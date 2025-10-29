Nitish Kumar To Remain CM, NDA Will Secure Two-Thirds Win: Amit Shah

Shah Confident of Two-Thirds Majority for NDA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a two-thirds majority in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Speaking to News18, Shah said the alliance will form the next government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "There is no vacancy for the CM's post in Bihar; Nitish Kumar is the CM. There is no confusion," said Shah, dismissing rumours about the chief minister's health.

'Double-Engine Government' Fuelling Growth

Shah described a clear "NDA wave" in the state and predicted an "unprecedented increase" in the number of seats won by the coalition this election cycle. Highlighting the achievements of the NDA in Bihar, he credited the "double-engine government" with bringing major transformations in governance, infrastructure, and welfare delivery.

Shah further said that in the past 11 years, 85.2 million (8 crore 52 lakh) people have received five kilograms of free food grains, and 6.6 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened under the central government's welfare initiatives. "Nitish Kumar has pulled Bihar out of jungle raj in the past 11 years," Shah said, highlighting the transformation under the double-engine government.

NDA, a 'Pandava' Alliance to End 'Jungle Raj'

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed an election rally in Samastipur, Bihar, asserting that the upcoming state assembly elections offer a crucial opportunity for people to reject the "jungle raj" and choose the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for a stable, developed future.

Drawing parallels with the Pandavas from the epic Mahabharata, Shah described the NDA's five-party alliance as a united and formidable force, determined to work together for the progress of Bihar. NDA is led by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Janata Dal (United) and includes Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha. "The upcoming elections are an opportunity to make Bihar free from jungle raj. In the NDA, all five allies, like the Pandavas, are contesting the elections together. NDA's victory in the Bihar elections is certain," Amit Shah said while addressing supporters. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)