Dayforce Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results
| Dayforce, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(In millions, except per share data)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|627.6
|$
|579.7
|Trade and other receivables, net
|325.1
|264.8
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|145.0
|137.5
|Total current assets before customer funds
|1,097.7
|982.0
|Customer funds
|4,433.8
|5,001.5
|Total current assets
|5,531.5
|5,983.5
|Right of use lease assets, net
|10.9
|12.3
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|232.6
|223.7
|Goodwill
|2,384.9
|2,336.7
|Other intangible assets, net
|129.6
|189.2
|Deferred sales commissions
|262.4
|231.8
|Other assets
|124.3
|139.8
|Total assets
|$
|8,676.2
|$
|9,117.0
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|582.3
|$
|7.3
|Current portion of long-term lease liabilities
|5.6
|5.7
|Accounts payable
|88.9
|77.0
|Deferred revenue
|39.1
|42.3
|Employee compensation and benefits
|111.7
|126.8
|Other accrued expenses
|61.1
|31.5
|Total current liabilities before customer funds obligations
|888.7
|290.6
|Customer funds obligations
|4,413.3
|5,024.2
|Total current liabilities
|5,302.0
|5,314.8
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|631.1
|1,209.1
|Employee benefit plans
|4.8
|5.9
|Long-term lease liabilities, less current portion
|7.9
|10.8
|Other liabilities
|35.7
|30.1
|Total liabilities
|5,981.5
|6,570.7
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par, 500.0 shares authorized, 160.0 and 159.0 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|1.6
|1.6
|Additional paid in capital
|3,490.3
|3,363.2
|Accumulated deficit
|(556.3
|)
|(335.8
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(240.9
|)
|(482.7
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,694.7
|2,546.3
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|8,676.2
|$
|9,117.0
| Dayforce, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(In millions, except per share data)
|Revenue:
|Recurring services
|$
|403.1
|$
|375.9
|$
|1,206.7
|$
|1,123.6
|Professional services
|78.5
|64.1
|221.4
|171.2
|Total revenue
|481.6
|440.0
|1,428.1
|1,294.8
|Costs and expenses:
|Costs of recurring services
|95.6
|87.4
|286.7
|265.1
|Costs of professional services
|83.9
|75.1
|241.8
|210.8
|Product development and management
|59.3
|55.4
|175.9
|166.8
|Selling and marketing
|86.8
|85.8
|257.3
|246.6
|General and administrative
|81.2
|63.4
|211.2
|178.4
|Depreciation and amortization
|44.3
|52.1
|151.4
|151.5
|Total costs and expenses
|451.1
|419.2
|1,324.3
|1,219.2
|Operating profit
|30.5
|20.8
|103.8
|75.6
|Interest expense, net
|6.7
|8.8
|21.7
|33.2
|Other expense (income), net
|176.7
|(6.3
|)
|177.6
|5.7
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|(152.9
|)
|18.3
|(95.5
|)
|36.7
|Income tax expense
|43.9
|16.3
|65.1
|29.4
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(196.8
|)
|$
|2.0
|$
|(160.6
|)
|$
|7.3
|Net (loss) income per share:
|Basic
|$
|(1.23
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(1.01
|)
|$
|0.05
|Diluted
|$
|(1.23
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(1.01
|)
|$
|0.05
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|159.8
|158.1
|159.7
|157.6
|Diluted
|159.8
|159.7
|159.7
|159.9
| Dayforce, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|(In millions)
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(160.6
|)
|$
|7.3
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Deferred income tax benefit
|(32.2
|)
|(27.5
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|151.4
|151.5
|Amortization of debt issuance costs and debt discount
|3.4
|3.2
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|4.3
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|8.5
|4.7
|Net periodic pension and postretirement cost
|186.7
|7.6
|Share-based compensation expense
|139.1
|118.4
|Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|-
|9.0
|Other
|(0.2
|)
|(1.2
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions:
|Trade and other receivables
|(72.2
|)
|(26.2
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(17.1
|)
|(4.5
|)
|Deferred sales commissions
|(27.0
|)
|(22.9
|)
|Accounts payable and other accrued expenses
