São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, October 29, 2025

São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Wednesday, October 29, 2025
Also notable: Candlelight: Beatles x Stones (early) at Theatro B32 (Itaim Bibi) and Candlelight: O Melhor da Bossa Nova (late) at Theatro B32.Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Mel Lisboa canta Rita Lee (bossa/pop tribute)
-
Why picked: A heartfelt tribute to Brazil's rock icon Rita Lee by acclaimed singer Mel Lisboa in an upscale jazz venue-ideal for expats exploring São Paulo's musical heritage.
Start: 20:00
Address: Av. Paulista, 2073, 2o andar (Consolação)
Website: bluenotesp
Tickets: Eventim - Mel Lisboa (29/10)
-
Why picked: World-renowned New York jazz guitarist marks 40 years with Broadway and cinema standards-sophisticated sounds in a premier club for international tastes.
Start: 21:00
Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
Info: Bourbon Street - programação
Tickets: Sympla - Pizzarelli Trio
-
Why picked: Emerging Baixada Fluminense talent debuts acclaimed album with percussive flair and social edge-free early entry in a historic, vibe-rich spot.
Start: 21:30
Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Consolação
Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
Tickets: Casa de Francisca - ingressos. IG announcement
-
Why picked: Dynamic local jazz collective blends improvisation and grooves in a cozy Itaim haunt-authentic scene for expats seeking São Paulo's jazz pulse.
Start: 21:00
Address: R. João Cachoeira, 1366, Itaim Bibi
Tickets: Bandsintown - Ari Giorgi. All of Jazz
-
Theatro B32 - Candlelight: Beatles x Stones (early)
- Start: 19:00; Address: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3732, Itaim Bibi; Tickets: Fever - Beatles x Stones.
Theatro B32 - Candlelight: O Melhor da Bossa Nova (late)
- Start: 21:00; Address: Av. Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 3732, Itaim Bibi; Tickets: Fever - Bossa Nova.
18:40 arrive in Itaim Bibi → 19:00 Beatles x Stones (B32) → 20:00 rideshare to Paulista for Mel Lisboa (Blue Note) → 21:20 hop to Consolação for Caxtrinho (Casa de Francisca 21:30) → 22:30 slide to Moema for Pizzarelli (Bourbon Street)-or pivot to All of Jazz (21:00) after B32 for jazz immersion.Getting around & quick tips
-
Itaim Bibi ↔ Paulista ↔ Consolação ↔ Moema trips average 15–25 min via app on Wednesdays; plan pickups post-set.
Bring ID; smart-casual attire suits all. Confirm QR codes and doors via apps before heading out.
Blue Note and All of Jazz offer seated intimacy-early arrival secures prime views.
Note: Listings verified for Wednesday, Oct 29, 2025 (America/São_Paulo). Always recheck the ticket/venue page for last-minute changes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment