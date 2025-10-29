Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, October 29, 2025


2025-10-29 03:15:52
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Adriana Quadros pays tribute to Tom Jobim at Blue Note (20:00), Beco das Garrafas features bossa nova with Francesca Lo Cicero (20:00), Carioca da Gema hosts its weekly Samba de Quarta (19:30), and Rio Scenarium delivers root samba led by Grupo Arruda (19:00). Links for details and tickets are below.

Top Picks Tonight As Cores do Tom: Tributo a Tom Jobim - Adriana Quadros - Blue Note Rio (20:00)
  • Why picked: Elegant bossa nova tribute to the master of the genre in a sophisticated Copacabana jazz club-ideal for expats seeking refined sounds by the beach.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" co
  • Tickets: Eventim -“As Cores do Tom”
Francesca Lo Cicero - Beco das Garrafas (20:00)
  • Why picked: Italian-born carioca singer brings soulful bossa nova to the cradle of the genre-intimate and historic for a relaxed evening.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club)
  • Event page: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/principal/event
Samba de Quarta - Carioca da Gema (19:30)
  • Why picked: Lapa's iconic samba house offers a lively weekly roda-authentic energy without overwhelming crowds for expat immersion.
  • Start: 19:30
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
Quartas de Samba com Grupo Arruda - Rio Scenarium (19:00)
  • Why picked: Root samba in an antique-filled Centro venue-vibrant yet cultured atmosphere blending music and history.
  • Start: 19:00
  • Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
  • Tickets: Sympla -“Quartas de Samba com Arruda”
Also notable
  • Aline Paes - Festival MPB Ano Zero (19:30) - Espaço Sérgio Porto, Rua Humaitá, 163, Humaitá. Tickets via RioCultura.
  • Bloco Sargento Pimenta convida Mari Jasca (19:00) - Teatro Carlos Gomes, Praça Tiradentes, Centro. Tickets via RioCultura events portal.
Suggested route

Copacabana: Begin at Blue Note (20:00) for Jobim's tribute, then stroll 10 minutes to Beco das Garrafas for Lo Cicero's bossa set (20:00)-seamless beachfront evening.

Lapa → Centro: Kick off at Carioca da Gema (19:30) for samba warmth, then 10-minute walk to Rio Scenarium (19:00 onward) for more rootsy rhythms in a historic setting.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Centro and Copacabana; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.

Listings gathered for Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

