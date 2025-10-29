Manmohan Singh Govt Pressured CAG During 'Coalgate' Audit? Ex-CAG P. Sesh Kumar EXCLUSIVE

Did the UPA government try to influence the CAG during the explosive 'Coalgate' audits? In this exclusive conversation, former CAG official P. Sesh Kumar reveals what really happened behind the scenes, something that he also writes about in his latest book titled -- UNFOLDED: How the Audit Trail Heralded Financial Accountability and International Supreme Audit Institutions. Watch this revealing interview that uncovers the untold story of accountability, power, and politics in India.

