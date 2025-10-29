Bihar Elections: Yogi Adityanath Slams Mahagathbandhan Over Crime, Ram

Launching a scathing attack on Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday alleged that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) "stopped" Lord Ram's chariot, while Congress claimed that "Lord Ram never existed". The BJP leader also attacked the Samajwadi Party for allegedly shooting at Lord Ram devotees. Addressing a public rally here, CM Yogi said, "...Congress says that Lord Ram never existed. They question the very existence of God. As if only Congress and its dynasty have existed, and no one else has...The RJD stops Lord Ram's chariot. The Samajwadi Party, its ally in UP, also shoots at Ram devotees. These people say the Ram temple can never be built..."

Attack on RJD Candidate's 'Criminal Background'

Earlier on Wednesday, CM Yogi targeted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Osama Shahab, son of former MP and controversial leader Mohammad Shahabuddin, in Siwan's Raghunathpur constituency, alleging that the candidate's family has a criminal background known across the nation and the world. "The RJD candidate from this constituency is known for his family's criminal background in the nation and around the world...There is zero tolerance towards crime and criminals in Uttar Pradesh, RJD and its allies are against the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, construction of Maa Janaki temple in Sitamarhi..." Adityanath said while addressing a public rally.

Allegations of 'Mafia Rule'

Taking a dig at the opposition's past governance, Adityanath said, "Before 2005, the slogan used to be of 'Sabka Saath, Lekin Parivaar ka Vikas'...Now they want to increase mafia rule in Bihar."

Bihar Elections: The Alliances

The 2025 Bihar Elections will see a contest between the National Democratic Alliance and the Mahagathbandhan. The NDA comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's VIP.

Additionally, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj has staked claims to all 243 seats in the state.

Tejashwi has been named as the Mahagathbandhan Chief Ministerial face, while Mukesh Sahani, who heads the Vikasheel Insaan Pary (VIP), has been named as the Deputy CM candidate.

Election Schedule

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.

