Husband And Wife Launch 'Snap Into Action' - A National Platform Tackling Food Insecurity As SNAP Benefits Tighten

With millions of Americans bracing for food insecurity as SNAP benefits tighten during the ongoing government shutdown, one couple has turned compassion into action. Husband-and-wife team Philip Cheung and Phyllis Hong have launched SnapIntoAction - a new nationwide platform empowering neighbors to help one another with groceries, essentials, and hope.

Across the country, community groups have exploded with“grocery buddy” posts - local residents offering to share food or gift cards with those struggling to feed their families. Snap Into Action brings that same spirit of kindness to a single, easy-to-use platform, helping people connect faster and more safely.

“We built Snap Into Action because no one should go hungry while their neighbors have the power to help,” said Phyllis Hong, co-founder of Snap Into Action.“It's a reminder that compassion isn't complicated - it just needs a place to live.”

Her husband and co-founder Philip Cheung added,“Technology is often blamed for dividing people. We wanted to use it to bring communities back together - to make generosity something that can scale nationwide.”

A Simple Idea, Built for Urgency

Visitors to SnapIntoAction can:

Post what they need - groceries, diapers, toiletries, or other essentials

Offer what they can - food, gift cards, or local assistance

Find food nearby - through a national Find Food Near You map of pantries and community sites

With millions relying on SNAP each month, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has warned that up to $8 billion in food stamp benefits may be disrupted, leaving food banks under record pressure. Snap Into Action offers a human-scale solution that complements those institutional efforts - connecting ordinary people who can help with those who urgently need it.

The platform is free, fast, and nationwide, giving Americans a way to take action today - whether that means helping a new mom recovering from surgery feed her kids, or covering groceries for a senior on a fixed income.

Snap Into Action is not a government program or charity - it's a movement built around one idea: no family should go hungry when their community can help.

About Snap Into Action

Founded in 2025 by husband-and-wife team Philip Cheung and Phyllis Hong, Snap Into Action is a nationwide, community-driven platform that connects neighbors who need help with those who can help. Its mission is to make kindness scalable - transforming peer-to-peer generosity into a coordinated movement that combats food insecurity and strengthens local resilience.

