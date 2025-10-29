CARES Launches Weekly Support Groups For Those Battling Addiction In The Lakeway/Austin Area

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- CARES (Communities and Relatives Empowered for Support) is proud to announce the launch of a new program of weekly support groups designed specifically for the spouses, siblings, friends, children and extended family members of individuals struggling with addiction. Located in the Lakeway region near Austin, Texas, the initiative is built to provide healing, education, and community for those who carry the often-unseen burden of loving someone in recovery.

CARES was founded to support young adults and families facing the realities of addiction. Understanding the emotional and generational impact substance use can have, CARES provides educational support, community connection, and practical tools to reduce relapse risk and break cycles of addiction. Their mission is to help families move from isolation to empowerment through shared healing and informed support.

What the Program Offers

- Weekly Monday gatherings featuring expert-led discussions on a range of topics: from understanding addiction and recovery trajectories to self-care and healthy boundaries for caregivers.

- A safe, welcoming space for spouses, siblings, children, parents and friends of those in addiction - an environment where they can connect with others who truly understand their lived experience.

- Volunteer-driven, professional-backed sessions, offering both lived-experience narratives and evidence-informed guidance for navigating the emotional, practical and relational challenges of being a caregiver.

- A community-focused approach in the greater Austin/Lakeway area, helping participants feel supported locally rather than alone.

Why It Matters

Addiction is often described as a disease of the individual, but its ripple effect touches entire networks of family and friends. Addiction affects over 25% of families in the United States, spreading rapidly due to high recurrence rates that top 35%.

When caregivers are left without adequate support, burnout, guilt, frustration, and emotional isolation can follow. The CARES program is designed to address that gap, offering not just empathy, but actionable resources.

Program Details

- When: Every Monday evening

- Where: Lakeway, TX (near Austin)

- Who: Open to anyone with a loved one affected by addiction, including family members, spouses, siblings, children, and friends

Visit the website to learn more about our upcoming speaker schedule.

About CARES

CARES (Communities and Relatives Empowered for Support) is a volunteer-driven program dedicated to healing, education and support for families affected by addiction. Located near Austin, Texas, CARES offers weekly discussions led by seasoned professionals and people with lived experience, fostering a supportive network of caregivers who understand the journey. More information is available at