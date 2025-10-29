Rio Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Why picked: Elegant bossa nova tribute to the master of the genre in a sophisticated Copacabana jazz club-ideal for expats seeking refined sounds by the beach.
Start: 20:00
Address: Avenida Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Tickets: Eventim -“As Cores do Tom”
Why picked: Italian-born carioca singer brings soulful bossa nova to the cradle of the genre-intimate and historic for a relaxed evening.
Start: 20:00
Address: Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana (Little Club)
Why picked: Lapa's iconic samba house offers a lively weekly roda-authentic energy without overwhelming crowds for expat immersion.
Start: 19:30
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Why picked: Root samba in an antique-filled Centro venue-vibrant yet cultured atmosphere blending music and history.
Start: 19:00
Address: Rua do Lavradio, 20, Centro
Tickets: Sympla -“Quartas de Samba com Arruda”
Aline Paes - Festival MPB Ano Zero (19:30)
- Espaço Sérgio Porto, Rua Humaitá, 163, Humaitá. Tickets via RioCultura.
Bloco Sargento Pimenta convida Mari Jasca (19:00)
- Teatro Carlos Gomes, Praça Tiradentes, Centro. Tickets via RioCultura events portal.
Copacabana: Begin at Blue Note (20:00) for Jobim's tribute, then stroll 10 minutes to Beco das Garrafas for Lo Cicero's bossa set (20:00)-seamless beachfront evening.
Lapa → Centro: Kick off at Carioca da Gema (19:30) for samba warmth, then 10-minute walk to Rio Scenarium (19:00 onward) for more rootsy rhythms in a historic setting.Getting around & quick tips
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Lapa, Centro and Copacabana; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated rooms; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Listings gathered for Wednesday, October 29, 2025. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
