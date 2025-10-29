Bayer And Luke Bryan Mark 10 Years Of Fighting Hunger With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The 'Take Care, Now' Campaign Has Helped Provide 10 Million Meals to Families in Need Through Feeding America

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As food prices continue to rise across the country, many families-especially in rural communities-are struggling to put nutritious meals on the table. To help address this growing need, Bayer is once again teaming up with country superstar Luke Bryan and Feeding America for the 10th anniversary of their“Take Care, Now” campaign. Together, they've helped provide more than 10 million meals to families facing hunger.

Recently, the Directors of U.S. External Communications for Bayer, Nicole Hayes and Brian Leake, participated in a nationwide media tour to discuss the campaign and the growing issue of 'hidden hunger' in rural America.

Hidden Hunger: The Underserved Side of Food Insecurity

While many Americans are aware of food insecurity, fewer know about what experts call“hidden hunger”-a lack of essential nutrients even when calories are available. This form of malnutrition often affects families in rural areas, where access to fresh produce and fortified foods is limited. Through its partnership with Feeding America, Bayer is helping local food banks provide more nutrient-rich options to the people they serve.

Ten Years of Partnership and Impact

The collaboration between Bayer and Luke Bryan began in 2015, uniting their shared passion for supporting rural America and the people who feed the world. Over the past decade, the campaign has reached countless families, while also raising awareness of food insecurity through Bryan's Farm Tour performances and nationwide outreach.

This milestone is more than just a number-it represents millions of real people who've received help when they needed it most. It's about caring for our neighbors, especially in small towns where support networks are often stretched thin.

How Fans Can Get Involved

Supporters can join the fight against hunger by sharing the message online using the hashtag #HeresToTheFarmer. For every share, Bayer will help provide meals to Feeding America to reach even more families in need.

To learn more, visit bayer/farmtour

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Bayer

Media Contact:

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

...

A video accompanying this announcement is available at