Rush Street Interactive Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results And Raises Full Year Guidance
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited and in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| (Unaudited)
| (Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
| (Unaudited)
|Revenue
|$
|277,911
|$
|232,109
|$
|809,535
|$
|669,916
|Operating costs and expenses
|Costs of revenue
|183,466
|151,414
|528,496
|440,414
|Sales and marketing
|39,043
|39,252
|118,314
|114,600
|General and administrative
|25,746
|26,508
|74,505
|79,582
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,188
|8,471
|29,506
|23,127
|Total operating costs and expenses
|258,443
|225,645
|750,821
|657,723
|Income from operations
|19,468
|6,464
|58,714
|12,193
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income, net
|2,555
|2,049
|6,435
|5,525
|Tax receivable agreement expense
|-
|-
|(113,037
|)
|-
|Total other income (expense)
|2,555
|2,049
|(106,602
|)
|5,525
|Income (Loss) before income taxes
|22,023
|8,513
|(47,888
|)
|17,718
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|7,177
|5,274
|(102,775
|)
|16,970
|Net income
|14,846
|3,239
|54,887
|748
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|8,791
|2,049
|26,825
|385
|Net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
|$
|6,055
|$
|1,190
|$
|28,062
|$
|363
|Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.00
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
|96,223,133
|82,847,325
|95,051,128
|79,652,992
|Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.00
|Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
|236,373,831
|233,118,670
|234,958,924
|230,235,179
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited and in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
| (Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
| (Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net income
|$
|14,846
|$
|3,239
|$
|54,887
|$
|748
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax
|3,683
|(148
|)
|9,759
|(3,781
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|18,529
|3,091
|64,646
|(3,033
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|11,185
|1,956
|33,214
|(2,049
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
|$
|7,344
|$
|1,135
|$
|31,432
|$
|(984
|)
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited and in thousands)
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income
|$
|54,887
|$
|748
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Deferred income taxes
|(121,409
|)
|204
|Tax receivable agreement expense
|113,037
|-
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|29,506
|23,127
|Share-based compensation expense
|21,290
|26,574
|Noncash lease expense
|740
|671
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Players' receivables
|(6,603
|)
|(1,762
|)
|Due from affiliates
|804
|16,618
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(4,506
|)
|(5,703
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
|4,087
|21,652
|Players' liabilities
|4,082
|(1,576
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|95,915
|80,553
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Internally developed software costs
|(21,612
|)
|(18,393
|)
|Acquisition of gaming licenses
|(3,178
|)
|(3,544
|)
|Acquisition of other intangible assets
|(2,233
|)
|(1,662
|)
|Short-term investments
|(1,029
|)
|(1,862
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(590
|)
|(754
|)
|Acquisition of developed technology
|(225
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(28,867
|)
|(26,215
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Payments for employee taxes related to shares withheld
|(24,400
|)
|-
|Repurchase of Class A Common Stock
|(7,634
|)
|-
|Principal payments of finance lease liabilities
|(2,369
|)
|(749
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|-
|67
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(34,403
|)
|(682
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|12,152
|(4,274
|)
|Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|44,797
|49,382
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period
|232,756
|170,977
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period
|$
|277,553
|$
|220,359
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
| (Unaudited)
| (Unaudited)
|Supplemental disclosure of noncash investing and financing activities:
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new or modified operating lease liabilities
|$
|487
|$
|1,582
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new or modified finance lease liabilities
|$
|3,482
|$
|1,537
|Allocation of equity and non-controlling interests upon changes in RSILP ownership
|$
|5,192
|$
|7,731
|Shares withheld for employee taxes in Other Current Liabilities
|$
|1,921
|$
|936
|Investing activities in Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses
|$
|336
|$
|419
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for income taxes
|$
|29,369
|$
|15,827
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|695
|$
|730
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited and in thousands)
| Adjusted EBITDA:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|($ in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|14,846
|$
|3,239
|$
|54,887
|$
|748
|Interest income, net
|(2,555
|)
|(2,049
|)
|(6,435
|)
|(5,525
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|7,177
|5,274
|(102,775
|)
|16,970
