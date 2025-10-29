403
Historic Plunge In Argentina's Risk Premium Signals Renewed Investor Confidence
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a dramatic turnaround for Argentina's beleaguered economy, the country's risk premium experienced its largest single-day drop in history following President Javier Milei's resounding victory in the midterm legislative elections.
The index, a barometer of investor trust in a nation's debt repayment capacity, plummeted by 429 basis points to around 652, levels unseen since early 2025.
This surge in market optimism dispels earlier narratives attributing the premium's spike above 1,000 points to Milei 's policies losing credibility. Instead, analysts argue, the fear stemmed from a potential resurgence of Peronism, particularly its Kirchnerist wing.
That faction is known for expansive fiscal policies that have fueled multiple defaults and hyperinflation crises over decades. Argentina has defaulted on sovereign debt nine times since independence, with the latest in 2020 under Peronist rule.
Milei's libertarian party, La Libertad Avanza, captured nearly 41% of the national vote, outpacing the Peronists' 32% and bolstering its congressional presence from 37 to about 101 seats in the lower house.
This grants Milei greater leverage to advance his reform agenda without obstruction. Since taking office in December 2023, Milei has implemented aggressive austerity measures, slashing public spending by 5% of GDP and achieving a primary fiscal surplus for the first time in over a decade.
Argentina's Market Rally Signals Reform-Driven Stability
Monthly inflation has fallen from 25% to 2.1% by September 2025, while reforms in rental markets, labor flexibility, and trade liberalization have spurred stability. A $40 billion U.S. currency swap and debt buybacks further underpin these efforts.
Markets reacted swiftly: the peso strengthened by up to 10% against the dollar, government bonds rallied with yields dipping below 10%, and the Merval stock index soared 21%.
Economist Juan Ramón Rallo noted the correlation between Peronist setbacks and asset gains, while portfolio manager Thierry Larose emphasized Milei's fortified position eliminates devaluation risks.
For Argentina, long mired in stagnation, this shift lowers borrowing costs, attracts investment, and promises sustainable growth. Regionally, it highlights how political stability can reshape South American economies, offering lessons amid ongoing volatility.
