Northstar Recovery Center Expands Options For Outpatient Rehab In Massachusetts

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Northstar Recovery Center is proud to announce the continued development of its outpatient rehab in Massachusetts, with two locations - in Southborough and West Springfield - providing flexible, evidence-based care for individuals seeking recovery from alcohol and drug use disorders.

Their programs support individuals facing both substance use and co-occurring mental health conditions, offering integrated, personalized treatment in a supportive environment.

Program Highlights:

Day Treatment (Partial Hospitalization Program) delivering intensive care during the day while allowing clients to return home in the evening, helping bridge the transition from higher levels of care.

Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) offering structured treatment several hours a day, multiple days per week, allowing clients to maintain work, school, or family commitments.

Outpatient Program (OP) for ongoing, sustained support via scheduled clinician meetings and integration into an alumni network, helping clients maintain sobriety long-term.

Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) available to address substance use disorders including opioid and alcohol use, as part of a comprehensive outpatient care model.

Dual-Diagnosis support for clients facing substance use along with mental health conditions (anxiety, depression, trauma, etc.), all under one outpatient roof.

About Northstar Recovery Center

Northstar Recovery Center is an outpatient addiction treatment provider with two Massachusetts locations (Southborough and West Springfield). The organization specializes in outpatient care for substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health challenges, delivering a full continuum of outpatient levels from Day Treatment through standard outpatient support. Through personalized, evidence-based programming and compassionate care, Northstar is committed to helping clients build new lives in recovery.