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the defense, commercial aerospace, networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's portfolio of products also finds application in the automotive, medical, broadcasting and consumer electronics markets. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, our guidance for the fourth quarter of 2025; our statements regarding our expectations for future periods generally including anticipated financial performance, projections and trends for the remainder of the 2025 year ahead and other future periods; our statements regarding future events, performance, plans, intentions, beliefs, expectations and estimates, including statements regarding matters such as trends and expectations as to our sales, volumes, gross margin, products, product groups, customers, geographies and end markets; statements about demand and rebound among certain categories of customers or end markets, and views on the effects on the Company's overall future performance; statements about internal collaboration, focus on growth, and new opportunities; and statements regarding our expectations and beliefs regarding trends in the Company's business and industry and the markets in which Bel operates, and about broader market trends and the macroeconomic environment generally, and other statements regarding the Company's positioning, its strategies, future progress, investments, plans, targets, goals, and other focuses and initiatives, and the expected timing and potential benefits thereof. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release and are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“should,”“believe,”“hope,”“target,”“project,”“forecast,”“outlook,”“goals,”“estimate,”“potential,”“predict,”“may,”“will,”“might,”“could,”“intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Bel's control. Bel's actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in our forward-looking statements (including without limitation any of Bel's projections) due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, difficulties associated with integrating previously acquired companies, including any unanticipated difficulties, or unexpected or higher than anticipated expenditures, relating to Bel's November 2024 acquisition of Enercon, and including, without limitation, the risk that Bel is unable to integrate the Enercon business successfully or difficulties that result in the failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies within the expected time period (if at all); the possibility that the Bel's intended acquisition of the remaining 20% stake in Enercon is not completed in accordance with the shareholders agreement as contemplated for any reason, and any resulting disruptions to Bel's business and its currently 80% owned Enercon subsidiary as a result thereof; trends in demand which can affect Bel's products and results, including that demand in Enercon's end markets can be cyclical, impacting the demand for Enercon's products, which could be materially adversely affected by reductions in defense spending; the market concerns facing Bel's customers, and risks for the Company's business in the event of the loss of certain substantial customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on Bel's products; the effects of business and economic conditions, and challenges impacting the macroeconomic environment generally and/or Bel's industry in particular; the effects of rising input costs, and cost changes generally, including the potential impact of inflationary pressures; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, including supply chain constraints or other challenges; the impact of public health crises; difficulties associated with the availability of labor, and the risks of any labor unrest or labor shortages; risks associated with Bel's international operations, including Bel's substantial manufacturing operations in China, and following Bel's November 2024 acquisition of Enercon, risks associated with operations in Israel, which may be adversely affected by political or economic instability, major hostilities or acts of terrorism in the region; risks associated with restructuring programs or other strategic initiatives, including any difficulties in implementation or realization of the expected benefits or cost savings; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment including the potential effects of the imposition or modification of new or increased tariffs either by the U.S. government on foreign imports or by a foreign government on U.S. exports related to the countries in which Bel transacts business and trade restrictions that may impact Bel, its customers and/or its suppliers, and risks associated with the evolving trade environment, trade restrictions, and changes in trade agreements, and general uncertainty about future changes in trade and tariff policy and the associated impacts of those changes; risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates and interest rates; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; the impact of changes to U.S. and applicable foreign legal and regulatory requirements, including tax laws; and the risks detailed in Bel's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequent reports filed by Bel with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other documents that may be filed by Bel from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of the risks and uncertainties impacting Bel's business, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Bel's views as of the date of this press release. Bel anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. Bel undertakes no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Bel's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Non-GAAP financial measures identified in this press release as well as in the supplementary information to this press release (Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders, Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA) are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These measures should not be considered a substitute for, and the reader should also consider, income from operations, net earnings, earnings per share and other measures of performance as defined by GAAP as indicators of our performance or profitability. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled captions of other companies due to differences in the method of calculation. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain unusual or special items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under U.S. GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similarly situated companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. We also use non-GAAP measures in determining incentive compensation. For additional information about our use of non-GAAP financial measures in connection with our Incentive Compensation Program, please see the Executive Compensation Discussion and Analysis (CD&A) section appearing in our Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 11, 2025.

[Financial tables follow]