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,188
|8,471
|29,506
|23,127
|Share-based compensation expense
|6,379
|8,458
|21,290
|26,574
|Tax receivable agreement expense
|-
|-
|113,037
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|36,035
|$
|23,393
|$
|109,510
|$
|61,894
| Adjusted Operating Costs and Expenses:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|GAAP operating costs and expenses:
|Costs of revenue
|$
|183,466
|$
|151,414
|$
|528,496
|$
|440,414
|Sales and marketing
|39,043
|39,252
|118,314
|114,600
|General and administrative
|25,746
|26,508
|74,505
|79,582
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,188
|8,471
|29,506
|23,127
|Total operating costs and expenses
|$
|258,443
|$
|225,645
|$
|750,821
|$
|657,723
|Non-GAAP operating cost and expense adjustments:
|Costs of revenue1
|$
|(81
|)
|$
|(295
|)
|$
|(223
|)
|$
|(860
|)
|Sales and marketing1
|(969
|)
|(606
|)
|(5,248
|)
|(1,866
|)
|General and administrative1
|(5,329
|)
|(7,557
|)
|(15,819
|)
|(23,848
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total non-GAAP operating cost and expense adjustments
|$
|(6,379
|)
|$
|(8,458
|)
|$
|(21,290
|)
|$
|(26,574
|)
|Adjusted operating costs and expenses:
|Costs of revenue
|$
|183,385
|$
|151,119
|$
|528,273
|$
|439,554
|Sales and marketing
|38,074
|38,646
|113,066
|112,734
|General and administrative
|20,417
|18,951
|58,686
|55,734
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,188
|8,471
|29,506
|23,127
|Total adjusted operating costs and expenses
|$
|252,064
|$
|217,187
|$
|729,531
|$
|631,149
1 Non-GAAP Operating Costs and Expense Adjustments include Share-based compensation expense.
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
| Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding and Adjusted Earnings Per Share:
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Adjusted net income
|Net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic
|$
|6,055
|$
|1,190
|$
|28,062
|$
|363
|Effect of diluted securities:
|Increase to net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|8,791
|2,049
|26,825
|385
|Net income attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. - diluted
|14,846
|3,239
|54,887
|748
|Adjustments:
|Share-based compensation expense
|6,379
|8,458
|21,290
|26,574
|Tax receivable agreement expense
|-
|-
|113,037
|-
|Deferred tax benefit associated with initial recognition of deferred tax asset
|-
|-
|(121,107
|)
|-
|Adjusted net income
|$
|21,225
|$
|11,697
|$
|68,107
|$
|27,322
|Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic
|96,223,133
|82,847,325
|95,051,128
|79,652,992
|Adjustments:
|Incremental shares from assumed conversion of stock options and restricted stock units
|7,869,982
|7,583,799
|6,700,806
|5,641,608
| Assumed conversion of weighted-average RSILP units to Class A Common Shares
|132,280,716
|142,687,546
|133,206,990
|144,940,579
| Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted/
Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding
|236,373,831
|233,118,670
|234,958,924
|230,235,179
|Adjusted earnings per share
|Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – basic
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.00
|Earnings per common share attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc. – diluted
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.23
|$
|0.00
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.12
| Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited and in thousands, except share and per share data)
| September 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|273,495
|$
|229,171
|Restricted cash
|4,058
|3,585
|Players' receivables
|21,888
|14,910
|Due from affiliates
|17,407
|18,211
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|27,347
|19,169
|Total current assets
|344,195
|285,046
|Intangible assets, net
|77,582
|77,347
|Property and equipment, net
|8,526
|7,239
|Operating lease assets
|2,436
|2,419
|Deferred tax assets, net
|153,601
|522
|Other assets
|6,825
|6,893
|Total assets
|$
|593,165
|$
|379,466
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|26,863
|$
|25,798
|Accrued expenses
|78,176
|72,702
|Players' liabilities
|48,709
|43,703
|Other current liabilities
|26,152
|20,927
|Total current liabilities
|179,900
|163,130
|Tax receivable agreement liability, non-current
|122,904
|739
|Other non-current liabilities
|15,996
|17,281
|Total liabilities
|318,800
|181,150
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Class A common stock, $0.0001 par value, 750,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 97,795,455 and 90,511,441 shares issued as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; 97,062,436 and 90,511,441 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|10
|9
|Class V common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 131,570,831 and 135,748,023 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|13
|13
|Treasury stock, at cost; 733,019 and nil shares as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|(3,177
|)
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|243,917
|217,675
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|182
|(3,090
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(107,867
|)
|(135,929
|)
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Rush Street Interactive, Inc.
|133,078
|78,678
|Non-controlling interests
|141,287
|119,638
|Total stockholders' equity
|274,365
|198,316
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|593,165
|$
|379,466
