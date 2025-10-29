Bel Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
Bel Fuse Inc.
Supplementary Information (1)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|178,980
|$
|123,638
|$
|499,517
|$
|384,933
|Cost of sales
|107,840
|78,961
|304,475
|238,782
|Gross profit
|71,140
|44,677
|195,042
|146,151
|As a % of net sales
|39.7
|%
|36.1
|%
|39.0
|%
|38.0
|%
|Research and development costs
|7,549
|5,443
|22,875
|16,652
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|32,804
|26,700
|93,225
|75,785
|As a % of net sales
|18.3
|%
|21.6
|%
|18.7
|%
|19.7
|%
|Restructuring charges (credits)
|219
|1,087
|(2,434
|)
|1,790
|Gain on sale of properties
|(1,626
|)
|-
|(5,701
|)
|-
|Earnout adjustment
|1,857
|-
|1,857
|-
|Income from operations
|30,337
|11,447
|85,220
|51,924
|As a % of net sales
|16.9
|%
|9.3
|%
|17.1
|%
|13.5
|%
|Interest expense
|(3,630
|)
|(414
|)
|(11,775
|)
|(1,263
|)
|Interest income
|238
|1,480
|777
|3,741
|Other income (expense), net
|1,058
|(1,325
|)
|11,265
|21
|Earnings before income taxes
|28,003
|11,188
|85,487
|54,423
|Provision for income taxes
|5,448
|3,108
|17,817
|11,663
|Effective tax rate
|19.5
|%
|27.8
|%
|20.8
|%
|21.4
|%
|Net earnings
|$
|22,555
|$
|8,080
|$
|67,670
|$
|42,760
|As a % of net sales
|12.6
|%
|6.5
|%
|13.5
|%
|11.1
|%
|Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
|620
|-
|2,280
|-
|Redemption value adjustment attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(315
|)
|-
|(1,595
|)
|-
|Net earnings attributable to Bel Fuse Shareholders
|$
|22,250
|$
|8,080
|$
|66,985
|$
|42,760
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding:
|Class A common shares - basic and diluted
|2,115
|2,116
|2,115
|2,126
|Class B common shares - basic and diluted
|10,548
|10,434
|10,519
|10,512
|Net earnings per common share:
|Class A common shares - basic and diluted
|$
|1.68
|$
|0.61
|$
|5.07
|$
|3.23
|Class B common shares - basic and diluted
|$
|1.77
|$
|0.65
|$
|5.35
|$
|3.41
|
(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2025 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
| Bel Fuse Inc.
Supplementary Information (1)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, unaudited)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|57,743
|$
|68,253
|Held to maturity U.S. Treasury securities
|-
|950
|Accounts receivable, net
|126,007
|111,376
|Inventories
|166,112
|161,370
|Other current assets
|37,824
|31,581
|Total current assets
|387,686
|373,530
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|47,555
|47,879
|Right-of-use assets
|21,980
|25,125
|Related-party note receivable
|3,922
|2,937
|Equity method investment
|9,960
|9,265
|Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|435,855
|439,984
|Other assets
|45,846
|51,069
|Total assets
|$
|952,804
|$
|949,789
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|54,219
|$
|49,182
|Operating lease liability, current
|8,215
|7,954
|Other current liabilities
|64,326
|70,933
|Total current liabilities
|126,760
|128,069
|Long-term debt
|225,000
|287,500
|Operating lease liability, long-term
|14,883
|17,763
|Other liabilities
|77,130
|75,295
|Total liabilities
|443,773
|508,627
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
|81,271
|80,586
|Shareholders' equity
|427,760
|360,576
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and shareholders' equity
|$
|952,804
|$
|949,789
|
(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2025 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
| Bel Fuse Inc.
