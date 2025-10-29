Sequoia MD Expands Outpatient Rehab In Sacramento With Medication-Assisted Treatment Program

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sequoia MD is pleased to announce the expansion of its outpatient rehab in Sacramento, offering a dedicated medication-assisted treatment (MAT) pathway for individuals seeking recovery from alcohol and drug use disorders.

Located at 5025 J St #206, Sacramento, CA 95819, Sequoia MD now provides a seamless outpatient program that integrates addiction treatment with its innovative direct primary care (DPC) model, delivering personalized, high-quality care in a supportive and accessible environment.

Program Highlights:

- Comprehensive outpatient MAT using FDA-approved medications such as buprenorphine (Suboxone) and injection naltrexone (Vivitrol) to treat opioid use-and treatments that also support alcohol use disorders.

- An individualized care model: Each client receives a tailored assessment, a medication plan, and ongoing behavioral-therapy support, reflecting Sequoia MD's view of addiction as a chronic disease requiring long-term management.

- Subscription-based membership format under the direct primary care framework: Clients pay a fixed monthly fee, enabling longer appointments, flexible access (office, phone, video), and simplified billing-eliminating typical insurance hurdles.

- Integration of addiction treatment within their broader direct care offering: Because Sequoia MD is Sacramento's first direct primary care practice, clients benefit from continuity of care, personal physician relationships, and discounted medications and labs-all of which enhance accessibility and support sustained recovery.

- The outpatient model enables individuals to engage in their daily lives-work, family, community-while receiving structured treatment and support, making recovery achievable without residential disruption.

With this expansion, Sequoia MD empowers individuals in the Sacramento region who are ready to begin or continue their recovery journey, delivering a high-quality outpatient pathway that bridges primary care and addiction treatment under one roof.

About Sequoia MD

Sequoia MD is an outpatient health practice based in Sacramento that offers direct primary care and substance-use disorder treatment services-including a dedicated outpatient MAT program. By combining clinical excellence with flexible, membership-based care, Sequoia MD is committed to helping individuals and families achieve long-term wellness and recovery. Visit their site to learn more.