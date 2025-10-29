Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, October 29, 2025


2025-10-29 03:15:52
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's easy wins: Mel Lisboa canta Rita Lee at Blue Note (Paulista), John Pizzarelli Trio at Bourbon Street (Moema), Caxtrinho: Queda Livre at Casa de Francisca [Porão] (Consolação), and Ari Giorgi ft. Billy Ponzio at All of Jazz (Itaim Bibi).

Also notable: Candlelight: Beatles x Stones (early) at Theatro B32 (Itaim Bibi) and Candlelight: O Melhor da Bossa Nova (late) at Theatro B32.

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Mel Lisboa canta Rita Lee (bossa/pop tribute)
  • Why picked: A heartfelt tribute to Brazil's rock icon Rita Lee by acclaimed singer Mel Lisboa in an upscale jazz venue-ideal for expats exploring São Paulo's musical heritage.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)
  • Website: bluenotesp
  • Tickets: Eventim - Mel Lisboa (29/10)
Bourbon Street - John Pizzarelli Trio: Stage & Screen (jazz)
  • Why picked: World-renowned New York jazz guitarist marks 40 years with Broadway and cinema standards-sophisticated sounds in a premier club for international tastes.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
  • Info: Bourbon Street - programação
  • Tickets: Sympla - Pizzarelli Trio
Casa de Francisca - Caxtrinho: Queda Livre (pop/MPB)
  • Why picked: Emerging Baixada Fluminense talent debuts acclaimed album with percussive flair and social edge-free early entry in a historic, vibe-rich spot.
  • Start: 21:30
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos. IG announcement
All of Jazz - Ari Giorgi ft. Billy Ponzio & guests (jazz ensemble)
  • Why picked: Dynamic local jazz collective blends improvisation and grooves in a cozy Itaim haunt-authentic scene for expats seeking São Paulo's jazz pulse.
  • Start: 21:00
  • Address: R. João Cachoeira, 1366, Itaim Bibi
  • Tickets: Bandsintown - Ari Giorgi. All of Jazz
Also notable
  • Theatro B32 - Candlelight: Beatles x Stones (early) - Start: 19:00; Address: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3732, Itaim Bibi; Tickets: Fever - Beatles x Stones.
  • Theatro B32 - Candlelight: O Melhor da Bossa Nova (late) - Start: 21:00; Address: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3732, Itaim Bibi; Tickets: Fever - Bossa Nova.
Suggested route

18:40 arrive in Itaim Bibi → 19:00 Beatles x Stones (B32) → 20:00 rideshare to Paulista for Mel Lisboa (Blue Note) → 21:20 hop to Consolação for Caxtrinho (Casa de Francisca 21:30) → 22:30 slide to Moema for Pizzarelli (Bourbon Street)-or pivot to All of Jazz (21:00) after B32 for jazz immersion.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Itaim Bibi ↔ Paulista ↔ Consolação ↔ Moema trips average 15–25 min via app on Wednesdays; plan pickups post-set.
  • Bring ID; smart-casual attire suits all. Confirm QR codes and doors via apps before heading out.
  • Blue Note and All of Jazz offer seated intimacy-early arrival secures prime views.

Note: Listings verified for Wednesday, Oct 29, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.

The Rio Times

