From Randy Orton To AJ Styles: 4 WWE Stars Nick Aldis Could Wrestle First

Nick Aldis has clashed with several WWE stars as SmackDown GM. Here are four names who could be his first in‐ring opponents, and why each feud makes sense.

If there's one superstar who has consistently made life difficult for Nick Aldis, it's Randy Orton. The Viper has already dropped the SmackDown General Manager with his trademark RKO on multiple occasions, keeping tensions high between them.

Many fans thought Aldis would finally challenge Orton at WrestleMania 41, especially after Kevin Owens was sidelined with injury. Instead, Joe Hendry stepped into that spot. Still, the history between Aldis and Orton is undeniable. One more confrontation could be the spark that forces Aldis to lace up his boots and settle things inside the ring.

Drew McIntyre has rarely seen eye‐to‐eye with Aldis on SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior often finds himself at odds with the General Manager's decisions, creating natural friction between the two. Interestingly, despite their long careers, they have never faced each other in a singles match. Their only shared encounters came years ago in TNA, with the last being a 2015 battle royale. Both men are commanding talkers, and a feud built on verbal sparring before an eventual showdown would be compelling television.

The Miz has a long history of feuding with authority figures, from Daniel Bryan to Shane McMahon. His ongoing tension with Aldis on SmackDown fits perfectly into that pattern. Beyond the storyline potential, The Miz is also known as one of WWE's safest workers, making him an ideal first opponent for Aldis after his time away from active competition. A match between the two would allow Aldis to ease back into the ring while continuing the A‐Lister's tradition of battling management.

AJ Styles is nearing the end of his legendary career, with retirement looming next year. Before he steps away, a match against Aldis would be a fitting callback to their shared history. Back in 2013, Aldis, then wrestling as Magnus, defeated Styles in his final TNA appearance to capture the World Championship.

Running that story back in WWE would give both men a chance to close the chapter on their rivalry in front of a new audience. For Aldis, it would be a meaningful debut; for Styles, a chance to revisit one of his most important exits.