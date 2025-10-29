How Wolvaardt's Epic Knock And Kapp's Fiery Spell Took SA To Their First Women's ODI World Cup Final

For years, the South African women's cricket team have carried the tag of“nearly there” - semifinal heartbreaks, collapses under pressure, and the haunting memories of missed opportunities. But under the glittering lights of Guwahati, that narrative finally changed. Laura Wolvaardt, calm yet commanding, scripted a masterpiece with the bat, while Marizanne Kapp's fiery spell turned a good total into an unscalable mountain for England. The result? A 125-run victory that catapulted South Africa into their first-ever Women's ODI World Cup final - and perhaps, into history books.

Wolvaardt's 169: An Innings for the Ages

It wasn't just a hundred. It was a statement.

South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt batted like a dream - a blend of timing, touch, and temperament that defied the occasion's pressure. Her 169 off 143 balls was both brutal and beautiful - an innings that began with silken drives through the off-side and ended with audacious pulls over mid-wicket.

Opening with Tazmin Brits, Wolvaardt stitched a solid 116-run partnership, laying the perfect foundation. Even when Sophie Ecclestone tried to derail the innings with twin strikes in the 22nd over, Wolvaardt's composure never cracked. She rebuilt with Kapp (42 off 33), adding 72 runs that swung momentum back South Africa's way.

As wickets fell around her, Wolvaardt went from artist to aggressor. Her final push - 20 runs off Linsey Smith's 47th over - showcased her ruthless instinct. The milestone moments came thick and fast: a six over mid-wicket brought up her 150, and somewhere amid the applause, she also crossed 5000 ODI runs.

By the time she was done, South Africa had piled up 319/7 - their highest total in a World Cup knockout.

“Still feels a bit unreal. You dream as a kid of scoring a hundred in a World Cup knock-out game,” she said later, clutching her Player of the Match award.“This probably has to be right at the top considering the context, a World Cup semi-final. It is right up there."

Kapp's Fire and England's Fall

If Wolvaardt built the mountain, Marizanne Kapp made sure England never even got close to climbing it.

Kapp, known for her fierce competitiveness, bowled with venom under lights. Her spell of 5 for 33 was a masterclass in movement and control. The very first over set the tone - Amy Jones beaten by a delivery that seamed back sharply, followed by Heather Knight chopping one onto her stumps.

From there, the writing was on the wall.

Nat Sciver-Brunt (64 off 76) and Alice Capsey (50 off 71) tried to inject life into the chase with a 107-run partnership, but once Capsey holed out to Sune Luus at mid-on, the resistance collapsed. Kapp returned to land the knockout punch - inducing an edge from Sciver-Brunt to the keeper. At 151 for 8, England's four-time championship pedigree had been reduced to ashes.

They were bowled out for 194 in 42.3 overs, and South Africa's celebrations began even before the final wicket fell.

From 69 All Out to 319/7 - The Redemption Story

What made this victory even sweeter was its context. Earlier in the tournament, South Africa had been bundled out for a humiliating 69 by the same England side. That defeat had triggered questions about their temperament and self-belief.

On Wednesday, they answered every one of them.

From the top-order partnerships to the death-overs acceleration - 117 runs in the last 10 overs - the Proteas showed composure, confidence, and character. Chloe Tryon's late flourish (33* off 26) and Nadine de Klerk's cameo (11* off 6) ensured Wolvaardt's brilliance was rewarded with a towering total.

A Final Within Reach - And a Dream Realised

For a team that has twice stumbled in T20 World Cup finals, this entry into the ODI summit clash feels different - more mature, more complete.

The emotion on Wolvaardt's face as she raised her bat for the final time spoke volumes. This wasn't just a semifinal win. It was a decade of heartbreaks melting into joy, of self-belief finally meeting destiny.

As South Africa await the winner of Thursday's India-Australia semifinal in Navi Mumbai, one thing is certain - the world has witnessed the rise of a team that no longer plays in the shadows of potential.

They've arrived. And they've arrived in style.