|9.1
|5.9
|Deferred revenue
|(5.0
|)
|(6.5
|)
|Employee compensation and benefits
|(19.3
|)
|(16.1
|)
|Accrued taxes
|44.6
|22.5
|Payment of contingent consideration
|-
|(20.9
|)
|Other assets and liabilities
|(15.7
|)
|(8.5
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|193.5
|200.1
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of customer funds marketable securities
|(555.8
|)
|(483.2
|)
|Proceeds from sale and maturity of customer funds marketable securities
|342.8
|283.4
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(3.7
|)
|(10.0
|)
|Proceeds from sale and maturity of marketable securities
|11.5
|7.6
|Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment
|(9.9
|)
|(8.7
|)
|Expenditures for software and technology
|(72.0
|)
|(74.1
|)
|Acquisition costs, net of cash acquired
|(5.5
|)
|(173.1
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(292.6
|)
|(458.1
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Decrease in customer funds obligations, net
|(659.6
|)
|(1,049.9
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock under share-based compensation plans
|22.5
|32.7
|Taxes paid related to the net share settlement of awards under share-based compensation plans
|(19.0
|)
|(10.7
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(59.9
|)
|(28.8
|)
|Proceeds from debt issuance
|-
|650.0
|Repayment of long-term debt obligations
|(5.5
|)
|(646.5
|)
|Payment of debt refinancing costs
|(1.2
|)
|(11.4
|)
|Payment of contingent consideration
|-
|(3.0
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(722.7
|)
|(1,067.6
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, restricted cash, and equivalents
|12.6
|(18.2
|)
|Net decrease in cash, restricted cash, and equivalents
|(809.2
|)
|(1,343.8
|)
|Cash, restricted cash, and equivalents at beginning of period
|3,253.9
|3,421.4
|Cash, restricted cash, and equivalents at end of period
|$
|2,444.7
|$
|2,077.6
| Reconciliation of cash, restricted cash, and equivalents to the condensed
consolidated balance sheets
|Cash and equivalents
|$
|627.6
|$
|494.1
|Restricted cash and equivalents included in customer funds
|1,817.1
|1,583.5
|Total cash, restricted cash, and equivalents
|$
|2,444.7
|$
|2,077.6
| Dayforce, Inc.
Revenue Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Percentage
change in
revenue
| Impact of
changes in
foreign
currency (a)
| Percentage
change in
revenue on
a constant
currency
basis (a)
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|(In millions)
|Revenue:
|Recurring services:
|Dayforce recurring
|$
|333.0
|$
|292.0
|14.0
|%
|(0.1
|)%
|14.1
|%
|Powerpay recurring
|19.7
|20.2
|(2.5
|)%
|(1.0
|)%
|(1.5
|)%
|Other recurring
|8.2
|18.1
|(54.7
|)%
|(0.6
|)%
|(54.1
|)%
|Float
|42.2
|45.6
|(7.5
|)%
|(0.3
|)%
|(7.2
|)%
|Total recurring services
|403.1
|375.9
|7.2
|%
|(0.2
|)%
|7.4
|%
|Professional services
|78.5
|64.1
|22.5
|%
|(0.4
|)%
|22.9
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|481.6
|$
|440.0
|9.5
|%
|(0.1
|)%
|9.6
|%
|Total revenue, excluding float
|$
|439.4
|$
|394.4
|11.4
|%
|(0.2
|)%
|11.6
|%
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
| Percentage
change in
revenue
| Impact of
changes in
foreign
currency (a)
| Percentage
change in
revenue on
a constant
currency
basis (a)
|2025
|2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|2025 vs. 2024
|(In millions)
|Revenue:
|Recurring revenue:
|Dayforce recurring
|$
|971.6
|$
|852.1
|14.0
|%
|(0.5
|)%
|14.5
|%
|Powerpay recurring
|58.6
|60.6
|(3.3
|)%
|(2.8
|)%
|(0.5
|)%
|Other recurring
|31.6
|55.7
|(43.3
|)%
|(2.5
|)%
|(40.8
|)%
|Float
|144.9
|155.2
|(6.6
|)%
|(0.7
|)%
|(5.9
|)%
|Total recurring revenue
|1,206.7
|1,123.6
|7.4
|%
|(0.7
|)%
|8.1
|%
|Professional services
|221.4
|171.2
|29.3
|%
|(1.3
|)%
|30.6
|%
|Total revenue
|$
|1,428.1
|$
|1,294.8
|10.3
|%
|(0.7
|)%
|11.0
|%
|Total revenue, excluding float
|$
|1,283.2
|$
|1,139.6
|12.6
|%
|(0.7
|)%
|13.3
|%
a) Dayforce has calculated the percentage change in revenue on a constant currency basis by applying the average foreign exchange rate in effect during the comparable prior period. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for discussion of percentage change in revenue on a constant currency basis.
