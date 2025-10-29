Elm Market Navigator ETF Surpasses $500Mm In AUM, Filling Gap In Multi-Trillion-Dollar Allocation Fund Category

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ELM (NYSE ARCA: ELM) offers Dynamic Index Investing, a transparent, low-cost alternative to balanced and target-date funds and opaque active allocators

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elm Wealth today announced that its Elm Market Navigator ETF (NYSE ARCA: ELM) has surpassed $500 million in assets under management, achieving the milestone less than nine months after its February 2025 launch. The fund is among the fastest- growing allocation ETFs of the year and represents the first low-cost, fully transparent, rules-based dynamic allocation strategy available to all investors.









ELM ringing Opening Bell at NYSE

ELM's growth comes as investors increasingly recognize a gap in the multi-trillion-dollar allocation fund market: target-date and static balanced funds lock investors into rigid asset mixes regardless of market conditions, while traditional active allocation funds charge higher fees for opaque, discretionary decisions. ELM bridges this divide with a rules-based methodology that systematically responds to changing valuations and market conditions-- at a net expense ratio of 0.24% (0.26% gross expense ratio with a 2bps management fee waiver), less than half the cost of comparable Global Allocation funds (Morningstar US Fund Fee Study, 2024).

“For decades, investors have been forced to choose between rigid static allocations or expensive, black-box active management,” said Victor Haghani, founder of Elm Wealth and Chief Investment Officer.“ELM is the first fund to offer true dynamic allocation with complete transparency and institutional-level low fees. Crossing $500 million validates that advisors and investors have been waiting for this solution.” The $3+ trillion target-date fund category exemplifies the rigidity problem: these funds follow predetermined glide paths that ignore current market conditions, valuations, or risk levels. Meanwhile, active allocation funds averaging 0.50% or more in fees typically provide little visibility into their decision-making process. ELM's Dynamic Index Investing methodology publishes its allocation rules and rebalances holdings weekly based on systematic valuation and momentum signals across global equity and fixed income markets.

Global Equity Allocation Contributes to 2025 Performance

ELM's rules-based approach has positioned the fund favorably in 2025′s market environment. The fund's methodology systematically increased allocations to non-US equities-- including international developed and emerging markets-- when expected return and momentum signals favored increased exposures. This positioning has contributed to performance in a year when international equities have outpaced U.S. markets.

“This isn't market timing or subjective market calls-- it's disciplined, systematic allocation responding to observable market data,” said James White, CEO of Elm Wealth.“When our methodology signals that global equities offer better risk-adjusted return potential, the fund allocates accordingly. That's exactly how dynamic allocation should work.”

The Elm Market Navigator ETF operates on a baseline allocation of 75% global equities and 25% fixed income, with weekly adjustments based on each asset class's expected return relative to Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) and current momentum as a proxy for market risk level. The transparent, rules-based system allows investors to understand exactly how and why the fund's allocation changes-- a stark contrast to the discretionary decision-making of traditional active managers.

13-Year Track Record, Now Accessible to All Investors

The strategy behind ELM originated as a private fund launched at Elm Wealth's inception in 2011, serving as the core investment vehicle for the firm's private clients who require a minimum of $2 million in investable assets. The ETF launch in February 2025 democratized access to the strategy, making it available through standard brokerage platforms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity, Interactive Brokers, Robinhood, and others.

“We spent over a decade refining this approach for our high-net-worth clients,” Haghani said.“The ETF structure lets us bring institutional-grade dynamic allocation to every investor at a fraction of what they'd pay for traditional active management-- or worse, locking themselves into a static allocation that ignores market reality.”

Elm Wealth manages more than $2.5 billion in total assets across its ETF and Separately Managed Account platforms for approximately 500 families.

About Elm Wealth

Elm Wealth is a Philadelphia-based independent investment management firm dedicated to intelligent, cost-effective wealth management. Founded by Victor Haghani, former managing director at Salomon Brothers and co-founder of LTCM, Elm Wealth combines institutional-grade investment thinking with accessible, transparent products. Haghani co-authored The Missing Billionaires: A Guide to Better Financial Decisions with James White, Elm's Chief Executive Officer, who brings experience from Citadel Investment Group and quantitative research at Bank of America. Jerry Bell, formerly of J.P. Morgan, serves as Partner and Chief Commercial Officer, leading Elm's advisor and institutional distribution strategy.

