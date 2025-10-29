Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: 'Laksha Yudham' Task Turns House Into Battleground


2025-10-29 03:15:47
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

In the much-anticipated 'Laksha Yudham' task, housemates of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 were split into teams vying for a ₹1 lakh prize. Strategy, endurance and alliances ruled the game as participants scrambled for points, penalties were issued and trust cracked under pressure, shifting house dynamics ahead of the next nomination phase.

MENAFN29102025007385015968ID1110266963



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search