| Dayforce, Inc.
Share-Based Compensation Expense and Related Employer Taxes
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(in millions)
|Costs of recurring services
|$
|3.4
|$
|3.6
|$
|10.1
|$
|11.3
|Costs of professional services
|4.0
|4.0
|12.4
|11.7
|Product development and management
|9.6
|8.1
|29.0
|25.0
|Selling and marketing
|10.7
|9.4
|32.9
|27.2
|General and administrative
|17.2
|14.5
|54.9
|43.2
|Total
|$
|44.9
|$
|39.6
|$
|139.3
|$
|118.4
| Dayforce, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile Dayforce's reported results to its non-GAAP financial measures:
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|As reported
|As reported margins (a)
| Share-based
compensation
|Amortization
|Other (b)
|As adjusted (b)
|As adjusted margins (a)
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|Operating profit
|$
|30.5
|6.3
|%
|$
|44.9
|$
|16.1
|$
|27.6
|$
|119.1
|24.7
|%
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(196.8
|)
|(40.9
|)%
|$
|44.9
|$
|16.1
|$
|196.3
|$
|60.5
|12.6
|%
|Interest expense, net
|6.7
|-
|-
|-
|6.7
|Income tax benefit (c)
|43.9
|-
|-
|(8.0
|)
|51.9
|Depreciation and amortization
|44.3
|-
|16.1
|-
|28.2
|EBITDA
|$
|(101.9
|)
|$
|44.9
|$
|-
|$
|204.3
|$
|147.3
|30.6
|%
|Net (loss) income per share - diluted (d)
|$
|(1.23
|)
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.10
|$
|1.21
|$
|0.37
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|As reported
|As reported margins (a)
| Share-based
compensation
|Amortization
|Other (b)
|As adjusted (b)
|As adjusted margins (a)
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|Operating profit
|$
|20.8
|4.7
|%
|$
|39.6
|$
|29.6
|$
|13.2
|$
|103.2
|23.5
|%
|Net income
|$
|2.0
|0.5
|%
|$
|39.6
|$
|29.6
|$
|3.3
|$
|74.5
|16.9
|%
|Interest expense, net
|8.8
|-
|-
|-
|8.8
|Income tax expense (c)
|16.3
|-
|-
|(4.0
|)
|20.3
|Depreciation and amortization
|52.1
|-
|29.6
|-
|22.5
|EBITDA
|$
|79.2
|$
|39.6
|$
|-
|$
|7.3
|$
|126.1
|28.7
|%
|Net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.19
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.47
a) Operating profit margin and net profit margin are determined by calculating the percentage operating profit and net (loss) income are of total revenue. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for additional information on the as adjusted margins.
b) The as adjusted column is a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and certain other items. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the adjustments to operating profit consist of $27.6 million of restructuring expenses, primarily related to costs associated with the Thoma Bravo Transaction, and the adjustments to net loss also include $177.4 million of pension costs, primarily associated with the non-cash loss on the partial settlement related to the pension plan termination, $0.7 million of foreign exchange gain, and a $8.0 million net adjustment for the effect of income taxes related to these items. For the three months ended September 30, 2024, the adjustments to operating profit consist of $9.0 million related to the fair value adjustment for the DataFuzion contingent consideration, $3.2 million of restructuring expenses, and $1.0 million of fees associated with initiating the receivables securitization program, and the adjustments to net income also include $3.2 million of costs associated with the planned termination of its frozen U.S. pension plan, and $9.1 million of foreign exchange gain, along with a $4.0 million net adjustment for the effect of income taxes related to these items. Please refer below for additional information on the as adjusted metrics.
c) Income tax effects have been calculated based on the statutory tax rates in effect in the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions during the period.
d) Adjusted diluted net income per share is calculated based upon 162.0 million weighted average shares of common stock for the three months ended September 30, 2025.
