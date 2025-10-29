Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: 'Laksha Yudham' Task Turns House Into Battleground

In the much-anticipated 'Laksha Yudham' task, housemates of Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 were split into teams vying for a ₹1 lakh prize. Strategy, endurance and alliances ruled the game as participants scrambled for points, penalties were issued and trust cracked under pressure, shifting house dynamics ahead of the next nomination phase.

