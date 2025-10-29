São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, October 29, 2025

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Mel Lisboa canta Rita Lee at Blue Note (Paulista), John Pizzarelli Trio at Bourbon Street (Moema), Caxtrinho: Queda Livre at Casa de Francisca [Porão] (Consolação), and Ari Giorgi ft. Billy Ponzio at All of Jazz (Itaim Bibi).

Also notable: Candlelight: Beatles x Stones (early) at Theatro B32 (Itaim Bibi) and Candlelight: O Melhor da Bossa Nova (late) at Theatro B32.



Why picked: A heartfelt tribute to Brazil's rock icon Rita Lee by acclaimed singer Mel Lisboa in an upscale jazz venue-ideal for expats exploring São Paulo's musical heritage.

Start: 20:00

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)

Website: bluenotesp Tickets: Eventim - Mel Lisboa (29/10)



Why picked: World-renowned New York jazz guitarist marks 40 years with Broadway and cinema standards-sophisticated sounds in a premier club for international tastes.

Start: 21:00

Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema

Info: Bourbon Street - programação Tickets: Sympla - Pizzarelli Trio



Why picked: Emerging Baixada Fluminense talent debuts acclaimed album with percussive flair and social edge-free early entry in a historic, vibe-rich spot.

Start: 21:30

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação

Info: Casa de Francisca - programação Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos. IG announcement



Why picked: Dynamic local jazz collective blends improvisation and grooves in a cozy Itaim haunt-authentic scene for expats seeking São Paulo's jazz pulse.

Start: 21:00

Address: R. João Cachoeira, 1366, Itaim Bibi Tickets: Bandsintown - Ari Giorgi. All of Jazz



Theatro B32 - Candlelight: Beatles x Stones (early) - Start: 19:00; Address: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3732, Itaim Bibi; Tickets: Fever - Beatles x Stones. Theatro B32 - Candlelight: O Melhor da Bossa Nova (late) - Start: 21:00; Address: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3732, Itaim Bibi; Tickets: Fever - Bossa Nova.

18:40 arrive in Itaim Bibi → 19:00 Beatles x Stones (B32) → 20:00 rideshare to Paulista for Mel Lisboa (Blue Note) → 21:20 hop to Consolação for Caxtrinho (Casa de Francisca 21:30) → 22:30 slide to Moema for Pizzarelli (Bourbon Street)-or pivot to All of Jazz (21:00) after B32 for jazz immersion.



Itaim Bibi ↔ Paulista ↔ Consolação ↔ Moema trips average 15–25 min via app on Wednesdays; plan pickups post-set.

Bring ID; smart-casual attire suits all. Confirm QR codes and doors via apps before heading out. Blue Note and All of Jazz offer seated intimacy-early arrival secures prime views.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings verified for Wednesday, Oct 29, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.