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|As reported
|As reported margins (a)
| Share-based
compensation
|Amortization
|Other (b)
|As adjusted (b)
|As adjusted margins (a)
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|Operating profit
|$
|103.8
|7.3
|%
|$
|139.3
|$
|75.9
|$
|57.3
|$
|376.3
|26.3
|%
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(160.6
|)
|(11.2
|)%
|$
|139.3
|$
|75.9
|$
|198.0
|$
|252.6
|17.7
|%
|Interest expense, net
|21.7
|-
|-
|-
|21.7
|Income tax expense (c)
|65.1
|-
|-
|(36.3
|)
|101.4
|Depreciation and amortization
|151.4
|-
|75.9
|-
|75.5
|EBITDA
|$
|77.6
|$
|139.3
|$
|-
|$
|234.3
|$
|451.2
|31.6
|%
|Net (loss) income per share - diluted (d)
|$
|(1.01
|)
|$
|0.86
|$
|0.47
|$
|1.22
|$
|1.56
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|As reported
|As reported margins (a)
| Share-based
compensation
|Amortization
|Other (b)
|As adjusted (b)
|As adjusted margins (a)
|(Dollars in millions, except per share data)
|Operating profit
|$
|75.6
|5.8
|%
|$
|118.4
|$
|87.5
|$
|25.7
|$
|307.2
|23.7
|%
|Net income
|$
|7.3
|0.6
|%
|$
|118.4
|$
|87.5
|$
|5.5
|$
|218.7
|16.9
|%
|Interest expense, net
|33.2
|-
|-
|-
|33.2
|Income tax expense (c)
|29.4
|-
|-
|(27.0
|)
|56.4
|Depreciation and amortization
|151.5
|-
|87.5
|-
|64.0
|EBITDA
|$
|221.4
|$
|118.4
|$
|-
|$
|32.5
|$
|372.3
|28.8
|%
|Net income per share - diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.74
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.03
|$
|1.37
a) Operating profit margin and net profit margin are determined by calculating the percentage operating profit and net (loss) income are of total revenue. Please refer to the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section for additional information on the as adjusted margins.
b) The as adjusted column is a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and certain other items. For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the adjustments to operating profit consist of $57.3 million of restructuring expenses, including costs associated with the Thoma Bravo Transaction, and the adjustments to net loss also include $187.9 million of pension costs, primarily associated with the non-cash loss on the partial settlement related to the pension plan termination, $10.9 million of foreign exchange gain, and a $36.3 million net adjustment for the effect of income taxes related to these items. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the adjustments to operating profit consist of $15.7 million of restructuring expenses, $9.0 million related to the fair value adjustment for the DataFuzion contingent consideration, and $1.0 million of fees associated with initiating the receivables securitization program and the adjustments to net income also include $9.7 million of costs associated with the planned termination of its frozen U.S. pension plan, and $2.9 million of foreign exchange gain, along with a $27.0 million net adjustment for the effect of income taxes related to these items. Please refer below for additional information on the as adjusted metrics.
c) Income tax effects have been calculated based on the statutory tax rates in effect in the U.S. and foreign jurisdictions during the period.
d) Adjusted diluted net income per share is calculated based upon 162.0 million weighted average shares of common stock for the nine months ended September 30, 2025.