Supplementary Information (1)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net earnings
|$
|67,670
|$
|42,760
|Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,936
|10,759
|Stock-based compensation
|4,661
|2,782
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|1,124
|27
|Deferred income taxes
|1,722
|(5,366
|)
|Net unrealized (gains)/losses on foreign currency revaluation
|(13,203
|)
|1,275
|Gain on sale of properties
|(5,701
|)
|-
|Other, net
|1,794
|628
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(13,141
|)
|8,366
|Unbilled receivables
|(4,097
|)
|7,482
|Inventories
|(1,656
|)
|12,266
|Accounts payable
|4,030
|(3,302
|)
|Accrued expenses
|(3,357
|)
|(11,849
|)
|Accrued restructuring costs
|(5,010
|)
|(590
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(3,142
|)
|4,809
|Other operating assets/liabilities, net
|(586
|)
|(4,327
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|51,044
|65,720
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(8,578
|)
|(7,906
|)
|Purchases of held to maturity U.S. Treasury securities
|-
|(131,309
|)
|Proceeds from held to maturity securities
|950
|139,316
|Investment in related party notes receivable
|(985
|)
|(918
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|7,763
|236
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(850
|)
|(581
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Dividends paid to common shareholders
|(2,494
|)
|(2,487
|)
|Deferred financing costs
|(681
|)
|(330
|)
|Repayments of long-term debt
|(70,500
|)
|-
|Proceeds of long-term debt
|8,000
|-
|Purchases of common stock
|-
|(16,053
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(65,675
|)
|(18,870
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|4,971
|(1,374
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(10,510
|)
|44,895
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|68,253
|89,371
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|$
|57,743
|$
|134,266
|Supplementary information:
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Income taxes, net of refunds received
|$
|19,426
|$
|15,556
|Interest payments
|$
|11,831
|$
|3,010
|ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations
|$
|1,784
|$
|4,711
|
(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2025 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
| Bel Fuse Inc.
Supplementary Information (1)
Product Group Highlights
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
|Sales
|Gross Margin
|Q3-25
|Q3-24
|% Change
|Q3-25
|Q3-24
|Basis Point Change
|Power Solutions and Protection
|$
|94,406
|$
|48,680
|93.9
|%
|41.8
|%
|39.4
|%
|240
|Connectivity Solutions
|61,870
|55,715
|11.0
|%
|40.3
|%
|36.6
|%
|370
|Magnetic Solutions
|22,704
|19,243
|18.0
|%
|29.0
|%
|27.3
|%
|170
|Total
|$
|178,980
|$
|123,638
|44.8
|%
|39.7
|%
|36.1
|%
|360
|Sales
|Gross Margin
|YTD September 2025
|YTD September 2024
|% Change
|YTD September 2025
|YTD September 2024
|Basis Point Change
|Power Solutions and Protection
|$
|264,259
|167,478
|57.8
|%
|42.1
|%
|43.2
|%
|(110
|)
|Connectivity Solutions
|171,802
|167,822
|2.4
|%
|39.2
|%
|37.3
|%
|190
|Magnetic Solutions
|63,456
|49,633
|27.9
|%
|27.7
|%
|23.9
|%
|380
|Total
|$
|499,517
|$
|384,933
|29.8
|%
|39.0
|%
|38.0
|%
|100
|
(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2025 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
| Bel Fuse Inc.
Supplementary Information (1)
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA ( 2)(3)
(in thousands, unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Net earnings
|$
|22,555
|$
|8,080
|$
|67,670
|$
|42,760
|Provision for income taxes
|5,448
|3,108
|17,817
|11,663
|Other income/expense, net
|(1,058
|)
|1,325
|(11,265
|)
|(21
|)
|Interest income
|(238
|)
|(1,480
|)
|(777
|)
|(3,741
|)
|Interest expense
|3,630
|414
|11,775
|1,263
|GAAP Operating Income
|$
|30,337
|$
|11,447
|$
|85,220
|$
|51,924
|Restructuring charges (credits)
|219
|1,087
|(2,434
|)
|1,790
|Gain on sale of properties
|(1,626
|)
|-
|(5,701
|)
|-
|Earnout adjustment
|1,857
|-
|1,857
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|1,761
|1,007
|4,661
|2,782
|Amortization of inventory step-up
|-
|-
|1,757
|-
|Acquisition related costs
|-
|4,292
|-
|4,292
|Non-GAAP Operating Income
|$
|32,548
|$
|17,833
|$
|85,360
|$
|60,788
|Depreciation and amortization
|6,652
|3,636
|19,936
|10,759
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|39,200
|$
|21,469
|$
|105,296
|$
|71,547
|% of net sales
|21.9
|%
|17.4
|%
|21.1
|%
|18.6
|%
|
(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2025 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders, Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similarly situated companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. We also use non-GAAP measures in determining incentive compensation. See the section above captioned“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.
(3) In the fourth quarter of 2024, we modified our presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures, including revising our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS, to additionally exclude from these Non-GAAP measures (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of intangibles (which primarily relates to the amortization of finite-lived customer relationships and technology associated with the Company's historical acquisitions, including those associated with the acquisition of Enercon), and (iii) unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses. We believe this change enhances investor insight into our operational performance. We have applied this modified definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS to all periods presented.
| Bel Fuse Inc.
Supplementary Information (1)
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures (2)(4)
(in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)
| The following tables detail the impact that certain unusual or special items had on the Company's net earnings per common Class A and Class B basic and diluted shares ("EPS") and the line items in which these items were included on the consolidated statements of operations.
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|Reconciling Items
|Earnings before taxes
|Provision for income taxes
|Net Earnings Attributable to Bel Fuse Shareholders
|Class A EPS ( 3)
|Class B EPS ( 3)
|Earnings before taxes
|Provision for income taxes
|Net Earnings Attributable to Bel Fuse Shareholders
|Class A EPS ( 3)
|Class B EPS ( 3)
|GAAP measures
|$
|28,003
|$
|5,448
|$
|22,250
|$
|1.68
|$
|1.77
|$
|11,188
|$
|3,108
|$
|8,080
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.65
|Restructuring charges
|219
|36
|183
|0.01
|0.01
|1,087
|154
|933
|0.07
|0.07
|Gain on sale of properties
|(1,626
|)
|-
|(1,626
|)
|(0.12
|)
|(0.13
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Earnout adjustment
|1,857
|297
|1,560
|0.12
|0.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|1,761
|363
|1,398
|0.11
|0.11
|1,007
|208
|799
|0.06
|0.06
|Acquisition related costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,292
|987
|3,305
|0.25
|0.27
|Redemption value adjustment on redeemable NCI
|-
|-
|(315
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Amortization of intangibles
|3,700
|647
|3,053
|0.23
|0.24
|1,152
|239
|913
|0.07
|0.07
|Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses
|(291
|)
|(81
|)
|(210
|)
|(0.02
|)
|(0.02
|)
|1,075
|266
|809
|0.06
|0.06
|Non-GAAP measures
|$
|33,623
|$
|6,710
|$
|26,293
|$
|1.99
|$
|2.09
|$
|19,801
|$
|4,962
|$
|14,839
|$
|1.13
|$
|1.19
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|Reconciling Items
|Earnings before taxes
|Provision for income taxes
|Net Earnings Attributable to Bel Fuse Shareholders
|Class A EPS ( 3)
|Class B EPS ( 3)
|Earnings before taxes
|Provision for income taxes
|Net Earnings Attributable to Bel Fuse Shareholders
|Class A EPS ( 3)
|Class B EPS ( 3)
|GAAP measures
|$
|85,487
|$
|17,817
|$
|66,985
|$
|5.07
|$
|5.35
|$
|54,423
|$
|11,663
|$
|42,760
|$
|3.23
|$
|3.41
|Restructuring (credits) charges
|(2,434
|)
|(287
|)
|(2,147
|)
|(0.16
|)
|(0.17
|)
|1,790
|317
|1,473
|0.11
|0.12
|Gain on sale of properties
|(5,701
|)
|(937
|)
|(4,764
|)
|(0.36
|)
|(0.38
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Earnout adjustment
|1,857
|297
|1,560
|0.12
|0.12
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|4,661
|960
|3,701
|0.28
|0.30
|2,782
|574
|2,208
|0.17
|0.18
|Acquisition related costs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|4,292
|987
|3,305
|0.25
|0.26
|Redemption value adjustment on redeemable NCI
|-
|-
|(1,595
|)
|(0.12
|)
|(0.13
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Amortization of inventory step-up
|1,757
|404
|1,353
|0.10
|0.11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Amortization of intangibles
|11,083
|1,942
|9,141
|0.69
|0.73
|3,694
|742
|2,952
|0.22
|0.24
|Unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses
|(13,204
|)
|(3,076
|)
|(10,128
|)
|(0.77
|)
|(0.81
|)
|546
|139
|407
|0.03
|0.03
|Non-GAAP measures
|$
|83,506
|$
|17,120
|$
|64,106
|$
|4.85
|$
|5.12
|$
|67,527
|$
|14,422
|$
|53,105
|$
|4.02
|$
|4.24
|
(1)The supplementary information included in this press release for 2025 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2)In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings attributable to Bel shareholders, Non-GAAP EPS, Non-GAAP Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We believe that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. We use these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analysis and for budgeting and planning purposes. We also believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other similarly situated companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. We also use non-GAAP measures in determining incentive compensation. See the section above captioned“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for additional information.
(3)Individual amounts of earnings per share may not agree to the total due to rounding.
(4)In the fourth quarter of 2024, we modified our presentation of Non-GAAP financial measures, including revising our definitions of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS, to additionally exclude from these Non-GAAP measures (i) stock-based compensation, (ii) amortization of intangibles (which primarily relates to the amortization of finite-lived customer relationships and technology associated with the Company's historical acquisitions, including those associated with the acquisition of Enercon), and (iii) unrealized foreign currency exchange (gains) losses. We believe this change enhances investor insight into our operational performance. We have applied this modified definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP EPS to all periods presented.
