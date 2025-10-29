403
The End Of An Exception: Portugal Dismantles Its Liberal Citizenship Path
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) For years, Portugal presented an open door. Its relatively accessible citizenship path was a beacon, especially to Brazilians, who share deep historical and linguistic ties.
This is now changing dramatically. A newly approved nationality law does not just adjust requirements; it signals a fundamental rethinking of what it means to be Portuguese.
The technical changes are significant: residency requirements for Brazilians jump from five to seven years. Children born there to immigrants will no longer automatically become citizens.
Newcomers must now pass tests on culture and history and prove financial stability. But the story behind the story is one of political transformation.
This shift is a core policy of Portugal's new center-right government, propelled by a surging populist national party that has successfully pushed immigration to the forefront of national debate.
The government argues this protects national identity from "Portuguese of convenience," a phrase that has become a rallying cry. The impact is profound. With Brazilians constituting a massive 40% of all work visas granted recently, this decision directly affects hundreds of thousands.
It extends their years in legal limbo, delaying family stability and full civic participation. This move is more than a policy tweak; it is a conscious retreat from a legacy of openness.
By erecting higher barriers for its largest and most culturally akin immigrant community, Portugal is aligning with a harder-edged Europe, choosing a guarded identity over a blended one. It is a real-time lesson in how politics can redraw the boundaries of belonging.