| Dayforce, Inc.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles Dayforce's reported results to free cash flow and free cash flow margin:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(In millions)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|31.2
|$
|91.8
|$
|193.5
|$
|200.1
|Capital expenditures
|(26.2
|)
|(28.4
|)
|(81.9
|)
|(82.8
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|5.0
|$
|63.4
|$
|111.6
|$
|117.3
|Net cash provided by operating activities margin (a)
|6.5
|%
|20.9
|%
|13.5
|%
|15.5
|%
|Free cash flow margin
|1.0
|%
|14.4
|%
|7.8
|%
|9.1
|%
(a) Net cash provided by operating activities margin is determined by calculating the percentage that net cash provided by operating activities is of total revenue.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Dayforce uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release including:
|Non-GAAP Financial Measure
|GAAP Financial Measure
|EBITDA
|Net (loss) income
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Net (loss) income
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|Net profit margin
|Adjusted operating profit
|Operating profit
|Adjusted operating profit margin
|Operating profit margin
|Adjusted net income
|Net (loss) income
|Adjusted net profit margin
|Net profit margin
|Adjusted diluted net income per share
|Diluted net (loss) income per share
|Free cash flow
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|Free cash flow margin
|Net cash provided by operating activities margin
|Percentage change in revenue, including total revenue and revenue by solution, on a constant currency basis
|Percentage change in revenue, including total revenue and revenue by solution
|Dayforce recurring revenue per customer
|No directly comparable GAAP measure
Dayforce believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to management and investors as supplemental measures to evaluate its overall operating performance including comparison across periods and with competitors. Dayforce's management team uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess operating performance because these financial measures exclude the results of decisions that are outside the normal course of its business operations, and are used for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes both for short- and long-term operating plans. Additionally, Adjusted operating profit, free cash flow, and free cash flow margin are components of certain management compensation plans. Additionally, Dayforce believes that the non-GAAP financial measures free cash flow and free cash flow margin are meaningful to investors because they are measures of liquidity that provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the strength of Dayforce's liquidity and future ability to generate cash that can be used for strategic opportunities or investing in its business. The reduction of capital expenditures facilitates comparisons of Dayforce's liquidity on a period-to-period basis and excludes items that management does not consider to be indicative of Dayforce's liquidity.These non-GAAP financial measures are not required by, defined under, or presented in accordance with, GAAP, and should not be considered as alternatives to Dayforce's results as reported under GAAP, have important limitations as analytical tools, and its use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies in its industry. Dayforce's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by similar items to those eliminated in this presentation. Please refer to Dayforce's full financial results, including further discussion of non-GAAP financial measures, on the Investor Relations portion of its website at
Dayforce defines its non-GAAP financial measures as follows:
- EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, and Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA, as adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, and certain other items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is determined by calculating the percentage Adjusted EBITDA is of total revenue. Adjusted operating profit is defined as operating profit, as adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and certain other items. Adjusted operating profit margin is determined by calculating the percentage Adjusted operating profit is of total revenue. Adjusted net income is defined as net (loss) income, as adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense and related employer taxes, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, and certain other items, all of which are adjusted for the effect of income taxes. Adjusted net profit margin is determined by calculating the percentage Adjusted net income is of total revenue. Adjusted diluted net income per share is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. When adjusted net income is positive, diluted weighted average shares outstanding incorporate the effect of dilutive equity instruments. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities, reduced by capital expenditures. Free cash flow margin is determined by calculating the percentage that free cash flow is of total revenue. Percentage change in revenue, including total revenue and revenue by solution, on a constant currency basis is calculated by applying the average foreign exchange rate in effect during the comparable prior period. Dayforce recurring revenue per customer is an indicator of the average size of Dayforce recurring revenue customers. To calculate Dayforce recurring revenue per customer, we start with Dayforce recurring revenue on a constant currency basis by applying the same exchange rate to all comparable periods for the trailing twelve months and excludes float revenue, and Ascender, ADAM HCM, and eloomi revenue. This amount is divided by the number of live Dayforce customers at the end of the trailing twelve month period, excluding Ascender, ADAM HCM, and eloomi. We have not reconciled Dayforce recurring revenue per customer to a GAAP financial measure because there is no directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
Source: Dayforce, Inc.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
1-844-829-9499
...
Public Relations
1-647-417-2117
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment